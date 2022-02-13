Oruga UI is like a caterpillar, minimal and yet functional. It's in your hands turning it into a butterfly
(🐛) => 🦋
Oruga is a lightweight library of UI components for Vue.js without CSS framework dependency
Oruga Next version for Vue 3.x
Oruga doesn't depend on any specific style or CSS framework (like Bootstrap, Bulma, TailwindCSS etc...) and it doesn't provide any grid system or CSS utility, it just offer a set of components easy to customize. Oruga wants you to focus only on UI/UX aspects of your application and be totally flexible to future changes without having to touch a line of JavaScript.
Browse online documentation here.
💅 For more info about components customization, read carefully the "customization" section in the documentation.
🕹 To see Oruga in action, go to the Example section in the documentation.
Note: the documentation source code is in the
docs directory, it serves as the demo as well.
🌎 Oruga has been tested in all major browsers
|Latest ✔
|Latest ✔
|10+ ✔
|Latest ✔
|6.1+ ✔
|IE 11 ✔
🐛 Oruga is available for Vue.js version 2.6+ or version 3.x
Install Oruga
npm install @oruga-ui/oruga
Then import the full bundle
import Vue from 'vue';
import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga';
import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css';
Vue.use(Oruga);
or individual components (tree shaking)
import Vue from 'vue';
import { Field, Input } from '@oruga-ui/oruga';
import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css';
Vue.use(Field);
Vue.use(Input);
Install Oruga
npm install @oruga-ui/oruga-next
Then import the full bundle
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga-next';
import '@oruga-ui/oruga-next/dist/oruga.css';
createApp(...).use(Oruga);
or individual components (tree shaking)
import Vue from 'vue'
import { Field, Input } from '@oruga-ui/oruga'
import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css'
createApp(...)
.use(Field)
.use(Input)
Please read carefully the "customization" section in Oruga documentation.
If you want to see an example with a fully customized registration form using
Tailwind,
Bulma,
Bootstrap or
Material CSS framework have a look at the official Oruga multiframework example(source code available here) or if you're more familiar with TailwindCSS 2 give our official TailwindCSS Demo a try (source code here)
Oruga provides a Nuxt.js module to easily integrate the library in your Nuxt.js app.
Add
@oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt to
modules section of your
nuxt.config.js file.
module.exports = {
modules: ['@oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt']
}
You can also extend and/or override classes in this section (see how to add new classes or override existing classes in Oruga)
module.exports = {
modules: [
[
'@oruga-ui/oruga/nuxt',
{
button: {
override: true
}
}
]
]
}
Alternatively you can use Nuxt.js plugins system adding a file (e.g.
oruga.js) in your
plugins folder containing
import Vue from 'vue'
import Oruga from '@oruga-ui/oruga'
import '@oruga-ui/oruga/dist/oruga.css'
Vue.use(Oruga)
To make this plugin available in your app, add this file to the
plugins array in your
nuxt.config.js
plugins: [{ src: '~plugins/oruga.js' }]
To understand how the plugins work with Nuxt.js, take a look at the NuxtJS plugin documentation.
Take a look at the official NuxtJS + Oruga example.
Please see the contributing guidelines.
Oruga uses Semantic Versioning 2.0.0 for package versions.
While it's still in beta, versions will follow this pattern: v0.Y.Z, where:
|
Walter Tommasi
|
Andrea Stagi
Thank you to everyone involved for improving this project, day by day 💚
Oruga logo designed by Matteo Guadagnini
Oruga svg images for Checkbox and Radio components and Holidays assets created by Fabrizio Masini
Code released under MIT license.