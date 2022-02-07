Key Features • Wiki • Server Pro • Contributing • Mailing List • Authors • License
Figure 1: A screenshot of Overleaf Server Pro's comments and tracked changes features.
Overleaf is an open-source online real-time collaborative LaTeX editor. We run a hosted version at www.overleaf.com, but you can also run your own local version, and contribute to the development of Overleaf.
If you want help installing and maintaining Overleaf in your lab or workplace, we offer an officially supported version called Overleaf Server Pro. It also comes with extra security and admin features. Click here to find out more!
We have detailed installation instructions in our wiki:
If you are upgrading from a previous version of Overleaf, please see the Release Notes section on the Wiki for all of the versions between your current version and the version you are upgrading to.
This repo contains two dockerfiles,
Dockerfile-base, which builds the
sharelatex/sharelatex-base image, and
Dockerfile which builds the
sharelatex/sharelatex (or "community") image.
The Base image generally contains the basic dependencies like
wget and
aspell, plus
texlive. We split this out because it's a pretty heavy set of
dependencies, and it's nice to not have to rebuild all of that every time.
The
sharelatex/sharelatex image extends the base image and adds the actual Overleaf code
and services.
Use
make build-base and
make build-community from
server-ce/ to build these images.
We use the Phusion base-image
(which is extended by our
base image) to provide us with a VM-like container
in which to run the Overleaf services. Baseimage uses the
runit service
manager to manage services, and we add our init-scripts from the
server-ce/runit
folder.
Please see the CONTRIBUTING file for information on contributing to the development of Overleaf. See our wiki for information on setting up a development environment and how to recompile and run Overleaf after modifications.
The code in this repository is released under the GNU AFFERO GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE, version 3. A copy can be found in the
LICENSE file.
Copyright (c) Overleaf, 2014-2021.