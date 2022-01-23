Kalker (or "kalk") is a calculator program/website that supports user-defined variables, functions, derivation, and integration. It runs on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and in web browsers (with WebAssembly).

Features

Operators: + , - , * , / , !

, , , , Groups: () , ⌈ceil⌉ , ⌊floor⌋ , [iverson]

, , , Pre-defined functions and constants

User-defined functions and variables. f(x, y) = xy , x = 5

, Derivative of functions (derivatives of noisy functions or of higher order can be a bit inaccurate). f'(2) , sin'(-pi)

, Integration. ∫(0, pi, sin(x) dx) or ∫(0, π, sin(x) dx) , maybe sometimes be slightly off

or , maybe sometimes be slightly off Understands fairly ambiguous syntax. Eg. 2sin50 + 2xy

Syntax highlighting

Special-symbol completion on tab. Eg. write sqrt and press tab. It will be turned into √

and press tab. It will be turned into Sum function: sum(start, to, expression) Eg. sum(1, 3, 2n+1) is the same as 2*1+1 + 2*2+1 + 2*3+1 = 15

Eg. is the same as = Piecewise functions: f(x) = { f(x + 1) if x <= 1; x otherwise } , pressing enter before typing the final } will make a new line without submitting

, pressing enter before typing the final will make a new line without submitting Load a file including predefined functions and constants. For example, if you're going to use kalker for physics, you load up your file with physics functions/constants when starting kalker. This is done either using the -i file flag or by putting files in a certain directory and then doing load filename inside kalker. More about files here

flag or by putting files in a certain directory and then doing inside kalker. More about files here Different number bases: Either with a format like 0b1101 , 0o5.3 , 0xff or a format like 1101_2 . The latter does not support letters, as they would be interpreted as variables

, , or a format like . The latter does not support letters, as they would be interpreted as variables Misc: separate expressions by a semicolon to write them on the same line, use the ans variable to get the value of the previously calculated expression

Installation

Package managers

macOS

brew install kalker

Arch Linux

kalker in the AUR, eg. yay -S kalker

Kalker is available through nixpkgs . The most up to date version is also available as a flake .

Binaries

Pre-compiled binaries for Linux, Windows, and macOS (64-bit) are available in the releases page.

Compiling

Minimum rust version: v1.36.0. Make sure you have diffutils gcc make and m4 installed. If you use windows: follow the instructions here (don't forget to install mingw-w64-x86_64-rust in MSYS2).

Cargo

Run cargo install kalker

Manually

Go into the cli directory. Run cargo build --release Grab the binary from targets/release

Donation

Libraries

There are currently three different libraries related to kalker.

kalk: The Rust crate that powers it all.

@paddim8/kalk: JavaScript bindings for kalk . This lets you use it in the browser thanks to WebAssembly.

. This lets you use it in the browser thanks to WebAssembly. @paddim8/kalk-component: A web component that runs @paddim8/kalk , which let's you use kalk in the browser with a command line-like interface.

Syntax

A more complete reference can be found on the website

Functions

Defining: name(parameter1, parameter2, ...) = expression\ Example: f(x) = 2x+3

Using: name(argument1, argument2)\ Example: f(2)

Variables

Defining: name = expression\ Example: x = 3

Using: name\ Example: x

Contributing

kalk and cli (Rust)

After making changes to the kalk library (in kalk/ ), you can easily try them out by going to the root of the project directory, and doing cargo run . This will start kalker (cli), with the new changes. If you're using Windows, you will need to follow the instructions here, but also make sure to install mingw-w64-x86_64-rust in MSYS2.

All Rust code is expected to be formatted with `rustfmt

web (Svelte, TypeScript, Sass)

Run:

npm install npm run dev - this will automatically re-compile the project when changes are made

mobile (Android)

Run: