An open-source online real-time collaborative LaTeX editor.

Figure 1: A screenshot of Overleaf Server Pro's comments and tracked changes features.

Key Features

Overleaf is an open-source online real-time collaborative LaTeX editor. We run a hosted version at www.overleaf.com, but you can also run your own local version, and contribute to the development of Overleaf.

If you want help installing and maintaining Overleaf in your lab or workplace, we offer an officially supported version called Overleaf Server Pro. It also comes with extra security and admin features. Click here to find out more!

Installation

We have detailed installation instructions in our wiki:

Upgrading

If you are upgrading from a previous version of Overleaf, please see the Release Notes section on the Wiki for all of the versions between your current version and the version you are upgrading to.

Overleaf Docker Image

This repo contains two dockerfiles, Dockerfile-base , which builds the sharelatex/sharelatex-base image, and Dockerfile which builds the sharelatex/sharelatex (or "community") image.

The Base image generally contains the basic dependencies like wget and aspell , plus texlive . We split this out because it's a pretty heavy set of dependencies, and it's nice to not have to rebuild all of that every time.

The sharelatex/sharelatex image extends the base image and adds the actual Overleaf code and services.

Use make build-base and make build-community from server-ce/ to build these images.

We use the Phusion base-image (which is extended by our base image) to provide us with a VM-like container in which to run the Overleaf services. Baseimage uses the runit service manager to manage services, and we add our init-scripts from the server-ce/runit folder.

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING file for information on contributing to the development of Overleaf. See our wiki for information on setting up a development environment and how to recompile and run Overleaf after modifications.

Authors

The Overleaf Team

License

The code in this repository is released under the GNU AFFERO GENERAL PUBLIC LICENSE, version 3. A copy can be found in the LICENSE file.

Copyright (c) Overleaf, 2014-2021.