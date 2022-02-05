tsup

Bundle your TypeScript library with no config, powered by esbuild.

👀 What can it bundle?

Anything that's supported by Node.js natively, namely .js , .json , .mjs . And TypeScript .ts , .tsx . CSS support is experimental.

⚙️ Install

Install it locally in your project folder:

npm i tsup -D yarn add tsup --dev

You can also install it globally but it's not recommended.

📖 Usage

Bundle files

tsup [...files]

Files are written into ./dist .

You can bundle multiple files in one go:

tsup src/index.ts src/cli.ts

This will output dist/index.js and dist/cli.js .

📚 Documentation

For complete usages, please dive into the docs.

For all configuration options, please see the API docs.

💬 Discussions

Head over to the discussions to share your ideas.

Project Stats

License

MIT © EGOIST