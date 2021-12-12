Quickly open a file in JupyterLab by typing part of its name

Compatibility

Python >=3.7.x

JupyterLab >=3.2,<4.0

Jupyter Server >=1.6,<2.0

Configurations where notebook documents and other files reside on a filesystem local to the Jupyter Server (which is the the default), not remote storage (e.g., S3)

Install

Starting in version 1.0 of this extension, the frontend portion of this extension is pre-compiled and included in the pip installed package thanks to changes in the JupyterLab 3.0 packaging system.

To install the Jupyter Notebook server extension under PREFIX (e.g., the active virtualenv or conda env), run the following:

pip install jupyterlab-quickopen

Configure

A Keyboard Shortcut

You can assign a keyboard shortcut to show the quickopen panel at any time. Open the keyboard editor by clicking Settings → Advanced Settings Editor → Keyboard Shortcuts. Then enter JSON in the User Overrides text area like the following, adjusting the keys value to assign the shortcut of your choosing:

{ "shortcuts" : [ { "command" : "quickopen:activate" , "keys" : [ "Accel Ctrl P" ], "selector" : "body" , "title" : "Activate Quick Open" , "category" : "Main Area" } ] }

Patterns to Exclude

You can control which files to exclude from the quick open list using Notebook server settings, JupyterLab settings, or both.

On the server side, use the ContentsManager.allow_hidden and/or ContentsManager.hide_globs settings. See the documentation about Jupyter Notebook options for details.

In the JupyterLab web app, open the Settings menu, click the Advanced Settings Editor option, select the Quick Open item in the Raw View sidebar, and enter JSON in the User Overrides text area to override the default values.

Develop

The project includes a Makefile to aid setting up a development environment using python3 , venv , and pip . You must also install the latest Node LTS release as a prerequisite.

make venv `make shell` make watch `make shell` make lab

Keep an eye on the terminal running make watch for TypeScript build errors. Quit and re-run the make lab command any time you make changes to the server extension.

Release

Make a commit with version number bumps in package.json . Then do the following.

git tag -a -m "0.4.0" 0.4.0 `make shell` make release make release PYPI_URI=pypi

FAQ

Does this belong in JupyterLab?

Maybe. To start, I wanted to do some hacking and it's easiest to do that in a small, independent repo. Putting this feature into JupyterLab-proper requires making the server-side portion work with ContentManagers that are not based on the local filesystem. That change might require a new ContentManager API since walking the file hierarchy via HTTP calls is pretty heavyweight. Python/TypeScript tests are also required.

Will this extension work with JupyterLab 2.x?

Not since [version 0.5.0(https://github.com/parente/jupyterlab-quickopen/tree/0.5.0).