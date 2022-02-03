A flexible playground for live editing React code
React Live brings you the ability to render React components with editable source code and live preview.
The library is structured modularly and lets you style and compose its components freely.
Install it with
npm install react-live or
yarn add react-live and try out this piece of JSX:
import {
LiveProvider,
LiveEditor,
LiveError,
LivePreview
} from 'react-live'
<LiveProvider code="<strong>Hello World!</strong>">
<LiveEditor />
<LiveError />
<LivePreview />
</LiveProvider>
https://react-live.netlify.com/
It takes your code and transpiles it with Sucrase, while the code is displayed using
use-editable and the code is highlighted using
prism-react-renderer.
The transpiled code is then rendered in the preview component (
LivePreview), which does a fake mount if the code
is a React component.
Prior to
v3.0.0, earlier versions of the library used different internals. We recommend using the latest version you can.
|Version
|Supported React version
|Editor
|Transpiler
|v3.x.x
|v17.x.x
use-editable
Sucrase
|v2.x.x
|v16.x.x
react-simple-code-editor
Bublé
Please see also the related Formidable libraries:-
The code can be one of the following things:
<strong>Hello World!</strong>
() => <strong>Hello World!</strong>
If you enable the
noInline prop on your
LiveProvider, you’ll be able to write imperative code,
and render one of the above things by calling
render.
The
scope prop on the
LiveProvider accepts additional globals. By default it injects
React only, which
means that the user can use it in their code like this:
// ↓↓↓↓↓
class Example extends React.Component {
render() {
return <strong>Hello World!</strong>
}
}
But you can of course pass more things to the scope. They will be available as variables in the code. Here's an example using styled components:
import styled from 'styled-components';
const headerProps = { text: 'I\'m styled!' };
const scope = {styled, headerProps};
const code = `
const Header = styled.div\`
color: palevioletred;
font-size: 18px;
\`
render(<Header>{headerProps.text}</Header>)
`
<LiveProvider code={code} scope={scope} noInline={true}>
<LiveEditor />
<LiveError />
<LivePreview />
</LiveProvider>
Here's an example using a custom component
<MyButton />. This component lives in a different directory. It gets passed into the scope wrapped in an Object. Note that since we are not using
render() in the code snippet we let
noInline stay equal to the default of
false:
import { MyButton } from './components/MyButton';
const scope = { MyButton };
const code = `
<MyButton />
`
<LiveProvider code={code} scope={scope}>
<LiveEditor />
<LiveError />
<LivePreview />
</LiveProvider>
React Live supports using Hooks, but you may need to be mindful of the scope. As mentioned above, only React is injected into scope by default.
This means that while you may be used to destructuring
useState when importing React, to use hooks provided by React in React Live you will either need to stick to using
React.useState or alternately you can set the scope up so that
useState is provided separately.
() => {
const [likes, increaseLikes] = React.useState(0);
return (
<>
<p>
{`${likes} likes`}
</p>
<button onClick={() => increaseLikes(likes + 1)}>Like</button>
</>
);
}
Our reported bundle size badges don't give you the full picture of the kind of sizes you will get in a production app. The minified bundles we publish exclude some dependencies that we depend on.
In an actual app when you use
react-live you will also be bundling
Sucrase for transpilation.
This component provides the
context for all the other ones. It also transpiles the user’s code!
It supports these props, while passing any others through to the
children:
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|code
|PropTypes.string
|The code that should be rendered, apart from the user’s edits
|scope
|PropTypes.object
|Accepts custom globals that the
code can use
|noInline
|PropTypes.bool
|Doesn’t evaluate and mount the inline code (Default:
false). Note: when using
noInline whatever code you write must be a single expression (function, class component or some
jsx) that can be returned immediately. If you'd like to render multiple components, use
noInline={true}
|transformCode
|PropTypes.func
|Accepts and returns the code to be transpiled, affording an opportunity to first transform it
|language
|PropTypes.string
|What language you're writing for correct syntax highlighting. (Default:
jsx)
|disabled
|PropTypes.bool
|Disable editing on the
<LiveEditor /> (Default:
false)
|theme
|PropTypes.object
|A
prism-react-renderer theme object. See more here
All subsequent components must be rendered inside a provider, since they communicate using one.
The
noInline option kicks the Provider into a different mode, where you can write imperative-style
code and nothing gets evaluated and mounted automatically. Your example will need to call
render
with valid JSX elements.
This component renders the editor that displays the code. It is a wrapper around
react-simple-code-editor and the code highlighted using
prism-react-renderer.
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|style
|PropTypes.object
|Allows overriding default styles on the
LiveEditor component.
This component renders any error that occur while executing the code, or transpiling it.
It passes through any props to a
pre.
Note: Right now when the component unmounts, when there’s no error to be shown.
This component renders the actual component that the code generates inside an error boundary.
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|Component
|PropTypes.node
|Element that wraps the generated code. (Default:
div)
The
withLive method creates a higher-order component, that injects the live-editing props provided
by
LiveProvider into a component.
Using this HOC allows you to add new components to react-live, or replace the default ones, with a new desired behavior.
The component wrapped with
withLive gets injected the following props:
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|code
|PropTypes.string
|Reflects the code that is passed in as the
code prop
|error
|PropTypes.string
|An error that the code has thrown when it was previewed
|onError
|PropTypes.func
|A callback that, when called, changes the error to what's passed as the first argument
|onChange
|PropTypes.func
|A callback that accepts new code and transpiles it
|element
|React.Element
|The result of the transpiled code that is previewed
Note: The code prop doesn't reflect the up-to-date code, but the
codeprop, that is passed to the
LiveProvider.
I want to use experimental feature x but Sucrase doesn't support it! Can I use babel instead?
react-live doesn't currently support configuring the transpiler and it ships with Sucrase. The current workaround for using some experimental features
Sucrase doesn't support would be to use the
transformCode prop on
LiveProvider to transform your code with
babel alongside
Sucrase.
There are multiple options when it comes to live, editable React component environments. Formidable actually has two first class projects to help you out:
component-playground and
react-live. Let's briefly look at the libraries, use cases, and factors that might help in deciding which is right for you.
Here's a high-level decision tree:
component-playground may be the ticket!
react-live is for you!
Here are the various factors at play:
component-playground uses
babel-standalone,
react-live uses
Sucrase.
component-playground has a larger bundle, but uses a more familiar editor setup.
react-live is smaller, but more customized editor around
prism.
react-live is more modular/customizable, while
component-playground is easier/faster to set up.
component-playground supports raw evaluation and pretty-printed output out-of-the-box, while
react-live does not.
component-playground might have more predictable error handling than
react-live in some cases (due to
react-dom).
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.