Nextron vs Next.js

nextron next v7.x v11.x v6.x v10.x v5.x v9.x v4.x v8.x v2.x / v3.x v7.x v1.x v6.x

Package Manager

npm , yarn and pnpm >= v4 are supported.

My Belief for Nextron

Show a way of developing desktop apps only web knowledge Easy to use Be transparent and open to OSS developers

Usage

Create Application with Template

We can use examples/* as a template.

To create the examples/with-typescript-material-ui , run the command below:

# with npx $ npx create -nextron-app MY_APP # with yarn $ yarn create nextron-app MY_APP # with pnpx $ pnpx create -nextron-app MY_APP

Run Electron with Development Mode

Run npm run dev , and nextron automatically launches an electron app.

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "nextron" } }

Production Build

Run npm run build , and nextron outputs packaged bundles under the dist folder.

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "nextron build" } }

Build Options

To build Windows 32 bit version, run npm run build:win32 like below:

{ "scripts" : { "build" : "nextron build" , "build:all" : "nextron build --all" , "build:win32" : "nextron build --win --ia32" , "build:win64" : "nextron build --win --x64" , "build:mac" : "nextron build --mac --x64" , "build:linux" : "nextron build --linux" } }

CAUTION: To build macOS binary, your host machine must be macOS!

Build Configuration

Edit electron-builder.yml properties for custom build configuration.

appId: com.example.nextron productName: My Nextron App copyright: Copyright © 2020 Yoshihide Shiono directories: output: dist buildResources: resources files: - from: . filter: - package.json - app publish: null

For more information, please check out electron-builder official configuration documents.

module .exports = { mainSrcDir : 'main' , rendererSrcDir : 'renderer' , webpack : ( config, env ) => { return config; }, };

Custom Babel Config for the Main Process

We can extends the default babel config of main process by putting .babelrc in our project root like this:

.babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "nextron/babel" ] }

Tips

Next.js' Webpack Processes

There are two webpack processes: server process and client one.

If we want to use some libraries that don't support SSR, we should check if the current process is whether server or client:

import electron from 'electron' ; const Home = () => { const ipcRenderer = electron.ipcRenderer; const ipcRenderer = electron.ipcRenderer || false ; if (ipcRenderer) { } }; export default Home;

The Basic of React Hooks :)

As mentioned above, we should check if the webpack process is a client because the renderer process is a web client:

import electron from 'electron' ; import React from 'react' ; const Home = () => { React.useEffect( () => { window .alert( 'wow' ); return () => { }; }, []); return < p > Hello Nextron </ p > ; }; export default Home;

Examples

See examples folder for more information.

Develop

Basic

git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/nextron.git cd nextron yarn yarn dev

pnpm or npm are also supported.

Developing examples/*

$ yarn dev < EXAMPLE-FOLDER-NAME >

Related

create-nextron-app - Create Nextron (Electron + Next.js) apps in one command ⚡

Nuxtron - ⚡ Electron + Nuxt.js ⚡

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.