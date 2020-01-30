openbase logo
@panter/vue-i18next

by panter
0.15.2 (see all)

Internationalization for vue using the i18next i18n ecosystem.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

vue-i18next

Build Status Coverage Status semantic-release

Internationalization for vue using the i18next i18n ecosystem. https://panter.github.io/vue-i18next/

Introduction

18next goes beyond just providing the standard i18n features such as (plurals, context, interpolation, format). It provides you with a complete solution to localize your product from web to mobile and desktop.

vue-i18next is the vue support for i18next and provides:

  • Component based localization
  • Component interpolation
  • Lazy load namespaces
  • Namespaced translation for components

Requirements

  • vue >= 2.0.0
  • i18next >= 6.0.1

Documentation

See here

Init

import Vue from 'vue';
import i18next from 'i18next';
import VueI18Next from '@panter/vue-i18next';

Vue.use(VueI18Next);

i18next.init({
  lng: 'de',
  resources: {
    ...
  }
});

const i18n = new VueI18Next(i18next);
new Vue({
  ...
  i18n: i18n,
});

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the releases.

Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

License

MIT

