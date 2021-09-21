OS.js is an open-source web desktop platform with a window manager, application APIs, GUI toolkit, filesystem abstractions and much more.

OS.js Client Module

This is the main client core component of OS.js.

Contains base services, virtual filesystem, panels and other core services required for operation.

Usage

import { Core } from '@osjs/client' ;

UMD

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@osjs/client/dist/main.js" > </ script >

const { Core } = osjsClient;

