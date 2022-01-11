Loads a CommonJS module from a remote URL for the Browser or Node.js.
Lazy Load Modules to keep initial load times down and load modules just in time, similar to Webpack's code splitting.
Update Remote Modules independent of the web application. Update a module without redeploying the web application.
npm install @paciolan/remote-module-loader
The
createLoadRemoteModule function is used to inject dependencies into a
loadRemoteModule function.
It is recommended to create a separate file, in this example it is called
src/lib/loadRemoteModule.js.
If your module has no external dependencies, this is the easiest method to fetch the remote module.
/**
* src/lib/loadRemoteModule.js
*/
import createLoadRemoteModule from "@paciolan/remote-module-loader";
export default createLoadRemoteModule();
You can pass dependencies to the module. All modules loaded with this version of
loadRemoteModule, will have the dependencies available to
require.
/**
* src/lib/loadRemoteModule.js
*/
import createLoadRemoteModule, {
createRequires
} from "@paciolan/remote-module-loader";
const dependencies = {
react: require("react")
};
const requires = createRequires(dependencies);
export default createLoadRemoteModule({ requires });
The default loader can be overridden if you want to use an alternate method.
This example uses
axios for the fetcher.
/**
* src/lib/loadRemoteModule.js
*/
import createLoadRemoteModule from "@paciolan/remote-module-loader";
import axios from "axios";
const fetcher = url => axios.get(url).then(request => request.data);
export default createLoadRemoteModule({ fetcher });
Modules are loaded asynchronously, so use similar techniques to any other async function.
/**
* src/index.js
*/
import loadRemoteModule from "./lib/loadRemoteModule";
const myModule = loadRemoteModule("http://fake.url/modules/my-module.js");
myModule.then(m => {
const value = m.default();
console.log({ value });
});
/**
* src/index.js
*/
import loadRemoteModule from "./lib/loadRemoteModule";
const main = async () => {
const myModule = await loadRemoteModule(
"http://fake.url/modules/my-module.js"
);
const value = myModule.default();
console.log({ value });
};
main();
Remote Modules must be in the CommonJS format, using
exports to export functionality.
This is an example of a simple CommonJS module:
function helloWorld() {
console.log("Hello World!");
}
exports.default = helloWorld;
note: overwriting
exports will cause failures.
// ❌ NO!
exports = {
default: "FAIL!"
};
// ✅ YES!
exports.default = "SUCCESS!";
Webpack can be setup to export as CommonJS.
Inside
webpack.config.js, set the
libraryTarget to
"commonjs".
module.exports = {
output: {
libraryTarget: "commonjs"
}
};
Dependencies should be excluded from the bundle because they will be provided by the Web Application can be added to webpack's
externals section.
This will prevent webpack from bundling duplicate 3rd party libraries, decreasing the bundle size.
module.exports = {
output: {
libraryTarget: "commonjs"
},
externals: {
react: "react"
}
};
Sites with a
content_security_policy header set are likely to not work. CSP puts a restriction on using
new Function, which
remote-module-loader relies upon.
Joel Thoms (https://twitter.com/joelnet)
Icon made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com