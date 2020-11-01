openbase logo
@pancakeswap-libs/sdk

by pancakeswap
1.0.1 (see all)

🛠️ Pancake SDK

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

618

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Pancakeswap SDK

code style: prettier Actions Status npm version

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/pancakeswap/pancakeswap-sdk.git

Move into the pancakeswap-sdk working directory

cd pancakeswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following:

yarn run v1.22.4
$ tsdx test
 PASS  test/constants.test.ts
 PASS  test/pair.test.ts
 PASS  test/fraction.test.ts
 PASS  test/miscellaneous.test.ts
 PASS  test/entities.test.ts
 PASS  test/trade.test.ts

Test Suites: 1 skipped, 6 passed, 6 of 7 total
Tests:       3 skipped, 82 passed, 85 total
Snapshots:   0 total
Time:        5.091s
Ran all test suites.
✨  Done in 6.61s.

100
JoeLagos Nigeria1 Rating0 Reviews
Frontend developer
8 months ago
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use

