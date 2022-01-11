PostCSS Preset Env lets you convert modern CSS into something most browsers can understand, determining the polyfills you need based on your targeted browsers or runtime environments.
npm install postcss-preset-env
@custom-media --viewport-medium (width <= 50rem);
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6;
:root {
--mainColor: #12345678;
}
body {
color: var(--mainColor);
font-family: system-ui;
overflow-wrap: break-word;
}
:--heading {
background-image: image-set(url(img/heading.png) 1x, url(img/heading@2x.png) 2x);
@media (--viewport-medium) {
margin-block: 0;
}
}
a {
color: rgb(0 0 100% / 90%);
&:hover {
color: rebeccapurple;
}
}
/* becomes */
:root {
--mainColor: rgba(18, 52, 86, 0.47059);
}
body {
color: rgba(18, 52, 86, 0.47059);
color: var(--mainColor);
font-family: system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue;
word-wrap: break-word;
}
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6 {
background-image: url(img/heading.png);
}
@media (-webkit-min-device-pixel-ratio: 2), (min-resolution: 192dpi) {
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6 {
background-image: url(img/heading@2x.png)
}
}
@media (max-width: 50rem) {
h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6 {
margin-top: 0;
margin-bottom: 0;
}
}
a {
color: rgba(0, 0, 255, 0.9)
}
a:hover {
color: #639;
}
Without any configuration options, PostCSS Preset Env enables Stage 2 features and supports all browsers.
Add PostCSS Preset Env to your project:
npm install postcss-preset-env --save-dev
Use PostCSS Preset Env to process your CSS:
const postcssPresetEnv = require('postcss-preset-env');
postcssPresetEnv.process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions, pluginOptions */);
Or use it as a PostCSS plugin:
const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssPresetEnv = require('postcss-preset-env');
postcss([
postcssPresetEnv(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS /*, processOptions */);
PostCSS Preset Env runs in all Node environments, with special instructions for:
|Node
|PostCSS CLI
|Webpack
|Create React App
|Gulp
|Grunt
|Rollup
The
stage option determines which CSS features to polyfill, based upon their
stability in the process of becoming implemented web standards.
postcssPresetEnv({ stage: 0 })
The
stage can be
0 (experimental) through
4 (stable), or
false. Setting
stage to
false will disable every polyfill. Doing this would only be useful
if you intended to exclusively use the
features option.
Without any configuration options, PostCSS Preset Env enables Stage 2 features.
The
features option enables or disables specific polyfills by ID. Passing
true to a specific feature ID will enable its polyfill, while passing
false
will disable it. List of IDs
postcssPresetEnv({
/* use stage 3 features + css nesting rules */
stage: 3,
features: {
'nesting-rules': true
}
})
Passing an object to a specific feature ID will both enable and configure it.
postcssPresetEnv({
/* use stage 3 features + css color-mod (warning on unresolved) */
stage: 3,
features: {
'color-mod-function': { unresolved: 'warn' }
}
})
Any polyfills not explicitly enabled or disabled through
features are
determined by the
stage option.
The
browsers option determines which polyfills are required based upon the
browsers you are supporting.
PostCSS Preset Env supports any standard browserslist configuration, which
can be a
.browserslistrc file, a
browserslist key in
package.json, or
browserslist environment variables.
The
browsers option should only be used when a standard browserslist
configuration is not available.
postcssPresetEnv({ browsers: 'last 2 versions' })
If not valid browserslist configuration is specified, the default browserslist query will be used.
The
insertBefore and
insertAfter keys allow you to insert other PostCSS
plugins into the chain. This is only useful if you are also using sugary
PostCSS plugins that must execute before or after certain polyfills.
Both
insertBefore and
insertAfter support chaining one or multiple plugins.
import postcssSimpleVars from 'postcss-simple-vars';
postcssPresetEnv({
insertBefore: {
'all-property': postcssSimpleVars
}
})
PostCSS Preset Env includes autoprefixer and
browsers option
will be passed to it automatically.
Specifying the
autoprefixer option enables passing
additional options
into autoprefixer.
postcssPresetEnv({
autoprefixer: { grid: true }
})
Passing
autoprefixer: false disables autoprefixer.
The
preserve option determines whether all plugins should receive a
preserve option, which may preserve or remove otherwise-polyfilled CSS. By
default, this option is not configured.
postcssPresetEnv({
preserve: false // instruct all plugins to omit pre-polyfilled CSS
});
The
importFrom option specifies sources where variables like Custom Media,
Custom Properties, Custom Selectors, and Environment Variables can be imported
from, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed
objects.
postcssPresetEnv({
/*
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
:root { --color: red; }
*/
importFrom: 'path/to/file.css'
});
Multiple sources can be passed into this option, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, functions, and objects will use different namespaces to import different kinds of variables.
postcssPresetEnv({
importFrom: [
/*
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
:root { --color: red; }
*/
'path/to/file.css',
/* module.exports = {
customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' },
customProperties: { '--color': 'red' },
customSelectors: { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' },
environmentVariables: { '--branding-padding': '20px' }
} */
'and/then/this.js',
/* {
"custom-media": { "--small-viewport": "(max-width: 30em)" }
"custom-properties": { "--color": "red" },
"custom-selectors": { ":--heading": "h1, h2, h3" },
"environment-variables": { "--branding-padding": "20px" }
} */
'and/then/that.json',
{
customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' },
customProperties: { '--color': 'red' },
customSelectors: { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' },
environmentVariables: { '--branding-padding': '20px' }
},
() => {
const customMedia = { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' };
const customProperties = { '--color': 'red' };
const customSelectors = { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' };
const environmentVariables = { '--branding-padding': '20px' };
return { customMedia, customProperties, customSelectors, environmentVariables };
}
]
});
The
exportTo option specifies destinations where variables like Custom Media,
Custom Properties, Custom Selectors, and Environment Variables can be exported
to, which might be CSS, JS, and JSON files, functions, and directly passed
objects.
postcssPresetEnv({
/*
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
:root { --color: red; }
*/
exportTo: 'path/to/file.css'
});
Multiple destinations can be passed into this option as well, and they will be parsed in the order they are received. JavaScript files, JSON files, and objects will use different namespaces to import different kinds of variables.
const cachedObject = {};
postcssPresetEnv({
exportTo: [
/*
@custom-media --small-viewport (max-width: 30em);
@custom-selector :--heading h1, h2, h3;
:root { --color: red; }
*/
'path/to/file.css',
/* module.exports = {
customMedia: { '--small-viewport': '(max-width: 30em)' },
customProperties: { '--color': 'red' },
customSelectors: { ':--heading': 'h1, h2, h3' },
environmentVariables: { '--branding-padding': '20px' }
} */
'and/then/this.js',
/* {
"custom-media": { "--small-viewport": "(max-width: 30em)" }
"custom-properties": { "--color": "red" },
"custom-selectors": { ":--heading": "h1, h2, h3" },
"environment-variables": { "--branding-padding": "20px" }
} */
'and/then/that.json',
cachedObject,
variables => {
if ('customProperties' in variables) {
// do something special with customProperties
}
Object.assign(cachedObject, variables);
}
]
});