openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@pancakeswap/sdk

by pancakeswap
2.4.3 (see all)

🛠 An SDK for building applications on top of Pancakeswap.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Pancakeswap SDK

Forked from the Uniswap SDK.

You can refer to the Uniswap SDK documentation uniswap.org.

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/pancakeswap/pancake-swap-sdk.git

Move into the pancakeswap-sdk working directory

cd pancakeswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following:

yarn run v1.22.4
$ tsdx test
 PASS  test/constants.test.ts
 PASS  test/pair.test.ts
 PASS  test/fraction.test.ts
 PASS  test/miscellaneous.test.ts
 PASS  test/entities.test.ts
 PASS  test/trade.test.ts

Test Suites: 1 skipped, 6 passed, 6 of 7 total
Tests:       3 skipped, 82 passed, 85 total
Snapshots:   0 total
Time:        5.091s
Ran all test suites.
✨  Done in 6.61s.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
fstar-dev13 Ratings0 Reviews
5 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial