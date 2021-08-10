openbase logo
@pager/jackrabbit

by pagerinc
5.3.1 (see all)

Simple AMQP / RabbitMQ job queues for node based on amqplib

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Jackrabbit

This is an actively maintained fork of hunterloftis/jackrabbit, a library for RabbitMQ in Node.js without hating life.

CircleCI

Jackrabbit is a very opinionated abstraction built on top of amqplib focused on usability and implementing several messaging patterns on RabbitMQ.

Simple Example

// producer.js
'use strict';

const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);

rabbit
  .default()
  .publish('Hello World!', { key: 'hello' })
  .on('drain', rabbit.close);

// consumer.js
'use strict';

const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);

rabbit
  .default()
  .queue({ name: 'hello' })
  .consume(onMessage, { noAck: true });

function onMessage(data) {
  console.log('received:', data);
}

Ack/Nack Consumer Example

'use strict';

const jackrabbit = require('@pager/jackrabbit');
const rabbit = jackrabbit(process.env.RABBIT_URL);

rabbit
  .default()
  .queue({ name: 'important_job' })
  .consume(function(data, ack, nack, msg) {
    // process data...
    // and ACK on success
    ack();
    // or alternatively NACK on failure
    nack();
  })

More Examples

For now, the best usage help is can be found in examples, which map 1-to-1 with the official RabbitMQ tutorials.

Installation

npm install --save @pager/jackrabbit

Tests

The tests are set up with Docker + Docker-Compose, so you don't need to install rabbitmq (or even node) to run them:

$ docker-compose up

