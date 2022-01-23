Fully customizable Card View for React Native.

Card Component

SimpleCard Component

Version 1 is here 😍

Finally version 1 is here after 2 years :) Completely re-written with Typescript and much better props and customization options.

Components included

Installation

Add the dependency:

npm i @paraboly/react-native-card

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them

"react-native-vector-icons" : ">= 7.1.0" , "react-native-dynamic-vector-icons" : ">= 1.1.4" , "@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable" : ">= 0.2.4"

Expo Version

Installation

Add the dependency:

npm i Paraboly/react-native-card

Expo Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them

"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable" : ">= 0.2.4"

IconType prop is available to set any icon set from @expo/vector-icons

Basic Usage

import { Card } from "@paraboly/react-native-card" ; < Card iconDisable title = "Title" description = "Main Content" bottomRightText = "30" onPress = {() => {}} />;

Card with Icon

<Card title= "Title" iconName= "home" iconType= "Entypo" topRightText= "50/301" bottomRightText= "30 km" description= "Lorem ipsum dolor sit." onPress={() => {}} />

SimpleCard Basic Usage

import { SimpleCard } from "@paraboly/react-native-card" ; < SimpleCard title = "Dynamic width & height simple card" /> ;

SimpleCard Custom Usage

<SimpleCard title= "Custom width & dynamic height simple card: Multiple Lines" styles={{ width : 200 }} />

Example Application

check the code, and yes! :) all of the images, screenshots are directly taken from the this example. Of course, you can simply clone the project and run the example on your own environment.

Configuration - Props

New Configuration Documentation is available soon

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com | kuray.ogun@paraboly.com

License

Paraboly React Native Card Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.