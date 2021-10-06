openbase logo
@ovotech/avro-kafkajs

by ovotech
0.8.1 (see all)

Framework for building Kafka and avro based apps in typescript

Readme

Castle

A framework around kafka.js to transparently use Schema Registry and create an application that consumes, produces, and reacts to different kafka topics. Supports consumption in batches or in parallel. Statically define and verify the schemas / message types in TypeScript

Packages:

Usage

yarn add @ovotech/castle

examples/simple.ts

import { createCastle, produce, consumeEachMessage } from '@ovotech/castle';
import { Event, EventSchema } from './avro';

// Define producers as pure functions
// With statically setting the typescript types and avro schemas
const mySender = produce<Event>({ topic: 'my-topic-1', schema: EventSchema });

// Define consumers as pure functions
// With statically setting which types it will accept
const eachEvent = consumeEachMessage<Event>(async ({ message }) => {
  console.log(message.value);
});

const main = async () => {
  const castle = createCastle({
    schemaRegistry: { uri: 'http://localhost:8081' },
    kafka: { brokers: ['localhost:29092'] },
    consumers: [{ topic: 'my-topic-1', groupId: 'my-group-1', eachMessage: eachEvent }],
  });

  // Start all consumers and producers
  await castle.start();

  await mySender(castle.producer, [{ value: { field1: 'my-string' } }]);
};

main();

You can connect to multiple topics, each of which is will have its own independent consumer group. You can also pass SSL and SASL authentication, as well as authenticating the schema registry. More about castle package in packages/castle/README.md

Command line usage

yarn global add @ovotech/castle-cli

You can read about the various commands available with

castle --help

There are 4 main subcommand groups:

  • castle topic: Subcommands for searching and manipulating kafka topics, as well as producing and consuming events from them.
  • castle schema: Subcommands for getting schema versions of kafka topics.
  • castle config: Subcommands to create / edit connection configs to kafka brokers and schema registers, that can be used by other commands.
  • castle group: Subcommands to manipulate consumer group offsets.

You can configure access to the kafka to your server named uat, if you have the tls key, cert and certificate authority as text files. The schema registry is set as a url, any username and password can be set with a url provided auth like: http://user:pass@localhost:8081. The config file is saved to $HOME/.castle-cli/ folder.

castle config set uat --kafka-broker localhost:3203 --key private.pem --ca ca.pem --cert cert.pem --schema-registry http://localhost:8081

After that is set you can use it in any command by stating --config uat (or -C uat):

castle schema search my-topic --config uat
castle schema show my-topic-full-name --config uat
castle topic search my-topic --config uat
castle topic consume my-topic-full-name --config uat

Using it without a specified config would connect to the default local kafka server.

Castle also holds a collection of avro logical types, separate into descrete packages

Running the tests

You can run the tests with:

yarn test

Coding style (linting, etc) tests

Style is maintained with prettier and eslint

yarn lint

Deployment

Deployment is preferment by lerna automatically on merge / push to main, but you'll need to bump the package version numbers yourself. Only updated packages with newer versions will be pushed to the npm registry.

Contributing

Have a bug? File an issue with a simple example that reproduces this so we can take a look & confirm.

Want to make a change? Submit a PR, explain why it's useful, and make sure you've updated the docs (this file) and the tests (see test folder).

License

This project is licensed under Apache 2 - see the LICENSE file for details

Why Castle?

It's Kafka's greatest work :)

