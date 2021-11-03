Papercups chat widget
Available at https://app.papercups.io/demo
npm install --save @papercups-io/chat-widget
First, sign up at https://app.papercups.io/register to get your account token. Your account token is what you will use to pass in as the
accountId prop below.
Paste the code below between your
<head> and
</head> tags:
<script>
window.Papercups = {
config: {
// Pass in your Papercups account token here after signing up
token: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx',
// Specify a Papercups inbox
inbox: 'xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx',
title: 'Welcome to Papercups!',
subtitle: 'Ask us anything in the chat window below 😊',
newMessagePlaceholder: 'Start typing...',
primaryColor: '#13c2c2',
// Optionally pass in a default greeting
greeting: 'Hi there! How can I help you?',
// Optionally pass in metadata to identify the customer
customer: {
name: 'Test User',
email: 'test@test.com',
external_id: '123',
metadata: {version: 1, plan: 'premium'}, // Custom fields go here
},
// Optionally specify the base URL
baseUrl: 'https://app.papercups.io',
// Add this if you want to require the customer to enter
// their email before being able to send you a message
requireEmailUpfront: true,
// Add this if you want to indicate when you/your agents
// are online or offline to your customers
showAgentAvailability: true,
},
};
</script>
<script
type="text/javascript"
async
defer
src="https://app.papercups.io/widget.js"
></script>
Place the code below in any pages on which you would like to render the widget. If you'd like to render it in all pages by default, place it in the root component of your app.
import React from 'react';
import {ChatWidget} from '@papercups-io/chat-widget';
// You can also import the following in v1.1.0 and above:
// import {ChatWidget, ChatWindow, Papercups} from '@papercups-io/chat-widget';
//
// The `ChatWindow` component allows you to embed the chat however you want,
// and the `Papercups` object provides access to functions that can programmatically
// open/close the chat widget, e.g.:
//
// `Papercups.open()` // => opens the chat widget
// `Papercups.close()` // => closes the chat widget
// `Papercups.toggle()` // => toggles (opens or closes) the chat widget
const ExamplePage = () => {
return (
<>
{/*
Put <ChatWidget /> at the bottom of whatever pages you would
like to render the widget on, or in your root/router component
if you would like it to render on every page
*/}
<ChatWidget
// Pass in your Papercups account token here after signing up
token='xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx'
// Specify a Papercups inbox
inbox='xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxx'
title='Welcome to Papercups!'
subtitle='Ask us anything in the chat window below 😊'
newMessagePlaceholder='Start typing...'
primaryColor='#13c2c2'
// Optionally pass in a default greeting
greeting='Hi there! How can I help you?'
// Optionally pass in metadata to identify the customer
customer={{
name: 'Test User',
email: 'test@test.com',
external_id: '123',
metadata: {version: 1, plan: 'premium'}, // Custom fields go here
}}
// Optionally specify the base URL
baseUrl='https://app.papercups.io'
// Add this if you want to require the customer to enter
// their email before being able to send you a message
requireEmailUpfront
// Add this if you want to indicate when you/your agents
// are online or offline to your customers
showAgentAvailability
/>
</>
);
};
These are the props you can pass into your
<ChatWidget /> React component, or the fields you can specify in your
Papercups.config:
|Prop
|Type
|Value
|Default
token
string
|Your Papercups account token
|N/A
inbox
string
|The Papercups inbox you would like messages to flow into (defaults to your primary inbox)
|N/A
accountId (deprecated)
string
|Your Papercups account token (deprecated: use
token field instead)
|N/A
title
string
|The title in the header of your chat widget
|Welcome!
subtitle
string
|The subtitle in the header of your chat widget
|How can we help you?
newMessagePlaceholder
string
|The placeholder text in the new message input
|Start typing...
emailInputPlaceholder
string
|The placeholder text in the optional email input
|Enter your email
newMessagesNotificationText
string
|The notification text when new messages arrive and the chat window is closed
|View new messages
primaryColor
string
|The theme color of your chat widget
1890ff
greeting
string
|An optional initial message to greet your customers with
|N/A
awayMessage
string
|Replaces the
greeting message if outside working hours
|N/A
showAgentAvailability
boolean
|If you want to show whether you (or your agents) are online or not
false
agentAvailableText
string
|The text shown when you (or your agents) are online
|We're online right now!
agentUnavailableText
string
|The text shown when you (and your agents) are offline
|We're away at the moment.
customer
object
|Identifying information for the customer, including
name,
email,
external_id, and
metadata (for any custom fields)
|N/A
baseUrl
string
|The base URL of your API if you're self-hosting Papercups
|https://app.papercups.io
iframeUrlOverride
string
|An override of the iframe URL we use to render the chat, if you chose to self-host that as well
|https://chat-widget.papercups.io
requireEmailUpfront
boolean
|If you want to require unidentified customers to provide their email before they can message you
false
isOpenByDefault
boolean
|If you want the chat widget to open as soon as it loads
false
persistOpenState
boolean
|Persists the open state of the chat across pages
false
hideToggleButton
boolean
|Hides the toggle button in case you want to open/close programmatically
false
hideOutsideWorkingHours
boolean
|Hides the chat widget outside of working hours set in Papercups
false
popUpInitialMessage
boolean \| number
|Pops up the initial greeting after
number milliseconds (or immediately if
true)
false
customIconUrl
string
|A link to a custom icon image URL
|N/A
iconVariant
'outlined' \| 'filled'
|The style of the default icon
outlined
position
'right' \| 'left'
|The position of the chat on the page
right
styles
object
|Inline style overrides for
chatContainer,
toggleContainer, and
toggleButton
{}
onChatLoaded
({open, close, identify}) => void
|Callback fired when chat is loaded, returning some utility functions
|N/A
onChatOpened
() => void
|Callback fired when chat is opened
|N/A
onChatClosed
() => void
|Callback fired when chat is closed
|N/A
onMessageSent
(message: Message) => void
|Callback fired when message is sent
|N/A
onMessageReceived
(message: Message) => void
|Callback fired when message is received
|N/A
To build the project, run
npm start in the root directory. (If you're running it for the first time, you'll have to run
npm install first.)
npm install
npm start
To test it out, use the
/example directory:
cd example
npm install
npm start
This will start a development server on http://localhost:3000 by default, and open up the example app in your browser.
By default, the example widget points at development servers for the Papercups API (which runs at http://localhost:4000) and the Papercups chat window (which runs at http://localhost:8080). These values are set with the
baseUrl and
iframeUrlOverride props respectively.
If you want to develop against your account in production, you can update these values to the following:
baseUrl: http://app.papercups.io
iframeUrlOverride: https://chat-widget.papercups.io
(Note that you can also simply remove these props, since the values above are the defaults.)
You'll also want to update your account token to point to your own account. If you haven't already, create a free account at https://app.papercups.io/register to get started.
Once you have your account token, update the
accountId prop to point at yours.
If you're having any trouble getting started or just want to say hi, join us on Slack! 👋
We welcome any contributions! Please create an issue before submitting a pull request.
When creating a pull request, be sure to include a screenshot! 🎨
MIT © Papercups