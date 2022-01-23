openbase logo
@paraboly/react-native-card

by Paraboly
1.0.3 (see all)

Fully customizable Card View Components for React Native.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Paraboly React Native Card

Fully customizable Card View for React Native.

npm version npm expo-compatible License: MIT

Card Component

Paraboly React Native Card Paraboly React Native Card

SimpleCard Component

Paraboly React Native Card Paraboly React Native Card

Version 1 is here 😍

Finally version 1 is here after 2 years :) Completely re-written with Typescript and much better props and customization options.

Components included

Installation

Add the dependency:

npm i @paraboly/react-native-card

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them
"react-native-vector-icons": ">= 7.1.0",
"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": ">= 1.1.4",
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.4"

Expo Version

Installation

Add the dependency:

npm i Paraboly/react-native-card#expo

Expo Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.4"

IconType prop is available to set any icon set from @expo/vector-icons

Basic Usage

import { Card } from "@paraboly/react-native-card";

<Card
  iconDisable
  title="Title"
  description="Main Content"
  bottomRightText="30"
  onPress={() => {}}
/>;

Card with Icon

<Card
  title="Title"
  iconName="home"
  iconType="Entypo"
  topRightText="50/301"
  bottomRightText="30 km"
  description="Lorem ipsum dolor sit."
  onPress={() => {}}
/>

SimpleCard Basic Usage

import { SimpleCard } from "@paraboly/react-native-card";

<SimpleCard title="Dynamic width & height simple card" />;

SimpleCard Custom Usage

<SimpleCard
  title="Custom width & dynamic height simple card: Multiple Lines"
  styles={{ width: 200 }}
/>

Example Application

  • check the code, and yes! :) all of the images, screenshots are directly taken from the this example. Of course, you can simply clone the project and run the example on your own environment.

Configuration - Props

New Configuration Documentation is available soon

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com | kuray.ogun@paraboly.com

License

Paraboly React Native Card Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

