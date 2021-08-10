Jackrabbit

This is an actively maintained fork of hunterloftis/jackrabbit, a library for RabbitMQ in Node.js without hating life.

Jackrabbit is a very opinionated abstraction built on top of amqplib focused on usability and implementing several messaging patterns on RabbitMQ.

Simple Example

; const jackrabbit = require ( '@pager/jackrabbit' ); const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL); rabbit .default() .publish( 'Hello World!' , { key : 'hello' }) .on( 'drain' , rabbit.close);

; const jackrabbit = require ( '@pager/jackrabbit' ); const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL); rabbit .default() .queue({ name : 'hello' }) .consume(onMessage, { noAck : true }); function onMessage ( data ) { console .log( 'received:' , data); }

Ack/Nack Consumer Example

; const jackrabbit = require ( '@pager/jackrabbit' ); const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL); rabbit .default() .queue({ name : 'important_job' }) .consume( function ( data, ack, nack, msg ) { ack(); nack(); })

More Examples

For now, the best usage help is can be found in examples, which map 1-to-1 with the official RabbitMQ tutorials.

Installation

npm install --save @pager /jackrabbit

Tests

The tests are set up with Docker + Docker-Compose, so you don't need to install rabbitmq (or even node) to run them: