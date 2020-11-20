Backpack is minimalistic build system for Node.js. Inspired by Facebook's create-react-app, Zeit's Next.js, and Remy's Nodemon, Backpack lets you create modern Node.js apps and services with zero configuration. Backpack handles all the file-watching, live-reloading, transpiling, and bundling, so you don't have to. It comes with a few
conventions defaults (like support for the latest JavaScript awesomeness (i.e. async/await, object rest spread, and class properties)), but everything can be customized to fit your project's needs. Best of all, you can easily add Backpack to your existing Node.js project with just a single dependency.
Backpack comes with the "battery-pack included":
HOWEVER, you can configure Backpack to your project's needs by extending the underlying Webpack 4 configuration.
PLEASE READ: If you're thinking of using Backpack with React.js, you should use Razzle instead. It is a project purpose-built for SSR React with an almost identical API.
Table of Contents
Install it:
npm i backpack-core --save
and add a script to your package.json like this:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "backpack"
}
}
After that there are just a few
conventions defaults:
src/index.js: the entry of your app.
...actually that's it.
You can then run your application in development mode:
npm run dev
Successful builds will show a console like this. Note: screenshot taken from running the basic example
For custom advanced behavior, you can create a
backpack.config.js in the root of your project's directory (next to
package.json).
// backpack.config.js
// IMPORTANT: This file is not going through babel transformation.
// You can however use the ES2015 features supported by your Node.js version.
module.exports = {
/* config options here */
};
To extend webpack, you can define a function that extends its config via
backpack.config.js.
// backpack.config.js
module.exports = {
webpack: (config, options, webpack) => {
// Perform customizations to config
// Important: return the modified config
return config;
},
};
To extend our usage of
babel, you can define a
.babelrc file at the root of your app. This file is optional.
If found, Backpack will consider it to be the source of truth. Thus it must define what Backpack needs as well, which is the
backpack-core/babel preset.
This is designed so that you are not surprised by modifications we could make to the default
babel configurations.
Here's an example
.babelrc file:
{
"presets": [
"backpack-core/babel",
"stage-0"
]
}
Note: This works exactly like Next.js does.
Add a npm script for the build step:
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "backpack",
"build": "backpack build"
}
}
Then run the build command and start your app
npm run build
node ./build/main.js
backpack dev
Runs backpack in development mode.
Your code will reload if you make edits.
You will see the build errors in the console that look like this.
backpack build
Builds the app for production to the
build folder.
It correctly bundles your production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
You can run your production application with the following command:
node ./build/main.js
Your application is ready to be deployed!
Note: Make sure to add the
build directory to your
.gitignore to keep compiled code out of your git repository
Yes in that they will all make your life easier.
No in that it that Backpack is focused on server-only applications. You should use create-react-app or Next.js for your frontend and then build your backend with Backpack.