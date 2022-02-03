openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@palmabit/react-cookie-law

by Palmabit-IT
0.7.0 (see all)

React Cookie Law is a cookie-info banner compliance with the GDPR and the EU cookie law. It allows the user to give consent in a granular way.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

830

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Cookies, React Cookie Consent

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Cookie Law

npm version Build Status Coverage Status

A React Cookie Banner component GDPR compliance.

Preview

Install


yarn add @palmabit/react-cookie-law

or


npm install --save @palmabit/react-cookie-law

Usage

import { CookieBanner } from "@palmabit/react-cookie-law";

React.renderComponent(
  <div>
    <CookieBanner
      message="Cookie banner message"
      wholeDomain={true}
      onAccept={() => {}}
      onAcceptPreferences={() => {}}
      onAcceptStatistics={() => {}}
      onAcceptMarketing={() => {}}
    />
  </div>,

  document.body
);

Options

NameTypeDefaultDescription
classNamestringoptional. Classes
messagestringRequired. Custom text of the banner
wholeDomainboolfalseoptional. Enable or disable the root path '/' option when a cookie is set
policyLinkstring"/#"optional. Link to privacy policy page
privacyPolicyLinkTextstring"Privacy Policy"optional. Text for the privacy policy link
necessaryOptionTextstring"Necessary"optional. Text for the necessary cookies checkbox
preferencesOptionTextstring"Preferences"optional. Text for the preferences cookies checkbox
statisticsOptionTextstring"Statistics"optional. Text for the statistics cookies checkbox
marketingOptionTextstring"Marketing"optional. Text for the marketing cookies checkbox
acceptButtonTextstring"Accept"optional. Text for the accept button
declineButtonTextstring"Decline"optional. Text for the decline button
managePreferencesButtonTextstring"Decline"optional. Text for the manage preferences button
savePreferencesButtonTextstring"Decline"optional. Text for the save and close* button
showDeclineButtonboolfalseoptional. Show or hide the decline button
dismissOnScrollboolfalseoptional. Enable or disable the dismissing on scroll of the banner
showPreferencesOptionbooltrueoptional. Show or hide the preferences checkbox
showStatisticsOptionbooltrueoptional. Show or hide the statistics checkbox
showMarketingOptionbooltrueoptional. Show or hide the marketing checkbox
preferencesDefaultCheckedbooltrueoptional. Check the preferences checkbox as default
statisticsDefaultCheckedbooltrueoptional. Check the statistics checkbox as default
marketingDefaultCheckedbooltrueoptional. Check the marketing checkbox as default
onAcceptfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called when the consent is given
onAcceptPreferencesfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if preferences cookies is accepted
onAcceptStatisticsfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if statistics cookies is accepted
onAcceptMarketingfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if marketing cookies is accepted
onDeclinePreferencesfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if preferences cookies is declined
onDeclineStatisticsfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if statistics cookies is declined
onDeclineMarketingfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called if marketing cookies is declined
coryphaUserIdstring"1"optional. User ID of the current user
coryphaDocumentCodestring"my-app"*optional**. The unique document code assigned to the application
coryphaDocumentLanguagestring"en"optional**. Callback called if marketing* cookies is declined
coryphaApiKeystring"12345678-abcd-dcba-abcd-1234567890ab"*optional**. Your Corypha API Key
onAcceptCoryphaPreferencesfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called when Corypha cookies are accepted
onDeclineCoryphaPreferencesfunctionFunctionoptional. Callback called when Corypha cookies are declined

*NOTE: coryphaDocumentCode, coryphaDocumentLanguage and coryphaApiKey are required when setting up the Corypha integration.

Style

<CookieBanner
  message="Cookie banner message"
  styles={{
    dialog: { backgroundColor: "red" },
  }}
/>
Style optionDescription
dialogStyle that override .react-cookie-law-dialog class
container.react-cookie-law-container class
messageStyle for banner text (.react-cookie-law-message class)
policyStyle for cookie policy link (.react-cookie-law-policy class)
selectPaneStyle for select pane (.react-cookie-law-select-pane class)
optionWrapperStyle for option checkbox wrapper (.react-cookie-law-option-wrapper class)
optionLabelStyle for the text of checkbox labels
checkboxStyle for checkboxes (.react-cookie-law-option-checkbox class)
buttonWrapperStyle for buttons wrapper (.react-cookie-law-dialog class)
buttonStyle for buttons (.react-cookie-law-dialog class)

Test


yarn test

or


npm test

Author

Palmabit

Licence

See the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rp
redux-persistpersist and rehydrate a redux store
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
694K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
3Hard to Use
2Slow
nc
next-cookiesTiny little function for getting cookies on both client & server with next.js.
GitHub Stars
353
Weekly Downloads
83K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rcc
react-cookie-consentA small, simple and customizable cookie consent bar for use in React applications.
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
react-cookieLoad and save cookies within your React application
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
328K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
@shopify/react-cookieA loosely related set of packages for JavaScript/TypeScript projects at Shopify
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
52K
@workday/canvas-kit-react-cookie-bannerDevelopment kits to implement UI following the Workday Canvas Design System (https://design.workday.com). See our Component Storybook -
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
419
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial