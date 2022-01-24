This repository is a monorepo containing all the source code of our components framework.
Clone and install
ovh-ui-kit by using yarn >= 1.12.3 (we are using workspace feature: https://yarnpkg.com/lang/en/docs/cli/workspace/)
git clone https://github.com/ovh/ovh-ui-kit.git
cd ovh-ui-kit
yarn
Run
ovh-ui-kit in the Workshop.
This will open Storybook in your default browser
yarn start
Once you have
yarn start-ed the project, you can edit anything with an automatic browser refresh as a result.
Documentation is available from the
packages/ folder, every package is self-documented throught a
README.md file.
For full Changelog, visit https://ovh.github.io/ovh-ui-kit/?path=/docs/documentation-changelog--page.