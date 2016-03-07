High-speed HTTP logger for Node.js
To our knowledge,
pino-http is the fastest HTTP logger in town.
Benchmarks log each request/response pair while returning
'hello world', using
autocannon with 100
connections and 10 pipelined requests.
http-ndjson (equivalent info): 7730.73 req/sec
http-ndjson (standard minimum info): 9522.37 req/sec
pino-http: 21496 req/sec
pino-http (extreme): 25770.91 req/sec
All benchmarks where taken on a Macbook Pro 2013 (2.6GHZ i7, 16GB of RAM).
npm i pino-http --save
'use strict'
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer(handle)
const logger = require('pino-http')()
function handle (req, res) {
logger(req, res)
req.log.info('something else')
res.end('hello world')
}
server.listen(3000)
$ node example.js | pino-pretty
[2016-03-31T16:53:21.079Z] INFO (46316 on MBP-di-Matteo): something else
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 64386
}
[2016-03-31T16:53:21.087Z] INFO (46316 on MBP-di-Matteo): request completed
res: {
"statusCode": 200,
"header": "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nX-Powered-By: restify\r\nContent-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8\r\nContent-Length: 11\r\nETag: W/\"b-XrY7u+Ae7tCTyyK7j1rNww\"\r\nDate: Thu, 31 Mar 2016 16:53:21 GMT\r\nConnection: keep-alive\r\n\r\n"
}
responseTime: 10
req: {
"id": 1,
"method": "GET",
"url": "/",
"headers": {
"host": "localhost:3000",
"user-agent": "curl/7.43.0",
"accept": "*/*"
},
"remoteAddress": "::1",
"remotePort": 64386
}
opts: it has all the options as pino and
logger: parent pino instance for a child logger instance, which will be used by
pino-http. To refer to this child instance, use pinoHttp.logger
genReqId: you can pass a function which gets used to generate a request id. The first argument is the request itself. As fallback
pino-http is just using an integer. This default might not be the desired behavior if you're running multiple instances of the app
useLevel: the logger level
pino-http is using to log out the response. default:
info
customLogLevel: set to a
function (res, err, req) => { /* returns level name string */ }. This function will be invoked to determine the level at which the log should be issued (
silent will prevent logging). This option is mutually exclusive with the
useLevel option. The first argument is the HTTP response. The second argument is an error object if an error has occurred in the request.
autoLogging: set to
false, to disable the automatic "request completed" and "request errored" logging. Defaults to
true. If set to an object, you can provide more options.
autoLogging.ignore: set to a
function (req) => { /* returns boolean */ }. Useful for defining logic based on req properties (such as a user-agent header) to ignore successful requests.
autoLogging.ignorePaths: array that holds one or many paths that should not autolog on completion. Paths will be matched exactly to the url path
req.url (using Node class
URL.pathname). This is useful for ignoring e.g. health check paths that get called every X seconds, and would fill out the logs unnecessarily. If the path matches and succeeds (http 200), it will not log any text. If it fails, it will log the error (as with any other path).
autoLogging.getPath: set to a
function (req) => { /* returns path string */ }. This function will be invoked to return the current path as a string. This is useful for checking
autoLogging.ignorePaths against a path other than the default
req.url. e.g. An express server where
req.originalUrl is preferred.
stream: same as the second parameter
customReceivedMessage: set to a
function (req, res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each request received, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, nothing value will be used.
customSuccessMessage: set to a
function (res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each successful response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used.
customErrorMessage: set to a
function (err, res) => { /* returns message string */ } This function will be invoked at each failed response, setting "msg" property to returned string. If not set, default value will be used.
customAttributeKeys: allows the log object attributes added by
pino-http to be given custom keys. Accepts an object of format
{ [original]: [override] }. Attributes available for override are
req,
res,
err,
responseTime and, when using quietReqLogger,
reqId.
wrapSerializers: when
false, custom serializers will be passed the raw value directly. Defaults to
true.
customProps: set to a
function (req,res) => { /* returns on object */ } or
{ /* returns on object */ } This function will be invoked for each request with
req and
res where we could pass additional properties that needs to be logged outside the
req.
quietReqLogger: when
true, the child logger available on
req.log will no longer contain the full bindings and will now only have the request id bound at
reqId (note: the autoLogging messages and the logger available on
res.log will remain the same except they will also have the additional
reqId property). default:
false
stream: the destination stream. Could be passed in as an option too.
'use strict'
const http = require('http')
const server = http.createServer(handle)
const pino = require('pino')
const logger = require('pino-http')({
// Reuse an existing logger instance
logger: pino(),
// Define a custom request id function
genReqId: function (req) { return req.id },
// Define custom serializers
serializers: {
err: pino.stdSerializers.err,
req: pino.stdSerializers.req,
res: pino.stdSerializers.res
},
// Set to `false` to prevent standard serializers from being wrapped.
wrapSerializers: true,
// Logger level is `info` by default
useLevel: 'info',
// Define a custom logger level
customLogLevel: function (res, err) {
if (res.statusCode >= 400 && res.statusCode < 500) {
return 'warn'
} else if (res.statusCode >= 500 || err) {
return 'error'
} else if (res.statusCode >= 300 && res.statusCode < 400) {
return 'silent'
}
return 'info'
},
// Define a custom success message
customSuccessMessage: function (res) {
if (res.statusCode === 404) {
return 'resource not found'
}
return 'request completed'
},
// Define a custom receive message
customReceivedMessage: function (req, _res) {
return 'request received: ' + req.method
},
// Define a custom error message
customErrorMessage: function (error, res) {
return 'request errored with status code: ' + res.statusCode
},
// Override attribute keys for the log object
customAttributeKeys: {
req: 'request',
res: 'response',
err: 'error',
responseTime: 'timeTaken'
},
// Define additional custom request properties
customProps: function (req,res) {
return {
customProp: req.customProp,
// user request-scoped data is in res.locals for express applications
customProp2: res.locals.myCustomData
}
}
})
function handle (req, res) {
logger(req, res)
req.log.info('something else')
res.end('hello world')
}
server.listen(3000)
The
pinoHttp instance has a property
logger, which references to an actual logger instance, used
by pinoHttp. This instance will be a child of an instance, passed as
opts.logger, or a fresh one,
if no
opts.logger is passed. It can be used, for example, for doing most of the things, possible
to do with any
pino instance, for example changing logging level in runtime, like so:
const pinoHttp = require('pinoHttp')();
pinoHttp.logger.level = 'silent';
The
pinoHttp function has a property called
startTime which contains a symbol
that is used to attach and reference a start time on the HTTP
res object. If the function
returned from
pinoHttp is not the first function to be called in an HTTP servers request
listener function then the
responseTime key in the log output will be offset by any
processing that happens before a response is logged. This can be corrected by manually attaching
the start time to the
res object with the
pinoHttp.startTime symbol, like so:
const http = require('http')
const logger = require('pino-http')()
const someImportantThingThatHasToBeFirst = require('some-important-thing')
http.createServer((req, res) => {
res[logger.startTime] = Date.now()
someImportantThingThatHasToBeFirst(req, res)
logger(req, res)
res.end('hello world')
}).listen(3000)
You can customize the format of the log output by passing a Pino transport.
const logger = require('pino-http')({
quietReqLogger: true, // turn off the default logging output
transport: {
target: 'pino-http-print', // use the pino-http-print transport and its formatting output
options: {
destination: 1,
all: true,
translateTime: true
}
}
})
Generates a JSONifiable object from the HTTP
request object passed to
the
createServer callback of Node's HTTP server.
It returns an object in the form:
{
pid: 93535,
hostname: 'your host',
level: 30,
msg: 'my request',
time: '2016-03-07T12:21:48.766Z',
v: 0,
req: {
id: 42,
method: 'GET',
url: '/',
headers: {
host: 'localhost:50201',
connection: 'close'
},
remoteAddress: '::ffff:127.0.0.1',
remotePort: 50202
}
}
Generates a JSONifiable object from the HTTP
response object passed to
the
createServer callback of Node's HTTP server.
It returns an object in the form:
{
pid: 93581,
hostname: 'myhost',
level: 30,
msg: 'my response',
time: '2016-03-07T12:23:18.041Z',
v: 0,
res: {
statusCode: 200,
header: 'HTTP/1.1 200 OK\r\nDate: Mon, 07 Mar 2016 12:23:18 GMT\r\nConnection: close\r\nContent-Length: 5\r\n\r\n'
}
}
Each of the standard serializers can be extended by supplying a corresponding
custom serializer. For example, let's assume the
request object has custom
properties attached to it, and that all of the custom properties are prefixed
by
foo. In order to show these properties, along with the standard serialized
properties, in the resulting logs, we can supply a serializer like:
const logger = require('pino-http')({
serializers: {
req (req) {
Object.keys(req.raw).forEach((k) => {
if (k.startsWith('foo')) {
req[k] = req.raw[k]
}
})
return req
}
}
})
If you prefer to work with the raw value directly, or you want to honor the custom
serializers already defined by
opts.logger, you can pass in
opts.wrapSerializers
as
false:
const logger = require('pino-http')({
wrapSerializers: false,
serializers: {
req (req) {
// `req` is the raw `IncomingMessage` object, not the already serialized request from `pino.stdSerializers.req`.
return {
message: req.foo
};
}
}
})
Logging of requests' bodies is disabled by default since it can cause security risks such as having private user information (password, other GDPR-protected data, etc.) logged (and persisted in most setups). However if enabled, sensitive information can be redacted as per redaction documentation.
Furthermore, logging more bytes does slow down throughput. This video by pino maintainers Matteo Collina & David Mark Clements goes into this in more detail.
After considering these factors, logging of the request body can be achieved as follows:
const http = require('http')
const logger = require('pino-http')({
serializers: {
req(req) {
req.body = req.raw.body;
return req;
},
},
});
If custom attribute keys for
req,
res, or
err log keys have been provided, serializers will be applied with the following order of precedence:
serializer matching custom key >
serializer matching default key >
default pino serializer
MIT