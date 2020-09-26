This is version 2, it contains many breaking changes from version 1.
React Feature Toggles attempts to satisfy the following requirements:
npm install --save @paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles
import { FAQComponent } from '../features/faq';
import { NotFoundComponent } from '../features/404-page';
import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const features = ['faq', 'foo', 'bar'];
const MyApp = () => {
return (
<FeatureToggles features={features}>
<Feature
name="faq"
inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
activeComponent={FAQComponent}
/>
</FeatureToggles>
);
};
FeatureToggles is a provider component.
props
import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'cat'];
const MyApp = () => {
return <FeatureToggles features={features}>{...stuff}</FeatureToggles>;
};
Feature is a consumer component.
If the feature is enabled then the activeComponent will render else it renders the inactiveComponent.
Feature takes these props
import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const MyApp = () => {
return (
<FeatureToggles>
<Feature
name="faq"
inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
activeComponent={FAQComponent}
/>
<Feature
name="help"
inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent}
activeComponent={HelpComponent}
/>
</FeatureToggles>
);
};
Alternatively, you can use
Feature as a render prop component. Do this by passing a function as the children to the
Feature component. Note: This will only work if an
activeComponent is not provided.
import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
import { isActiveFeatureName } from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles';
const MyApp = () => {
return (
<FeatureToggles>
<Feature>
{({ features }) =>
isActiveFeatureName('bacon', features)
? 'The bacon feature is active'
: 'Bacon is inactive'
}
</Feature>
</FeatureToggles>
);
};
({ features = [...String] } = {}) => Component => Component
You can use
withFeatureToggles to compose your page functionality.
import MyPage from '../feautures/my-page';
import { withFeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'baz', 'cat'];
export default = compose(
withFeatureToggles({ features }),
// ... other page HOC imports
hoc1,
hoc2,
);
Depending on your requirements, you might need something slightly different than the default
withFeatureToggles. The default
withFeatureToggles should serve as a good example to create your own.
(inactiveComponent: Component) => (name: String) => (activeComponent: Component) => Component
configureFeature is a higher order component that allows you to configure a
Feature component.
configureFeature is autocurried, so you can call it with one or more of its arguments to create a partial application of the function. In the following example,
featureOr404() is a partial application of
configureFeature():
import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
const NotFoundPage = () => <div>404</div>;
const ChatPage = () => <div>Chat</div>;
const featureOr404 = configureFeature(NotFoundPage);
const Chat = featureOr404('chat', ChatPage);
const features = ['foo', 'bar', 'chat'];
const myPage = () => (
<FeatureToggles features={features}>
<Chat />
</FeatureToggles>
);
If you'd prefer to directly access the list of active Features, you can obtain a
features prop with the HoC:
import { withFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
function MyButton({ title, features }) {
return (
<Button disabled={features.includes('disable-login-button')}>{title}</Button>
);
}
export default withFeatures(MyButton);
If you're using React >= 16.8, you can access the active Features with the
useFeatures() hook:
import { useFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
export default function MyButton({ title }) {
const features = useFeatures();
return (
<Button disabled={features.includes('disable-login-button')}>{title}</Button>
);
}
In v2, query logic has been moved out of the provider component. You should now handle this logic before passing features to
FeatureToggles
import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles';
import {
getCurrentActiveFeatureNames
} from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles';
import parse from 'url-parse';
const url = 'https://domain.com/foo?ft=foo,bar';
const query = parse(url, true);
const initialFeatures = [
{ name: 'foo', isActive: true },
{ name: 'bar', isActive: false },
{ name: 'baz', isActive: false }
];
const features = getCurrentActiveFeatureNames({
initialFeatures,
req: { query }
});
const MyApp = () => {
return <FeatureToggles features={features}>{...stuff}</FeatureToggles>;
};