AngularJS ui-select

AngularJS-native version of Select2 and Selectize. http://angular-ui.github.io/ui-select/

Getting Started

Latest Changes

Features

Search, Select, Multi-select and Tagging

Multiple Themes: Bootstrap, Select2 and Selectize

Keyboard support

No jQuery required (except for old browsers)

Small code base: 4.57KB min/gzipped vs 20KB for select2

For the roadmap, check issue #3 and the Wiki page.

Installation Methods

npm

$ npm install ui- select

bower

$ bower install angular-ui- select

Development

Prepare your environment

Install Node.js and NPM (should come with)

Install global dev dependencies: npm install -g gulp

Install local dev dependencies: npm install in repository directory

Development Commands

gulp to jshint, build and test

gulp build to jshint and build

to jshint and build gulp test for one-time test with karma (also build and jshint)

gulp watch to watch src files to jshint, build and test when changed

gulp docs build docs and examples

Contributing

Check CONTRIBUTING.md

Run the tests

Try the examples

When issuing a pull request, please exclude changes from the "dist" folder to avoid merge conflicts.