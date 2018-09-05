React Stockcharts
Create highly customizable stock charts
Built with React JS and d3
If you like this project checkout gocharting.com
- integrates multiple charttypes
- over 60 technical indicators and overlays
- drawing objects
Multiple quick start examples
- svg and canvas for improved performance.
- pan and zoom, on touch devices too
Chart types
- Scatter
- Area
- Line
- Candlestick
- OHLC
- HeikenAshi
- Renko
- Kagi
- Point & Figure
Indicators
- EMA, SMA, WMA, TMA
- Bollinger band
- SAR
- MACD
- RSI
- ATR
- Stochastic (fast, slow, full)
- ForceIndex
- ElderRay
- Elder Impulse
(more to come),
and it is simple to create your own indicator too
Interactive Indicators
- Trendline
- Fibonacci Retracements
- Gann Fan
- Channel
- Linear regression channel
Installation
npm install --save react-stockcharts
Documentation
Documentation
Ready to use Examples
Contributing
Refer to CONTRIBUTING.md
Stability
This is alpha state software, the api will change with each minor version.
Roadmap
Roadmap
LICENSE
MIT