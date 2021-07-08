Papercups screen sharing feature

Demo

Screenshot:

GIF:

Install

npm install --save @papercups-io/storytime

Usage

First, sign up at https://app.papercups.io/register to get your account token. Your account token is what you will use to pass in as the accountId prop below.

Using in HTML

Paste the code below between your <head> and </head> tags:

< script > window .Papercups = { config : { accountId : 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx' , customer : { name : 'Test User' , email : 'test@test.com' , external_id : '123' , }, baseUrl : 'https://app.papercups.io' , }, }; </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" async defer src = "https://app.papercups.io/storytime.js" > </ script >

⚠️ Note that if you already have included the window.Papercups configuration with the chat widget, you should NOT duplicate it here!

If you already have the config set, just include this script below it:

< script type = "text/javascript" async defer src = "https://app.papercups.io/storytime.js" > </ script >

Using as an NPM module

Place the code below in any pages on which you would like to render the widget. If you'd like to render it in all pages by default, place it in the root component of your app.