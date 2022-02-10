A CSS parser, transformer, and minifier written in Rust.
@parcel/css parses all values using the grammar from the CSS specification, and exposes a specific value type for each property.
@parcel/css is built on the cssparser and selectors crates created by Mozilla and used by Firefox and Servo. These provide a solid general purpose CSS-parsing foundation on top of which
@parcel/css implements support for all specific CSS rules and properties.
@parcel/css is to minify CSS to make it smaller. This includes many optimizations including:
calc() expressions where possible.
@parcel/css accepts a list of browser targets, and automatically adds (and removes) vendor prefixes.
@parcel/css parses modern CSS syntax, and generates more compatible output where needed, based on browser targets.
rgb and
hsl functions
hwb() color syntax
red 40% 80%)
clamp() function
place-items)
overflow shorthand
@media (width <= 100px) or
@media (100px < width < 500px))
display property (e.g.
inline flex)
@parcel/css supports compiling a subset of CSS modules features.
@keyframes names, grid lines/areas,
@counter-style names, etc.
:local() and
:global() selectors
composes property
@parcel/css can be used from Parcel, as a standalone library from JavaScript or Rust, using a standalone CLI, or wrapped as a plugin within any other tool.
See the TypeScript definitions for full API docs.
Here is a simple example that compiles the input CSS for Safari 13.2, and minifies the output.
const css = require('@parcel/css');
let {code, map} = css.transform({
filename: 'style.css',
code: Buffer.from('.foo { color: red }'),
minify: true,
sourceMap: true,
targets: {
// Semver versions are represented using a single 24-bit number, with one component per byte.
// e.g. to represent 13.2.0, the following could be used.
safari: (13 << 16) | (2 << 8)
}
});
You can also convert the results of running
browserslist into targets which can be passed to
@parcel/css:
const browserslist = require('browserslist');
const css = require('@parcel/css');
let targets = css.browserslistToTargets(browserslist('>= 0.25%'));
Bundling is also possible by using the
bundle API. This processes
@import rules and inlines them. This API requires filesystem access, so it does not accept
code directly via the API.
let {code, map} = css.bundle({
filename: 'style.css',
minify: true
});
See the Rust API docs on docs.rs. More docs and examples are coming soon. For now, start with the StyleSheet API.
Add the following to your
.parcelrc:
{
"extends": "@parcel/config-default",
"transformers": {
"*.css": ["@parcel/transformer-css-experimental"]
},
"optimizers": {
"*.css": ["@parcel/optimizer-css"]
}
}
You should also add a
browserslist property to your
package.json, which defines the target browsers that your CSS will be compiled for.
While Parcel CSS handles the most commonly used PostCSS plugins like
autoprefixer,
postcss-preset-env, and CSS modules, you may still need PostCSS for more custom plugins like TailwindCSS. If that's the case, just add @parcel/transformer-postcss before @parcel/transformer-css-experimental, and your PostCSS config will be picked up automatically. You can remove the plugins listed above from your PostCSS config, and they'll be handled by Parcel CSS.
You can also configure Parcel CSS in the
package.json in the root of your project. Currently, three options are supported:
drafts, which can be used to enable CSS nesting and custom media queries,
pseudoClasses, which allows replacing some pseudo classes like
:focus-visible with normal classes that can be applied via JavaScript (e.g. polyfills), and
cssModules, which enables CSS modules globally rather than only for files ending in
.module.css.
{
"@parcel/transformer-css": {
"cssModules": true,
"drafts": {
"nesting": true,
"customMedia": true
},
"pseudoClasses": {
"focusVisible": "focus-ring"
}
}
}
The
@parcel/css-wasm package can be used in Deno or directly in browsers. This uses a WebAssembly build of Parcel CSS. Use
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder convert code from a string to a typed array and back.
import init, {transform} from 'https://unpkg.com/@parcel/css-wasm';
await init();
let {code, map} = transform({
filename: 'style.css',
code: new TextEncoder().encode('.foo { color: red }'),
minify: true,
});
console.log(new TextDecoder().decode(code));
css-minimizer-webpack-plugin has builtin support for
@parcel/css. Install
@parcel/css in your project, and configure the plugin as documented here.
Parcel CSS includes a standalone CLI that can be used to compile, minify, and bundle CSS files. It can be used when you only need to compile CSS, and don't need more advanced functionality from a larger build tool such as code splitting and support for other languages.
To use the CLI, install the
@parcel/css-cli package with an npm compatible package manager:
npm install @parcel/css-cli
Then, you can run the
parcel-css command via
npx,
yarn, or by setting up a script in your package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "parcel-css --minify --nesting --bundle --targets '>= 0.25%' --sourcemap input.css -o output.css"
}
}
To see all of the available options, use the
--help argument:
npx parcel-css --help
$ node bench.js bootstrap-4.css
cssnano: 544.809ms
159636 bytes
esbuild: 17.199ms
160332 bytes
parcel-css: 4.16ms
143091 bytes
$ node bench.js animate.css
cssnano: 283.105ms
71723 bytes
esbuild: 11.858ms
72183 bytes
parcel-css: 1.973ms
23666 bytes
$ node bench.js tailwind.css
cssnano: 2.198s
1925626 bytes
esbuild: 107.668ms
1961642 bytes
parcel-css: 43.368ms
1824130 bytes