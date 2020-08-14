Low-level feature toggle tools for Node and browsers.

Install

npm install --save @ paralleldrive / feature - toggles

Use it

import { getCurrentActiveFeatureNames, isActiveFeatureName } from '@paralleldrive/feature-toggles' ; const initialFeatures = [ { name : 'comments' , isActive : true }, { name : 'ratings' , isActive : false }, { name : 'faq' , isActive : false }, { name : 'help' isActive : false } ]; const req = { query : { ft : 'ratings,help' } }; const activeFeaturesNames = getCurrentActiveFeatureNames({ initialFeatures, req }); const isCommentsActive = isActiveFeatureName( 'comments' , activeFeaturesNames); const isRatingsActive = isActiveFeatureName( 'ratings' , activeFeaturesNames); const isFAQActive = isActiveFeatureName( 'faq' , activeFeaturesNames); const isHelpActive = isActiveFeatureName( 'help' , activeFeaturesNames);

API

Interfaces

Feature

interface Feature { name : String , isActive : false , dependencies?: [...String] }

Functions

activateFeatures

[...String] => [...Feature] => [...Feature]

Activates Features by name of the provided array of Features.

const initialFeatures = [ { name : 'foo' , isActive : true }, { name : 'bar' , isActive : false }, { name : 'baz' , isActive : false } ]; activateFeatures([ 'bar' , 'baz' ])(initialFeatures);

getActiveFeatureNames

([...Feature]) => [...String]

Takes an array of feature objects and returns an array of active feature names. This function respects Feature dependencies.

getBrowserQueryFeatureNames

Takes a window.location.search string and returns an array of active feature names. If search is not provided will grab the global window.location.search if available.

(search?) => [...String]

const search = '?ft=foo,bar,baz' ; getBrowserQueryFeatureNames(search);

getCurrentActiveFeatureNames

Takes an array of initialFeatures, a req object, and a window.location.search string and returns an array of active feature names. If search is not provided will grab the global window.location.search if available. This function respects Feature dependencies.

({ initialFeatures = [...Feature], req? , search? }) => [...String])]

const initialFeatures = [ { name : 'foo' , isActive : true }, { name : 'bar' , isActive : false }, { name : 'baz' , isActive : false }, { name : 'other' : isActive: false } ] getCurrentActiveFeatureNames({ initialFeatures }); const req = { query :{ ft= 'bar,baz' } }; getCurrentActiveFeatureNames({ initialFeatures, req });

getReqQueryFeatureNames

(req = {}) => [...String]

Takes a req object and returns an array of enabled feature names.

const req = { query :{ ft= 'foo,bar,help' } }; getReqQueryFeatureNames(req);

getQueryFeatureNames

(query = {}) => [...String]

Takes a query object and returns an array of enabled feature names.

const query = { ft= 'foo,bar,help' } getQueryFeatureNames(query);

isActiveFeatureName

String => [...String] => boolean

Returns true if a feature name is in the array else it returns false.

const currentFeatures = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]; isActiveFeatureName( 'bar' , currentFeatures); isActiveFeatureName( 'cat' , currentFeatures);

mergeFeatureNames

(...[...String]) => [...String]

Merge feature names without duplicating.

const currentFeatures = [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ]; mergeFeatureNames(currentFeatures, [ 'fish' , 'bar' , 'cat' ]);

removeFeatureNames

([...String], [...String]) => [...String]

Removes feature names