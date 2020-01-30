Internationalization for vue using the i18next i18n ecosystem. https://panter.github.io/vue-i18next/

Introduction

18next goes beyond just providing the standard i18n features such as (plurals, context, interpolation, format). It provides you with a complete solution to localize your product from web to mobile and desktop.

vue-i18next is the vue support for i18next and provides:

Component based localization

Component interpolation

Lazy load namespaces

Namespaced translation for components

Requirements

vue >= 2.0.0

i18next >= 6.0.1

Documentation

Init

import Vue from 'vue' ; import i18next from 'i18next' ; import VueI18Next from '@panter/vue-i18next' ; Vue.use(VueI18Next); i18next.init({ lng : 'de' , resources : { ... } }); const i18n = new VueI18Next(i18next); new Vue({ ... i18n: i18n, });

