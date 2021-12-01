Pal.js I am your friend in your next NodeJS, Prisma, GraphQL, React project
To install
@paljs/cli on your machine you need to have the following tools installed:
This command installs PalJS CLI globally on your machine.
yarn global add @paljs/cli
//or
npm install -g @paljs/cli
// or use npx to create new project direct
npx @paljs/cli create
> npx @paljs/cli create
.______ ___ __ __ _______.
| _ \ / \ | | | | / |
| |_) | / ^ \ | | | | | (----`
| ___/ / /_\ \ | | .--. | | \ \
| | / _____ \ | `----.| `--' | .----) |
| _| /__/ \__\ |_______| \______/ |_______/
✔ Please select your start example · full-stack-nextjs
❯ full-stack-nextjs
full-stack-gatsbyjs
apollo-nexus-schema
apollo-sdl-first
graphql-modules
✔ Please select your start framework · Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI
Material UI
Material UI + PrismaAdmin UI
Tailwind CSS
❯ Tailwind CSS + PrismaAdmin UI
✔ Use multi schema template …
❯ no
yes
✔ please enter your project name · great-project
✔ please enter your project description · new NodeJs Prisma GraphQL TypeScript project
✔ please enter your project author · Ahmed Elywa
✔ please enter your project repository · https://github.com/paljs/prisma-tools
✔ Do you need to use Git …
❯ yes
no
✔ please select your package manager · yarn
❯ yarn
npm
✔ Skip package installation · no
❯ yes
no
Will get 7 questions to help cli create what you want.
Look to our examples contains here
1 Go inside your project dir
cd hello
Open
README.md file to see next steps.
To build your
schema.prisma file look here
