Load a React Component from a URL at runtime.
A Remote Components is loaded at runtime from a URL. It is used in the same way any other React Component is used.
const url =
"https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Paciolan/remote-component/master/examples/remote-components/HelloWorld.js";
const HelloWorld = ({ name }) => <RemoteComponent url={url} name={name} />;
const Container = (
<>
<HelloWorld name="Remote" />
</>
);
npm install @paciolan/remote-component
The React Application and Remote Component can share dependencies. The dependencies must be configured explicitly.
Shared dependencies in the Remote Component must be marked as
external so they are not bundled in the output.
All shared dependencies must be provided by the React Application.
Create a file in the root of your React Application called
remote-component.config.js. Some frameworks like Create React App (CRA) might need this file placed inside the
src directory. The location can be changed inside of
webpack.config.js.
This file will supply the Remote Components with their needed external dependencies.
/**
* Dependencies for Remote Components
*/
module.exports = {
resolve: {
react: require("react")
}
};
Add a Webpack
alias inside of
webpack.config.js so the RemoteComponent can load this file.
module.exports = {
resolve: {
alias: {
"remote-component.config.js": __dirname + "/remote-component.config.js"
}
}
};
Projects without webpack can still use a Remote Component through a manual configuration.
Follow the directions in Injecting Dependencies with Webpack to create the
remote-component.config.js.
Create
src/RemoteComponent.js and import the dependencies from
remote-component.config.js.
import {
createRemoteComponent,
createRequires
} from "@paciolan/remote-component";
import { resolve } from "../remote-component.config.js";
const requires = createRequires(resolve);
export const RemoteComponent = createRemoteComponent({ requires });
Then you will change the
import for
RemoteComponent to point to this new file.
import { RemoteComponent } from "./RemoteComponent";
Import
RemoteComponent from either
@paciolan/remote-component or your custom
./src/RemoteComponent.js (depending on your setup).
It is recommended to wrap
<RemoteComponent /> in a component for better naming and separation. This is optional.
Pass the
url to the
<RemoteComponent />.
Use a
RemoteComponent like a regular React Component.
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { RemoteComponent } from "@paciolan/remote-component";
const element = document.getElementById("app");
const url = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Paciolan/remote-component/master/examples/remote-components/HelloWorld.js"; // prettier-ignore
const HelloWorld = props => <RemoteComponent url={url} {...props} />;
ReactDOM.render(<HelloWorld name="Paciolan" />, element);
In the case you need more control over the error or rendering, you can use a
render prop.
const HelloWorld = props =>
<RemoteComponent
url={url}
render={({ err, Component }) =>
err ? <div>{err.toString()}</div> : <Component {...props} />
}
/>
);
If you need even more control, you can create a custom
useRemoteComponent React Hook.
Start by creating
src/useRemoteComponent.js.
import {
createRequires,
createUseRemoteComponent
} from "@paciolan/remote-component";
import { resolve } from "../../remote-component.config.js";
const requires = createRequires(resolve);
export const useRemoteComponent = createUseRemoteComponent({ requires });
Next, use the custom hook.
import { useRemoteComponent } from "./useRemoteComponent";
const url = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Paciolan/remote-component/master/examples/remote-components/HelloWorld.js"; // prettier-ignore
const HelloWorld = props => {
const [loading, err, Component] = useRemoteComponent(url);
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading...</div>;
}
if (err != null) {
return <div>Unknown Error: {err.toString()}</div>;
}
return <Component {...props} />;
};
Creating a Remote Component involves creating a CommonJS module. That module should have
react and other shared dependencies excluded from the bundle. It should also already be transpiled for browser support.
Clone the remote-component-starter for a ready to go project.
The Remote Component must be exported.
import React from "react";
const RemoteComponent = () => {
return <div>Hello Remote World!</div>;
};
export default RemoteComponent;
Inside of the
webpack.config.js, the
libraryTarget must be set to
commonjs.
Any shared dependencies must be added as an
external. This will prevent them from being bundled in the library.
module.exports = {
output: {
libraryTarget: "commonjs"
},
externals: {
react: "react"
}
};
Inside of the
package.json, set
main to the webpack entrypoint. This will probably be
dist/main.js.
Shared dependencies you have marked as
external should be removed from
dependencies and added to both
devDependencies (so they are available during development) and
peerDependencies (so the upstream package knows it is responsible for installation).
The dependency version should match the version inside the React Application.
{
"main": "dist/main.js",
"devDependencies": {
"react": "^16.8"
},
"peerDependencies": {
"react": "^16.8"
}
}
Start a new Create React App app or use an existing one. This is a React Application that will import Remote Components.
$ npx create-react-app my-react-app
$ cd my-react-app
Create
src/remote-component.config.js. note: CRA requires this file to be placed inside of
src.
/**
* These dependencies will be made available to the Remote Components.
*/
module.exports = {
resolve: {
react: require("react")
}
};
Create
src/RemoteComponent.js. The
RemoteComponent must manually be created because CRA does not provide access to
webpack.config.js without ejection.
import {
createRemoteComponent,
createRequires
} from "@paciolan/remote-component";
import { resolve } from "./remote-component.config.js";
const requires = createRequires(resolve);
export const RemoteComponent = createRemoteComponent({ requires });
You may see the following warning. It is safe to ignore.
Compiled with warnings.
./node_modules/@paciolan/remote-component/dist/getDependencies.js
Module not found: Can't resolve 'remote-component.config.js' in '/et/repo/cra-remote-component/node_modules/@paciolan/remote-component/dist'
You can get rid of this warning by directly including the files. This is unsafe as these files paths could change.
import { createRemoteComponent } from "@paciolan/remote-component/dist/createRemoteComponent";
import { createRequires } from "@paciolan/remote-component/dist/createRequires";
import { resolve } from "./remote-component.config.js";
const requires = createRequires(resolve);
export const RemoteComponent = createRemoteComponent({ requires });
Server Side Rendering with Next.js is currently (EXPERIMENTAL).
Follow the steps in Injecting Dependencies with Webpack to create the
remote-component.config.js.
Add a
getServerSideProps method to your Remote Component. This follows the Next.js pattern.
import React from "react";
const Person = ({ data }) => {
const entries = Object.entries(data);
const rows = entries.map(([key, value], i) => (
<tr>
<th>{key}</th>
<td>{value}</td>
</tr>
));
return <table>{rows}</table>;
};
const getServerSideProps = async ({ data }) => {
const response = await fetch(`https://swapi.dev/api/people/${data.id}`);
return await response.json();
};
Person.getServerSideProps = getServerSideProps;
export default Person;
Modify the Next.js page that will contain the Remote Component.
Add these imports. Notice how
getServerSideProps is renamed to
getProps to prevent conflicts with the Next.js function of the same name.
import {
createRequires,
fetchRemoteComponent,
getServerSideProps as getProps
} from "@paciolan/remote-component";
import dynamic from "next/dynamic";
import config from "../remote-component.config";
Create the
requires for shared dependencies that will be provided to the Remote Component. Then pass
url and
requires into
fetchRemoteComponent. Wrap this inside of
dynamic.
const requires = createRequires(config.resolve);
const url = "http://localhost:5000/MyRemoteComponent.js";
const MyRemoteComponent = dynamic(() =>
fetchRemoteComponent({ url, requires })
);
Create Next.js's
getServerSideProps function. Pass the Next.js
context (if the component needs the context) as well as any data in as
context when calling
getProps.
export async function getServerSideProps(context) {
const data = { id: 1 };
const myData = await getProps({
url,
requires,
context: { ...context, data }
});
return { props: { myData } };
}
The
props returned from Next.js's
getServerSideProps function will be passed into the
props. You can then use those
props to send the data into the Remote Component.
export default function MyPage(props) {
return (
<div>
<MyRemoteComponent data={props.myData} />
</div>
);
}
The
RemoteComponent React Component takes a
url as a prop. The
url is loaded and evaluated. This file must be a valid CommonJS Module that exports the component as
default.
While the
url is loading, the
fallback will be rendered. This is a similar pattern to
React.Suspense. If no
fallback is provided, then nothing will be rendered while loading.
Once loaded, there will either be an
err or a
Component. The rendering will first be handled by the
render callback function. If there is no
render callback and
err exists, a generic message will be shown.
The
Component will be rendered either to the
render callback if one exists, otherwise it will be rendered as a standard component.
Sites with a content_security_policy header set are likely to not work. CSP puts a restriction on using new Function, which remote-module-loader relies upon.
This library depends on @paciolan/remote-module-loader, which does not support CSP. Until CSP is supported in @paciolan/remote-module-loader, it cannot be supported.
There are a few things to be aware of when using
RemoteComponent.
RemoteComponent add an additional HTTP call.
RemoteComponent and web application's browser targets must match. If your React App targets IE11, but the Remote Component does not, then it will not work in IE11.
RemoteComponents can get exponentially hard to manage (dependencies) and develop (running multiple repositories at the same time for localhost)
Joel Thoms (https://twitter.com/joelnet)
Icons made by smalllikeart from www.flaticon.com
Icons made by turkkub from www.flaticon.com
Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com