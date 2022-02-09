Pancakeswap SDK

Forked from the Uniswap SDK.

You can refer to the Uniswap SDK documentation uniswap.org.

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/pancakeswap/pancake-swap-sdk.git

Move into the pancakeswap-sdk working directory

cd pancakeswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following: