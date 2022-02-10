Manager

The official OVHcloud control panel also known as the Manager.

Intro

Manager is the control panel built on top of the OVHcloud API and based on our UI Framework. It helps you to manage your products.

Prerequisites

Git

Node.js ^14 || ^16

Yarn >= 1.21.1

Supported OSes: GNU/Linux, macOS and Windows

To install these prerequisites, you can follow the How To section of the documentation.

Install

$ git clone https://github.com/ovh/manager.git $ cd manager $ nvm use $ yarn install

Documentation

For full documentation, visit ovh.github.io/manager.

Contributing

Always feel free to help out! Whether it's filing bugs and feature requests or working on some of the open issues, our contributing guide will help get you started.

Stay Tuned

License

BSD-3-Clause © OVH SAS