Fully customizable Card View for React Native.
Finally version 1 is here after 2 years :) Completely re-written with Typescript and much better props and customization options.
Add the dependency:
npm i @paraboly/react-native-card
"react-native-vector-icons": ">= 7.1.0",
"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": ">= 1.1.4",
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.4"
Add the dependency:
npm i Paraboly/react-native-card#expo
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.4"
IconType prop is available to set any icon set from
@expo/vector-icons
import { Card } from "@paraboly/react-native-card";
<Card
iconDisable
title="Title"
description="Main Content"
bottomRightText="30"
onPress={() => {}}
/>;
<Card
title="Title"
iconName="home"
iconType="Entypo"
topRightText="50/301"
bottomRightText="30 km"
description="Lorem ipsum dolor sit."
onPress={() => {}}
/>
import { SimpleCard } from "@paraboly/react-native-card";
<SimpleCard title="Dynamic width & height simple card" />;
<SimpleCard
title="Custom width & dynamic height simple card: Multiple Lines"
styles={{ width: 200 }}
/>
FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com | kuray.ogun@paraboly.com
Paraboly React Native Card Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.