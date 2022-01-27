Material design for React Native.
reactnativepaper.com
Currently supported React Native version:
>= 0.50.3
Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.
The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.
Refer to the getting started guide for instructions.
Check the components and their usage in our documentation.
Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.
Use official component kits provided by Material Design.
react-native-paper is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!
Like the project? ⚛️ Join the team who does amazing stuff for clients and drives React Native Open Source! 🔥
