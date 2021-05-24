⚠️ OvernightJS/logger and OvernightJS/jwt are deprecated. For logging please see jet-logger.
TypeScript decorators for the ExpressJS Web Server!
OvernightJS is a simple library to add TypeScript decorators for methods meant to call Express routes. It also includes a package for managing json-web-tokens and printing logs.
OvernightJS isn't meant to be a replacement for Express. If you're already somewhat familiar with ExpressJS, you can learn Overnight in about 10 minutes. There are some other frameworks which do add decorators for Express such as NestJS and TsExpressDecorators, but these are massive frameworks with entire websites dedicated to their documentation. OvernightJS is clean, simple, and aside from the decorators, you can interact with ExpressJS in the same way you would any other Node application.
You can get the latest release using npm:
$ npm install --save @overnightjs/core express
$ npm install --save-dev @types/express
Important! OvernightJS requires Node >= 6, Express >= 4, TypeScript >= 2.0 and the
experimentalDecorators,
libcompilation options in your
tsconfig.jsonfile.
import { OK, BAD_REQUEST } from 'http-status-codes';
import { Controller, Middleware, Get, Post, Put, Delete } from '@overnightjs/core';
import { Request, Response } from 'express';
import Logger from 'jet-logger';
@Controller('api/users')
export class UserController {
@Get(':id')
private get(req: Request, res: Response) {
Logger.Info(req.params.id);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'get_called',
});
}
@Get('')
@Middleware([middleware1, middleware2])
private getAll(req: ISecureRequest, res: Response) {
Logger.Info(req.payload, true);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'get_all_called',
});
}
@Post()
private add(req: Request, res: Response) {
Logger.Info(req.body, true);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'add_called',
});
}
@Put('update-user')
private update(req: Request, res: Response) {
Logger.Info(req.body);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'update_called',
});
}
@Delete('delete/:id')
private delete(req: Request, res: Response) {
Logger.Info(req.params, true);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: 'delete_called',
});
}
@Get(/ane/) // Rexes supported. Matches /lane, /cane, etc.
public getAne(req: Request, res: Response): any {
return res.status(OK).json({
message: '/ane/',
});
}
@Get('practice/async')
private async getWithAsync(req: Request, res: Response) {
try {
const asyncMsg = await this.asyncMethod(req);
return res.status(OK).json({
message: asyncMsg,
});
} catch (err) {
Logger.Err(err, true);
return res.status(BAD_REQUEST).json({
error: err.message,
});
}
}
private asyncMethod(req: Request): Promise<string> {
return new Promise((resolve) => {
resolve(req.originalUrl + ' called');
});
}
}
import * as OvernightJS from '@overnightjs/core';
...
@(OvernightJS as any).Get('arrow/:id')
private get = (req: Request, res: Response) => {
this.logger.info(req.params.id);
return res.status(200).json({msg: 'get_arrow_called'});
}
@ClassMiddleware decorator.
import { Controller, ClassMiddleware } from '@overnightjs/core';
@Controller('api/users')
@ClassMiddleware([middleware1, middleware2])
export class UserController {
...
}
@ErrorMiddleware /
@ClassErrorMiddleware decorators to use Express error handling.
import { Controller, ErrorMiddleware, ClassErrorMiddleware } from '@overnightjs/core';
@Controller('api/users')
@ClassErrorMiddleware(errorMiddleware1)
export class UserController {
@Get(':id')
@ErrorMiddleware(errorMiddleware2)
private get(req: Request, res: Response)
...
}
@ChildControllers decorator. There's no limit to how
many levels of nesting you can add. Make sure to instantiate them before adding them. Options at the
class level can be added with
@ClassOptions decorator.
import { Controller, ClassOptions, ChildControllers } from '@overnightjs/core';
import { ChildController1, ChildController2 } from '...'
@Controller('api/users')
@ClassOptions({mergeParams: true})
@ChildControllers([
new ChildController1(),
new ChildController2(),
])
export class ParentController {
...
}
@Wrapper decorator. If you use the
@ClassWrapper
decorator then every method in that class will be wrapped with the provided method.
import * as expressAsyncHandler from 'express-async-handler';
import { ClassWrapper, Controller, Get, Wrapper } from '@overnightjs/core';
import { Request, Response } from 'express';
@Controller('wrapper-practice')
// Or instead of using @Wrapper below you could use @ClassWrapper here
export class WrapperController {
@Get('async-third-party/:id')
@Wrapper(expressAsyncHandler)
private async asyncThirdParty(req: Request, res: Response) {
const asyncMsg = await someAsyncFunction();
return res.status(200).json({
message: asyncMsg,
});
}
}
OvernightJS provides a Server superclass which initializes a new ExpressJS application. The express
object is accessed using
this.app, which is a protected, readonly class variable. You can interact
with this variable like you would any normal express Application created with
require('express')().
If you want to print to the console the name of each controller that has been successfully configured,
set
showLogs to
true via the
this.showLogs setter or the Server
constructor().
super.addControllers() must be called to enable all of the routes in your controller. Make sure to
call it after setting up your middleware. You can pass
super.addControllers() a single controller-instance
or an array of controller-instances, but they must be instantiated first.
import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import { Server } from '@overnightjs/core';
import Logger from 'jet-logger';
import { UserController } from './UserController';
import { SignupController } from './SignupController';
export class SampleServer extends Server {
constructor() {
super(process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'); // setting showLogs to true
this.app.use(bodyParser.json());
this.app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({extended: true}));
this.setupControllers();
}
private setupControllers(): void {
const userController = new UserController();
const signupController = new SignupController();
const dbConnObj = new SomeDbConnClass('credentials');
signupController.setDbConn(dbConnObj);
userController.setDbConn(dbConnObj);
// super.addControllers() must be called, and can be passed a single controller or an array of
// controllers. Optional router object can also be passed as second argument.
super.addControllers(
[userController, signupController],
/*, optional router here*/,
/* middleware that will apply to all controllers here */,
);
}
public start(port: number): void {
this.app.listen(port, () => {
Logger.Imp('Server listening on port: ' + port);
})
}
}
IMPORTANT NOTE: If you initialize environment variables from some script which imports the Server script, those environment variables must be configured before importing the Server script or else they could end up undefined for nested controllers.
Without the above decorators we would have to wrap each controller method with something like:
/* In the controller file*/
class UserController {
public getRoutes(): Router {
const router = Router();
router.get('/', [your middleware], (req, res) => {
// Do some stuff in here
});
router.get('/anotherRoute', [other middleware], (req, res) => {
// Do some stuff in here
});
// Repeat for every single controller method
return router;
}
}
let userController = new UserController();
this.app.use('/api/users', userController.getRoutes());
// Repeat for every single controller class
This would get really tedious overtime and lead to a lot of boiler plate code.
Suppose you don't want to use the built in "Router" object which is provided by Express. Maybe you
want use express-promise-router because you don't like using
try/catch blocks. OvernightJS allows
you to pass in a custom router object in the
super.addControllers() method. Simply pass in your
custom router as the second param after the controller-instance/s. When you don't specify a custom
router, the default express.Router() object is used.
import { Request, Response } from 'express';
import { Controller, Get } from '@overnightjs/core';
@Controller('api/posts')
export class PostController {
@Get(':id')
private get(req: Request, res: Response) {
return this.someAsyncFunction(req.params.id)
.then(ret => res.status(200).json({msg: ret}));
}
private someAsyncFunction(id: number): Promise<string> {
return new Promise((res, rej) => {
isNaN(id) ? rej('Invalid id') : res('Valid id');
})
}
}
super.addControllers() method:
import * as customRouter from 'express-promise-router';
import { Server } from '@overnightjs/core';
import { PostController } from './controllers/PostController';
export class CustomRouterServer extends Server {
constructor() {
super();
super.addControllers(new PostController(), customRouter); // <-- custom router added here
}
...
}
Please star this repo if you found it useful. Happy web-deving :)