Pancakeswap SDK

Running tests

To run the tests, follow these steps. You must have at least node v10 and yarn installed.

First clone the repository:

git clone https://github.com/pancakeswap/pancakeswap-sdk.git

Move into the pancakeswap-sdk working directory

cd pancakeswap-sdk/

Install dependencies

yarn install

Run tests

yarn test

You should see output like the following: