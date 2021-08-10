This is an actively maintained fork of hunterloftis/jackrabbit, a library for RabbitMQ in Node.js without hating life.
Jackrabbit is a very opinionated abstraction built on top of
amqplib focused
on usability and implementing several messaging patterns on RabbitMQ.
// producer.js
'use strict';
const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);
rabbit
.default()
.publish('Hello World!', { key: 'hello' })
.on('drain', rabbit.close);
// consumer.js
'use strict';
const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);
rabbit
.default()
.queue({ name: 'hello' })
.consume(onMessage, { noAck: true });
function onMessage(data) {
console.log('received:', data);
}
'use strict';
const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);
rabbit
.default()
.queue({ name: 'important_job' })
.consume(function(data, ack, nack, msg) {
// process data...
// and ACK on success
ack();
// or alternatively NACK on failure
nack();
})
For now, the best usage help is can be found in examples, which map 1-to-1 with the official RabbitMQ tutorials.
npm install --save @pager/jackrabbit
The tests are set up with Docker + Docker-Compose, so you don't need to install rabbitmq (or even node) to run them:
$ docker-compose up