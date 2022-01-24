openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

650

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

OVHcloud UI Kit

Introduction

This repository is a monorepo containing all the source code of our components framework.

Installation

Clone and install ovh-ui-kit by using yarn >= 1.12.3 (we are using workspace feature: https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/cli/workspace/)

git clone https://github.com/ovh/ovh-ui-kit.git
cd ovh-ui-kit
yarn

Develop

Run ovh-ui-kit in the Workshop.

This will open Storybook in your default browser

yarn start

Hot reload

Once you have yarn start-ed the project, you can edit anything with an automatic browser refresh as a result.

Documentation

Documentation is available from the packages/ folder, every package is self-documented throught a README.md file.

Changelog

For full Changelog, visit https://ovh.github.io/ovh-ui-kit/?path=/docs/documentation-changelog--page.

License

See https://github.com/ovh/ovh-ui-kit/blob/master/LICENSE

