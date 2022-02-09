Forked from the Uniswap SDK.
You can refer to the Uniswap SDK documentation uniswap.org.
To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.
First clone the repository:
git clone https://github.com/pancakeswap/pancake-swap-sdk.git
Move into the pancakeswap-sdk working directory
cd pancakeswap-sdk/
Install dependencies
yarn install
Run tests
yarn test
You should see output like the following:
yarn run v1.22.4
$ tsdx test
PASS test/constants.test.ts
PASS test/pair.test.ts
PASS test/fraction.test.ts
PASS test/miscellaneous.test.ts
PASS test/entities.test.ts
PASS test/trade.test.ts
Test Suites: 1 skipped, 6 passed, 6 of 7 total
Tests: 3 skipped, 82 passed, 85 total
Snapshots: 0 total
Time: 5.091s
Ran all test suites.
✨ Done in 6.61s.