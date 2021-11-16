Select2 is a jQuery-based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and pagination of results.
To get started, checkout examples and documentation at https://select2.org/
You can source Select2 directly from a CDN like jsDelivr or cdnjs, download it from this GitHub repo, or use one of the integrations below.
Third party developers have created plugins for platforms which allow Select2 to be integrated more natively and quickly. For many platforms, additional plugins are not required because Select2 acts as a standard
<select> box.
Plugins
Themes
Missing an integration? Modify this
README and make a pull request back here to Select2 on GitHub.
Select2 supports multiple languages by simply including the right language JS
file (
dist/js/i18n/it.js,
dist/js/i18n/nl.js, etc.) after
dist/js/select2.js.
Missing a language? Just copy
src/js/select2/i18n/en.js, translate it, and
make a pull request back to Select2 here on GitHub.
The documentation for Select2 is available
online at the documentation website and is located within the
docs directory of this repository.
You can find out about the different ways to get in touch with the Select2 community at the Select2 community page.
The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]