Quick Start

Pal.js I am your friend in your next NodeJS, Prisma, GraphQL, React project

To install @paljs/cli on your machine you need to have the following tools installed:

Git - https://git-scm.com

Node.js - https://nodejs.org Please note the version should be >=12

should be Yarn - https://classic.yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install Node.js package manager, comes with Node.js.

Prisma - CLI Modern Database Access for TypeScript & Node.js

Install PalJS CLI

This command installs PalJS CLI globally on your machine.

yarn global add @paljs/cli //or npm install -g @paljs/cli // or use npx to create new project direct npx @paljs/cli create

Create a new

npx @paljs/cli create .______ ___ __ __ _______. | _ \ / \ | | | | / | | |_) | / ^ \ | | | | | (----` | ___/ / /_\ \ | | .--. | | \ \ | | / _____ \ | `----.| `--' | .----) | | _| /__/ \__\ |_______| \______/ |_______/ ✔ Please select your start example · full-stack-nextjs ❯ full-stack-nextjs full-stack-gatsbyjs apollo-nexus-schema apollo-sdl-first graphql-modules ✔ Please select your start framework · Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI Material UI Material UI + PrismaAdmin UI Tailwind CSS ❯ Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI ✔ Use multi schema template … ❯ no yes ✔ please enter your project name · great-project ✔ please enter your project description · new NodeJs Prisma GraphQL TypeScript project ✔ please enter your project author · Ahmed Elywa ✔ please enter your project repository · https://github.com/paljs/prisma-tools ✔ Do you need to use Git … ❯ yes no ✔ please select your package manager · yarn ❯ yarn npm ✔ Skip package installation · no ❯ yes no

Will get 7 questions to help cli create what you want.

Look to our examples contains here

Get your project up

1 Go inside your project dir

cd hello

Open README.md file to see next steps.

To build your schema.prisma file look here

Have questions?

Didn't find something here? Look through the issues or simply drop us a line at hello@paljs.com.