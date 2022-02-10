The official OVHcloud control panel also known as the Manager.
Manager is the control panel built on top of the OVHcloud API and based on our UI Framework. It helps you to manage your products.
To install these prerequisites, you can follow the How To section of the documentation.
# Clone the repository
$ git clone https://github.com/ovh/manager.git
# Go to the project root
$ cd manager
# If you are using nvm
$ nvm use
# Install
$ yarn install
For full documentation, visit ovh.github.io/manager.
Always feel free to help out! Whether it's filing bugs and feature requests or working on some of the open issues, our contributing guide will help get you started.
BSD-3-Clause © OVH SAS