@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles

by paralleldrive
2.3.1 (see all)

Feature Toggles for React Projects

Readme

React Feature Toggles

Build StatusKnown Vulnerabilities

Version 2

This is version 2, it contains many breaking changes from version 1.

Requirements

React Feature Toggles attempts to satisfy the following requirements:

  • Universal - server and client side
  • Conditionally render components based on the presence or absence of a specific feature

Install

npm install --save @paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles

Basic Usage

import { FAQComponent } from '../features/faq';
import { NotFoundComponent } from '../features/404-page';
import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

const features = ['faq', 'foo', 'bar'];

const MyApp = () => {
  return (
    <FeatureToggles features={features}>
      <Feature
        name="faq"
        inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
        activeComponent={FAQComponent}
      />
    </FeatureToggles>
  );
};

API

Components

FeatureToggles

FeatureToggles is a provider component.

props

  • features = []
import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'cat'];

const MyApp = () => {
  return <FeatureToggles features={features}>{...stuff}</FeatureToggles>;
};

Feature

Feature is a consumer component.

If the feature is enabled then the activeComponent will render else it renders the inactiveComponent.

Feature takes these props

  • name = ""
  • inactiveComponent = noop
  • activeComponent = null
import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

const MyApp = () => {
  return (
    <FeatureToggles>
      <Feature
        name="faq"
        inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
        activeComponent={FAQComponent}
      />
      <Feature
        name="help"
        inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
        activeComponent={HelpComponent}
      />
    </FeatureToggles>
  );
};

Alternatively, you can use Feature as a render prop component. Do this by passing a function as the children to the Feature component. Note: This will only work if an activeComponent is not provided.

import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
import { isActiveFeatureName } from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles';
const MyApp = () => {
  return (
    <FeatureToggles>
      <Feature>
        {({ features }) =>
          isActiveFeatureName('bacon', features)
            ? 'The bacon feature is active'
            : 'Bacon is inactive'
        }
      </Feature>
    </FeatureToggles>
  );
};

Higher Order Components

withFeatureToggles

({ features = [...String] } = {}) => Component => Component

You can use withFeatureToggles to compose your page functionality.

import MyPage from '../feautures/my-page';
import { withFeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'cat'];

export default = compose(
  withFeatureToggles({ features }),
  // ... other page HOC imports
  hoc1,
  hoc2,
);

Depending on your requirements, you might need something slightly different than the default withFeatureToggles. The default withFeatureToggles should serve as a good example to create your own.

configureFeature

(inactiveComponent: Component) => (name: String) => (activeComponent: Component) => Component

configureFeature is a higher order component that allows you to configure a Feature component.

configureFeature is autocurried, so you can call it with one or more of its arguments to create a partial application of the function. In the following example, featureOr404() is a partial application of configureFeature():

import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const NotFoundPage = () => <div>404</div>;
const ChatPage = () => <div>Chat</div>;

const featureOr404 = configureFeature(NotFoundPage);
const Chat = featureOr404('chat', ChatPage);

const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'chat'];

const myPage = () => (
  <FeatureToggles features={features}>
    <Chat />
  </FeatureToggles>
);

withFeatures

If you'd prefer to directly access the list of active Features, you can obtain a features prop with the HoC:

import { withFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

function MyButton({ title, features }) {
    return (
        <Button disabled={features.includes('disable-login-button')}>{title}</Button>
    );
}
export default withFeatures(MyButton);

useFeatures

If you're using React >= 16.8, you can access the active Features with the useFeatures() hook:

import { useFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';

export default function MyButton({ title }) {
    const features = useFeatures();
    return (
        <Button disabled={features.includes('disable-login-button')}>{title}</Button>
    );
}

Enabling features from the URL

In v2, query logic has been moved out of the provider component. You should now handle this logic before passing features to FeatureToggles

import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
import {
  getCurrentActiveFeatureNames
} from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles';
import parse from 'url-parse';

const url = 'https://domain.com/foo?ft=foo,bar';
const query = parse(url, true);

const initialFeatures = [
  { name: 'foo', isActive: true },
  { name: 'bar', isActive: false },
  { name: 'baz', isActive: false }
];

const features = getCurrentActiveFeatureNames({
  initialFeatures,
  req: { query }
});

const MyApp = () => {
  return <FeatureToggles features={features}>{...stuff}</FeatureToggles>;
};

