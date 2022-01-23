Kalker (or "kalk") is a calculator program/website that supports user-defined variables, functions, derivation, and integration. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and in web browsers (with WebAssembly).
+,
-,
*,
/,
!
(),
⌈ceil⌉,
⌊floor⌋,
[iverson]
f(x, y) = xy,
x = 5
f'(2),
sin'(-pi)
∫(0, pi, sin(x) dx) or
∫(0, π, sin(x) dx), maybe sometimes be slightly off
2sin50 + 2xy
sqrt and press tab. It will be turned into
√
sum(start, to, expression) Eg.
sum(1, 3, 2n+1) is the same as
2*1+1 + 2*2+1 + 2*3+1 =
15
f(x) = { f(x + 1) if x <= 1; x otherwise }, pressing enter before typing the final
} will make a new line without submitting
-i file flag or by putting files in a certain directory and then doing
load filename inside kalker. More about files here
0b1101,
0o5.3,
0xff or a format like
1101_2. The latter does not support letters, as they would be interpreted as variables
ans variable to get the value of the previously calculated expression
brew install kalker
kalker in the AUR, eg.
yay -S kalker
Kalker is available through
nixpkgs.
The most up to date version is also available as a
flake.
Pre-compiled binaries for Linux, Windows, and macOS (64-bit) are available in the releases page.
Minimum rust version: v1.36.0. Make sure you have
diffutils
gcc
make and
m4 installed. If you use windows: follow the instructions here (don't forget to install
mingw-w64-x86_64-rust in MSYS2).
Run
cargo install kalker
cli directory.
cargo build --release
targets/release
There are currently three different libraries related to kalker.
kalk. This lets you use it in the browser thanks to WebAssembly.
@paddim8/kalk, which let's you use kalk in the browser with a command line-like interface.
A more complete reference can be found on the website
Defining: name(parameter1, parameter2, ...) = expression\
Example:
f(x) = 2x+3
Using: name(argument1, argument2)\
Example:
f(2)
Defining: name = expression\
Example:
x = 3
Using: name\
Example:
x
After making changes to the kalk library (in
kalk/), you can easily try them out by going to the root of the project directory, and doing
cargo run. This will start kalker (cli), with the new changes. If you're using Windows, you will need to follow the instructions here, but also make sure to install
mingw-w64-x86_64-rust in MSYS2.
All Rust code is expected to be formatted with `rustfmt
Run:
npm install
npm run dev - this will automatically re-compile the project when changes are made
Run:
npm install
npx cap sync