Generated SDKs for the ORY Ecosystem

All SDKs provided in this repository are generated using openapi-generator.

Publish the Docker Image

To publish the SDK Builder Docker Image, create a new GitHub release with the desired version.

You may also manually build and publish this image using:

docker build -t oryd/sdk:latest . docker tag oryd/sdk:latest oryd/sdk:v0.0.34 docker push oryd/sdk:v0.0.34

Running the Image Locally

If you wish to debug some generators or build steps, you can run the image locally:

docker run --mount type=bind,source="$(pwd)",target=/sdk --name sdk --user "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -it oryd/sdk:v0.0.47 /bin/sh

Debugging Failing CircleCI Tests

If a CircleCI tests fails (see example) you may run the following code snippet to reproduce the failure locally:

docker run --mount type=bind,source="$(pwd)",target=/project -it oryd/sdk:v0.0.47 /bin/sh export FORCE_VERSION=v1.11.0 export FORCE_PROJECT=hydra # or hydra or something else cd /project cp spec/api.json "/sdk/spec/${CIRCLE_PROJECT_REPONAME}/v0.0.1-test.0.json" ./scripts/generate.sh ./scripts/test.sh

Commit a new spec

Place the spec in spec/<project>/<version>.json (e.g. spec/hydra/v0.0.0-alpha.1.json ) and create a commit that references both the project and the version git commit -a -m "Add spec for <project>:<version>" (e.g. git commit -a -m "Add spec for hydra:v0.0.0-alpha.1" ).

Do not create multiple commits adding several specs in one PR, as only the latest commit will be checked when it lands on master.

Because this is an automated process, it is highly recommended to add, commit, and push the spec file directly to master in one go!

You can create a PR if you're making changes to the build chain.

Upgrading OpenAPI Generator

Upgrading OpenAPI Generator versions requires careful upgrading of the Java pom.xml. The file might contain new versions for dependencies, but if overwritten, will not work with the release pipeline.

Therefore, the pom.xml file is being always overwritten from the contrib/poms directory for each project. To update any dependencies, the changes must thus be made there. We recommend running the openapi generator manually on the local machine and diffing the changes with contents in contrib/poms.

Publishing

PHP - Packagist

Install PHP and composer. Then, run the install command to initialize everything:

export PROJECT=hydra cd clients/${PROJECT}/php composer install

Then, push the directory to a git remote of your choosing and also publish the tag you want to release the package as. You can take a look at ./scripts/publish.sh to understand how to accomplish that.

Python - PyPi / pip

First, install all the necessary tools and python3:

python3 -m pip install --user --upgrade setuptools wheel twine

Next, create a PyPi account and API Token and set the env vars to:

export TWINE_USERNAME=__token__ export TWINE_PASSWORD=<token>

Then, publish the project (and set the project name):

export PROJECT=hydra cd clients/${PROJECT}/python python3 setup.py sdist bdist_wheel python3 -m twine upload dist/*

Ruby

You need to set GEM_HOST_API_KEY

Java - Maven Central

Due to a bug in openapi-generator that appears in Java11+, please disable javadoc generation:

mvn <cmd> -Dmaven.javadoc.skip=true

To test the build for Java, run:

./scripts/generate.sh cd clients/<project>/java mvn test -compile

You will also need a PGP keypair that is associated with one of the owners of the sh.ory group and that is published on one of the public key servers. For more details, see: https://dzone.com/articles/publish-your-artifacts-to-maven-central