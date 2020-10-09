isOpen false bool Open/close the modal, optional, you can use the open/close methods instead

isDisabled false bool Disable any action on the modal (open, close, swipe)

backdropPressToClose true bool Close the the modal by pressing on the backdrop

swipeToClose true bool Set to true to enable the swipe down to close feature

swipeThreshold 50 number The threshold to reach in pixels to close the modal

swipeArea - number The height in pixels of the swipeable area, window height by default

position center string Control the modal position using top or center or bottom

entry bottom string Control the modal entry position top or bottom

backdrop true bool Display a backdrop behind the modal

backdropOpacity 0.5 number Opacity of the backdrop

backdropColor black string backgroundColor of the backdrop

backdropContent null ReactElement Add an element in the backdrop (a close button for example)

animationDuration 400 number Duration of the animation

easing Easing.elastic(0.8) function Easing function applied to opening modal animation

backButtonClose false bool (Android only) Close modal when receiving back button event

startOpen false bool Allow modal to appear open without animation upon first mount

coverScreen false bool Will use RN Modal component to cover the entire screen wherever the modal is mounted in the component hierarchy

keyboardTopOffset ios:22, android:0 number This property prevent the modal to cover the ios status bar when the modal is scrolling up because the keyboard is opening