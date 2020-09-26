React Feature Toggles

Version 2

This is version 2, it contains many breaking changes from version 1.

Requirements

React Feature Toggles attempts to satisfy the following requirements:

Universal - server and client side

Conditionally render components based on the presence or absence of a specific feature

Install

npm install --save @ paralleldrive / react - feature - toggles

Basic Usage

import { FAQComponent } from '../features/faq' ; import { NotFoundComponent } from '../features/404-page' ; import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; const features = [ 'faq' , 'foo' , 'bar' ]; const MyApp = () => { return ( < FeatureToggles features = {features} > < Feature name = "faq" inactiveComponent = {NotFoundComponent} activeComponent = {FAQComponent} /> </ FeatureToggles > ); };

API

Components

FeatureToggles

FeatureToggles is a provider component.

props

features = []

import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; const features = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'cat' ]; const MyApp = () => { return < FeatureToggles features = {features} > {...stuff} </ FeatureToggles > ; };

Feature

Feature is a consumer component.

If the feature is enabled then the activeComponent will render else it renders the inactiveComponent.

Feature takes these props

name = ""

inactiveComponent = noop

activeComponent = null

import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; const MyApp = () => { return ( <FeatureToggles> <Feature name="faq" inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent} activeComponent={FAQComponent} /> <Feature name="help" inactiveComponent={NotFoundComponent} activeComponent={HelpComponent} /> </FeatureToggles> ); };

Alternatively, you can use Feature as a render prop component. Do this by passing a function as the children to the Feature component. Note: This will only work if an activeComponent is not provided.

import { FeatureToggles, Feature } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; import { isActiveFeatureName } from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles' ; const MyApp = () => { return ( < FeatureToggles > < Feature > {({ features }) => isActiveFeatureName('bacon', features) ? 'The bacon feature is active' : 'Bacon is inactive' } </ Feature > </ FeatureToggles > ); };

Higher Order Components

withFeatureToggles

({ features = [...String] } = {}) => Component => Component

You can use withFeatureToggles to compose your page functionality.

import MyPage from '../feautures/my-page' ; import { withFeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; const features = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' , 'cat' ]; export default = compose( withFeatureToggles({ features }), hoc1, hoc2, );

Depending on your requirements, you might need something slightly different than the default withFeatureToggles . The default withFeatureToggles should serve as a good example to create your own.

configureFeature

(inactiveComponent: Component) => (name: String) => (activeComponent: Component) => Component

configureFeature is a higher order component that allows you to configure a Feature component.

configureFeature is autocurried, so you can call it with one or more of its arguments to create a partial application of the function. In the following example, featureOr404() is a partial application of configureFeature() :

import { FeatureToggles } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; const NotFoundPage = () => < div > 404 </ div > ; const ChatPage = () => < div > Chat </ div > ; const featureOr404 = configureFeature(NotFoundPage); const Chat = featureOr404( 'chat' , ChatPage); const features = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'chat' ]; const myPage = () => ( < FeatureToggles features = {features} > < Chat /> </ FeatureToggles > );

withFeatures

If you'd prefer to directly access the list of active Features, you can obtain a features prop with the HoC:

import { withFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; function MyButton ( { title, features } ) { return ( < Button disabled = {features.includes( ' disable-login-button ')}> {title} </ Button > ); } export default withFeatures(MyButton);

useFeatures

If you're using React >= 16.8, you can access the active Features with the useFeatures() hook:

import { useFeatures } from '@paralleldrive/react-feature-toggles' ; export default function MyButton ( { title } ) { const features = useFeatures(); return ( < Button disabled = {features.includes( ' disable-login-button ')}> {title} </ Button > ); }

Enabling features from the URL

In v2, query logic has been moved out of the provider component. You should now handle this logic before passing features to FeatureToggles