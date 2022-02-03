A React Cookie Banner component GDPR compliance.
yarn add @palmabit/react-cookie-law
or
npm install --save @palmabit/react-cookie-law
import { CookieBanner } from "@palmabit/react-cookie-law";
React.renderComponent(
<div>
<CookieBanner
message="Cookie banner message"
wholeDomain={true}
onAccept={() => {}}
onAcceptPreferences={() => {}}
onAcceptStatistics={() => {}}
onAcceptMarketing={() => {}}
/>
</div>,
document.body
);
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|className
|string
|optional. Classes
|message
|string
|Required. Custom text of the banner
|wholeDomain
|bool
|false
|optional. Enable or disable the root path '/' option when a cookie is set
|policyLink
|string
|"/#"
|optional. Link to privacy policy page
|privacyPolicyLinkText
|string
|"Privacy Policy"
|optional. Text for the privacy policy link
|necessaryOptionText
|string
|"Necessary"
|optional. Text for the necessary cookies checkbox
|preferencesOptionText
|string
|"Preferences"
|optional. Text for the preferences cookies checkbox
|statisticsOptionText
|string
|"Statistics"
|optional. Text for the statistics cookies checkbox
|marketingOptionText
|string
|"Marketing"
|optional. Text for the marketing cookies checkbox
|acceptButtonText
|string
|"Accept"
|optional. Text for the accept button
|declineButtonText
|string
|"Decline"
|optional. Text for the decline button
|managePreferencesButtonText
|string
|"Decline"
|optional. Text for the manage preferences button
|savePreferencesButtonText
|string
|"Decline"
|optional. Text for the save and close* button
|showDeclineButton
|bool
|false
|optional. Show or hide the decline button
|dismissOnScroll
|bool
|false
|optional. Enable or disable the dismissing on scroll of the banner
|showPreferencesOption
|bool
|true
|optional. Show or hide the preferences checkbox
|showStatisticsOption
|bool
|true
|optional. Show or hide the statistics checkbox
|showMarketingOption
|bool
|true
|optional. Show or hide the marketing checkbox
|preferencesDefaultChecked
|bool
|true
|optional. Check the preferences checkbox as default
|statisticsDefaultChecked
|bool
|true
|optional. Check the statistics checkbox as default
|marketingDefaultChecked
|bool
|true
|optional. Check the marketing checkbox as default
|onAccept
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called when the consent is given
|onAcceptPreferences
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if preferences cookies is accepted
|onAcceptStatistics
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if statistics cookies is accepted
|onAcceptMarketing
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if marketing cookies is accepted
|onDeclinePreferences
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if preferences cookies is declined
|onDeclineStatistics
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if statistics cookies is declined
|onDeclineMarketing
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called if marketing cookies is declined
|coryphaUserId
|string
|"1"
|optional. User ID of the current user
|coryphaDocumentCode
|string
|"my-app"
|*optional**. The unique document code assigned to the application
|coryphaDocumentLanguage
|string
|"en"
|optional**. Callback called if marketing* cookies is declined
|coryphaApiKey
|string
|"12345678-abcd-dcba-abcd-1234567890ab"
|*optional**. Your Corypha API Key
|onAcceptCoryphaPreferences
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called when Corypha cookies are accepted
|onDeclineCoryphaPreferences
|function
|Function
|optional. Callback called when Corypha cookies are declined
*NOTE: coryphaDocumentCode, coryphaDocumentLanguage and coryphaApiKey are required when setting up the Corypha integration.
<CookieBanner
message="Cookie banner message"
styles={{
dialog: { backgroundColor: "red" },
}}
/>
|Style option
|Description
|dialog
|Style that override
.react-cookie-law-dialog class
|container
.react-cookie-law-container class
|message
|Style for banner text (
.react-cookie-law-message class)
|policy
|Style for cookie policy link (
.react-cookie-law-policy class)
|selectPane
|Style for select pane (
.react-cookie-law-select-pane class)
|optionWrapper
|Style for option checkbox wrapper (
.react-cookie-law-option-wrapper class)
|optionLabel
|Style for the text of checkbox labels
|checkbox
|Style for checkboxes (
.react-cookie-law-option-checkbox class)
|buttonWrapper
|Style for buttons wrapper (
.react-cookie-law-dialog class)
|button
|Style for buttons (
.react-cookie-law-dialog class)
yarn test
or
npm test