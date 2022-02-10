openbase logo
7

GitHub Stars

137

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

115

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Manager

The official OVHcloud control panel also known as the Manager.

Contributors Last commit License

OVHcloud control panel UI

Intro

Manager is the control panel built on top of the OVHcloud API and based on our UI Framework. It helps you to manage your products.

Prerequisites

  • Git
  • Node.js ^14 || ^16
  • Yarn >= 1.21.1
  • Supported OSes: GNU/Linux, macOS and Windows

To install these prerequisites, you can follow the How To section of the documentation.

Install

# Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/ovh/manager.git

# Go to the project root
$ cd manager

# If you are using nvm
$ nvm use

# Install
$ yarn install

Documentation

For full documentation, visit ovh.github.io/manager.

Contributing

Always feel free to help out! Whether it's filing bugs and feature requests or working on some of the open issues, our contributing guide will help get you started.

Stay Tuned

License

BSD-3-Clause © OVH SAS

