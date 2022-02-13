openbase logo
@osmoscraft/osmosfeed

by osmoscraft
1.11.3

Turn GitHub into an RSS reader

Readme

image

中文

osmos::feed

An RSS reader running entirely from your GitHub repo.

  • Free hosting on GitHub Pages.
  • No need for backend. Content updates via GitHub Actions.
  • Customizable layouts and styles via templating and theming API. Just bring your HTML and CSS.
  • Free and open source. No ads. No third party tracking.

Demos

image

More examples

Browse all sources and more examples

Get started

Create a repository

  1. Open Create a new repository from osmosfeed-template.
  2. Set visibility to "Public".
    image
  3. Click "Create repository from template" button.

Turn on GitHub Pages

  1. In the repository you just created, navigate to Settings tab > Pages section.

  2. In Source option, select gh-pages, click "Save" button. If gh-pages doesn't exist, wait for a couple of seconds and refresh the page. It will eventually show up.
    image

  3. Refresh the page until it shows Your site is published at https://<github_username>.github.io/<repo>. This may take up to a minute.
    image

Customize the feed

  1. In the repository root, open osmosfeed.yaml file, click the "Pencil (Edit this file)" button to edit.

  2. Remove # to uncommend the cacheUrl property, replace <github_username> with your GitHub username, and replace <repo> with your GitHub repo name.

  3. In the sources, update the items to the sources you want to follow. The final content of the file should look similar to this:

    cacheUrl: https://<github_username>.github.io/<repo>/cache.json
sources:
  - href: https://my-rss-source-1/feed/
  - href: https://my-rss-source-2/rss/
  - href: https://my-rss-source-3/feed
  - href: https://my-rss-source-4/news/rss
  - href: https://my-rss-source-5/rss/

  4. Scroll to the bottom of the page, click "Commit changes" button.

  5. Once the rebuild finishes, your feed will be available at https://<github_username>.github.io/<repo>.

Guides and references

To contribute

FAQ

Can I update the content more frequently?

Yes, you can make it as frequent as you want. In the .github/workflows/update-feed.yaml file, change the cron schedule. But be aware that there is a limit to the free tier of GitHub Actions. My rough estimate shows that even with hourly update, you should still have plenty of unused time. You can monitor spending on Billing & plans page in Account settings.

Can I make the site private so only I can see it?

It is not possible with GitHub Pages. However, if you move the site to a different hosting service, you should be able to set up authorization on the host level. For example, if you deploy to Netlify, there is a paid plan for password protection.

Do I have to type index.html at the end of the URL?

No. There is a known issue with GitHub, so you might have to type it until it starts to work. See discussion from GitHub Community and some solutions from Stack Overflow

How to trigger a manual site update?

You can make some changes to the osmosfeed.yaml file to trigger an update. For example, add an empty comment like this # on a new line.

How to reset cache?

You can browse to the gh-pages branch on GitHub at https://github.com/<owner>/<repo>/tree/gh-pages. Manually delete the cache.json file. Then trigger a manual site update.

Ecosystem

osmos::feed is part of the osmos::craft ecosystem. If you enjoy this tool, you might also like:

  • osmos::memo: An in-browser bookmark manager optimized for tagging and retrieval speed.
  • osmos::note: A web-based text editor for networked note-taking, self-hostable on any Git repository.

