Oruga is a lightweight library of UI components for Vue.js without CSS framework dependency

Oruga Next version for Vue 3.x

Features

CSS framework agnostic : No dependency on a specific CSS framework/library but you can easily integrate the components with one of them because they are fully customizable in different ways

: most of the components aren't a simple wrapper of native elements but they add new and custom features Lightweight: no other internal dependency and import only components that you need

Oruga doesn't depend on any specific style or CSS framework (like Bootstrap, Bulma, TailwindCSS etc...) and it doesn't provide any grid system or CSS utility, it just offer a set of components easy to customize. Oruga wants you to focus only on UI/UX aspects of your application and be totally flexible to future changes without having to touch a line of JavaScript.

Documentation

Browse online documentation here.

💅 For more info about components customization, read carefully the "customization" section in the documentation.

🕹 To see Oruga in action, go to the Example section in the documentation.

Note: the documentation source code is in the docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.

Browser support

🌎 Oruga has been tested in all major browsers

Latest ✔ Latest ✔ 10+ ✔ Latest ✔ 6.1+ ✔ IE 11 ✔

Quick start

🐛 Oruga is available for Vue.js version 2.6+ or version 3.x

Setup Oruga

Vue 2

Install Oruga

npm install @oruga-ui/oruga

Then import the full bundle

import Vue from 'vue' ; import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga' ; import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css' ; Vue.use(Oruga);

or individual components (tree shaking)

import Vue from 'vue' ; import { Field, Input } from '@oruga-ui/oruga' ; import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css' ; Vue.use(Field); Vue.use(Input);

Vue 3

Install Oruga

npm install @oruga-ui/oruga-next

Then import the full bundle

import { createApp } from 'vue' import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga-next' ; import '@oruga-ui/oruga-next/dist/oruga.css' ; createApp(...).use(Oruga);

or individual components (tree shaking)

import Vue from 'vue' import { Field, Input } from '@oruga-ui/oruga' import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css' createApp(...) .use(Field) .use(Input)

Customization

Please read carefully the "customization" section in Oruga documentation.

If you want to see an example with a fully customized registration form using Tailwind , Bulma , Bootstrap or Material CSS framework have a look at the official Oruga multiframework example(source code available here) or if you're more familiar with TailwindCSS 2 give our official TailwindCSS Demo a try (source code here)

Using Oruga with Nuxt

Oruga provides a Nuxt.js module to easily integrate the library in your Nuxt.js app.

Add @oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt to modules section of your nuxt.config.js file.

module .exports = { modules : [ '@oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt' ] }

You can also extend and/or override classes in this section (see how to add new classes or override existing classes in Oruga)

module .exports = { modules : [ [ '@oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt' , { button : { override : true } } ] ] }

Alternatively you can use Nuxt.js plugins system adding a file (e.g. oruga.js ) in your plugins folder containing

import Vue from 'vue' import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga' import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css' Vue.use(Oruga)

To make this plugin available in your app, add this file to the plugins array in your nuxt.config.js

plugins: [{ src : '~plugins/oruga.js' }]

To understand how the plugins work with Nuxt.js, take a look at the NuxtJS plugin documentation.

Take a look at the official NuxtJS + Oruga example.

Contributing

Please see the contributing guidelines.

Versioning

Oruga uses Semantic Versioning 2.0.0 for package versions.

While it's still in beta, versions will follow this pattern: v0.Y.Z, where:

Y : Major (breaking changes)

: Major (breaking changes) Z: Minor or patch

Roadmap

Core Team

Credits

Oruga logo designed by Matteo Guadagnini

Oruga svg images for Checkbox and Radio components and Holidays assets created by Fabrizio Masini

License

Code released under MIT license.