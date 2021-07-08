Papercups screen sharing feature
Screenshot:
GIF:
npm install --save @papercups-io/storytime
First, sign up at https://app.papercups.io/register to get your account token. Your account token is what you will use to pass in as the
accountId prop below.
Paste the code below between your
<head> and
</head> tags:
<!--
Note that if you already have included the `window.Papercups` configuration with the chat widget,
you should **NOT** duplicate it here! All the config settings should be the same for now.
-->
<script>
window.Papercups = {
config: {
// Pass in your Papercups account token here after signing up
accountId: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx',
// Optionally pass in metadata to identify the customer
customer: {
name: 'Test User',
email: 'test@test.com',
external_id: '123',
},
// Optionally specify the base URL
baseUrl: 'https://app.papercups.io',
},
};
</script>
<script
type="text/javascript"
async
defer
src="https://app.papercups.io/storytime.js"
></script>
⚠️ Note that if you already have included the
window.Papercups configuration with the chat widget, you should NOT duplicate it here!
If you already have the config set, just include this script below it:
<script
type="text/javascript"
async
defer
src="https://app.papercups.io/storytime.js"
></script>
Place the code below in any pages on which you would like to render the widget. If you'd like to render it in all pages by default, place it in the root component of your app.
import {Storytime} from '@papercups-io/storytime';
const st = Storytime.init({
// Pass in your Papercups account token here after signing up
accountId: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx',
// Optionally specify the base URL
baseUrl: 'https://app.papercups.io',
});
// If you want to stop the session recording manually, you can call:
// st.finish();
// Otherwise, the recording will stop as soon as the user exits your website.