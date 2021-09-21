openbase logo
@osjs/client

by os-js
3.7.2 (see all)

OS.js Client Module

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

279

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

8

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

OS.js Logo

OS.js is an open-source web desktop platform with a window manager, application APIs, GUI toolkit, filesystem abstractions and much more.

Test Coverage Maintainability

Support Support Donate Donate

OS.js Client Module

This is the main client core component of OS.js.

Contains base services, virtual filesystem, panels and other core services required for operation.

Usage

ESM, Webpack, etc.

import { Core /*, ... */ } from '@osjs/client';

UMD

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@osjs/client/dist/main.js"></script>

const { Core /*, ... */ } = osjsClient;

Contribution

Documentation

See the Official Manuals for articles, tutorials and guides.

