All SDKs provided in this repository are generated using openapi-generator.
To publish the SDK Builder Docker Image, create a new GitHub release with the desired version.
You may also manually build and publish this image using:
docker build -t oryd/sdk:latest .
docker tag oryd/sdk:latest oryd/sdk:v0.0.34
docker push oryd/sdk:v0.0.34
If you wish to debug some generators or build steps, you can run the image locally:
docker run --mount type=bind,source="$(pwd)",target=/sdk --name sdk --user "$(id -u):$(id -g)" -it oryd/sdk:v0.0.47 /bin/sh
If a CircleCI tests fails (see example) you may run the following code snippet to reproduce the failure locally:
docker run --mount type=bind,source="$(pwd)",target=/project -it oryd/sdk:v0.0.47 /bin/sh
export FORCE_VERSION=v1.11.0
export FORCE_PROJECT=hydra # or hydra or something else
cd /project
cp spec/api.json "/sdk/spec/${CIRCLE_PROJECT_REPONAME}/v0.0.1-test.0.json"
./scripts/generate.sh
./scripts/test.sh
Place the spec in
spec/<project>/<version>.json (e.g.
spec/hydra/v0.0.0-alpha.1.json) and create a commit that references both the
project and the version
git commit -a -m "Add spec for <project>:<version>"
(e.g.
git commit -a -m "Add spec for hydra:v0.0.0-alpha.1").
Do not create multiple commits adding several specs in one PR, as only the latest commit will be checked when it lands on master.
Because this is an automated process, it is highly recommended to add, commit, and push the spec file directly to master in one go!
You can create a PR if you're making changes to the build chain.
Upgrading OpenAPI Generator versions requires careful upgrading of the Java pom.xml. The file might contain new versions for dependencies, but if overwritten, will not work with the release pipeline.
Therefore, the pom.xml file is being always overwritten from the contrib/poms directory for each project. To update any dependencies, the changes must thus be made there. We recommend running the openapi generator manually on the local machine and diffing the changes with contents in contrib/poms.
Install PHP and composer. Then, run the install command to initialize everything:
export PROJECT=hydra
cd clients/${PROJECT}/php
composer install
Then, push the directory to a git remote of your choosing and also publish the tag you want to release the package as. You can take a look at ./scripts/publish.sh to understand how to accomplish that.
First, install all the necessary tools and python3:
python3 -m pip install --user --upgrade setuptools wheel twine
Next, create a PyPi account and API Token and set the env vars to:
export TWINE_USERNAME=__token__
export TWINE_PASSWORD=<token>
Then, publish the project (and set the project name):
export PROJECT=hydra
cd clients/${PROJECT}/python
python3 setup.py sdist bdist_wheel
python3 -m twine upload dist/*
You need to set
GEM_HOST_API_KEY
Due to a bug in openapi-generator that appears in Java11+, please disable javadoc generation:
mvn <cmd> -Dmaven.javadoc.skip=true
To test the build for Java, run:
$ ./scripts/generate.sh
$ cd clients/<project>/java
$ mvn test-compile
You will also need a PGP keypair that is associated with one of the owners of
the
sh.ory group and that is published on one of the public key servers. For
more details, see:
https://dzone.com/articles/publish-your-artifacts-to-maven-central
mvn clean
# THESE VALUES ARE EXAMPLES - PLEASE PICK THE APPROPRIATE `tag`, etc
mvn -Dtag=client-0.0.1-alpha.1 release:update-version \
-DreleaseVersion=0.0.1-alpha.1 -DdevelopmentVersion=0.0.1-alpha.1-SNAPSHOT \
-Darguments="-Dmaven.javadoc.skip=true" -Dresume=false
mvn release:perform -Darguments="-Dmaven.javadoc.skip=true" -Dresume=false