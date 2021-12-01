openbase logo
@paljs/display

by paljs
4.0.0 (see all)

Prisma tools to help you generate CRUD system for GraphQL servers

1.5K

487

3mos ago

12

2

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

header

Quick Start

Pal.js I am your friend in your next NodeJS, Prisma, GraphQL, React project

Install tools

To install @paljs/cli on your machine you need to have the following tools installed:

Install PalJS CLI

This command installs PalJS CLI globally on your machine.

yarn global add @paljs/cli
//or
npm install -g @paljs/cli
// or use npx to create new project direct
npx @paljs/cli create

Create a new

> npx @paljs/cli create


.______      ___       __             __       _______.
|   _  \    /   \     |  |           |  |     /       |
|  |_)  |  /  ^  \    |  |           |  |    |   (----`
|   ___/  /  /_\  \   |  |     .--.  |  |     \   \
|  |     /  _____  \  |  `----.|  `--'  | .----)   |
| _|    /__/     \__\ |_______| \______/  |_______/

  ✔ Please select your start example · full-stack-nextjs
  ❯ full-stack-nextjs
  full-stack-gatsbyjs
  apollo-nexus-schema
  apollo-sdl-first
  graphql-modules
  ✔ Please select your start framework · Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI
  Material UI
  Material UI + PrismaAdmin UI
  Tailwind CSS
  ❯ Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI
  ✔ Use multi schema template …
  ❯ no
  yes
  ✔ please enter your project name · great-project
  ✔ please enter your project description · new NodeJs Prisma GraphQL TypeScript project
  ✔ please enter your project author · Ahmed Elywa
  ✔ please enter your project repository · https://github.com/paljs/prisma-tools
  ✔ Do you need to use Git …
  ❯ yes
  no
  ✔ please select your package manager · yarn
  ❯ yarn
  npm

  ✔ Skip package installation · no
  ❯ yes
  no

Will get 7 questions to help cli create what you want.

Look to our examples contains here

Get your project up

1 Go inside your project dir

cd hello

Open README.md file to see next steps.

To build your schema.prisma file look here

Have questions?

Didn't find something here? Look through the issues or simply drop us a line at hello@paljs.com.

