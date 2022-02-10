Paprika is the React component library for the generic UI components of the Starling Design System by Galvanize.
Quick Links: NPM | Storybook | Component Status | Contributing Guidelines
If you want to spice up your application with Paprika, you will need to start by adding the required dependencies. Paprika has a
peerDependency on
React v16.8,
styled-components and most packages also have a
peerDependency on the Paprika L10n component (
@paprika/l10n) for localization.
You will need to include them as dependencies in your project.
$ yarn add react styled-components @paprika/l10n
For example, to install the
<Button> component:
$ yarn add @paprika/button
Then, to use the component in your project:
import React from "react";
import Button from "@paprika/button";
export default () => <Button>Hello</Button>;
For more information about using Paprika in your project, including code examples and FAQs, visit the Using Paprika wiki pages.
Paprika components are individually versioned and distributed packages in a Lerna monorepo. To browse a list of components, open the Storybook, view the source code, visit the NPM registry, or refer to the AirTable summary.
Before contributing, please read our Code of Conduct Contributors are welcome to submit a bug report, make a feature request, or open a pull request. If you’re just getting started, check out the Help Wanted or Good First Issues.
In order to commit code : 1) your branch name must start with a JIRA ticket:
ABC-123--updating-whatever #valid
xx-0000--updating-whatever #valid
updating-whatever #invalid
2) your commit must follow
Conventional commits pattern:
git commit -m "feat(ListBox): added feature x" #valid
git commit -m "fix(Button): made it work in IE9" #valid
git commit -m "bug(Button): made it work in IE9" #invalid (invalid type)
git commit -m "feat: added feature x" #invalid (missing scope)
git commit -m "added feature x" #invalid (missing type and scope)
The valid "types" are:
feat,
fix,
style,
test,
docs,
build,
chore,
ci,
perf,
refactor,
revert
If you are experiencing difficulty, you may need to:
cp ~/src/paprika/.git/hooks/applypatch-msg ~/src/paprika/.git/hooks/commit-msg
chmod 755 ~/src/paprika/.git/hooks/commit-msg
For more information please check out our Contributing Guidelines. You may want to start with the Getting Started Guide
There are a few layers to the testing pyramid in Paprika.
Paprika components are built with accessibility in mind from design through implementation. Compliance with WCAG 2.0 level AA by following WAI-ARIA Authoring Practices is a priority.
In practice this ensures the usability of Paprika components:
For more information about how these goals are achieved, please read our guidelines for developers.
Have a question for the development team? Ask us.
To list all licenses of paprika dependencies run
yarn license
it will create a
license.xls file at the root of the repository
The following packages has been deprecated and they have moved into a new name space
Before (deprecated)
Now