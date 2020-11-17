openbase logo
@oroinc/jquery-creditcardvalidator

by Pawel Decowski
1.1.0 (see all)

jQuery credit card validation and detection plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

859

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery Credit Card Validator

jQuery Credit Card Validator detects and validates credit card numbers. It’ll tell you the detected credit card type and whether the number length and Luhn checksum are valid for the type of card.

Installation

NPM

npm i jquery-creditcardvalidator

Download

Download the latest jquery.creditCardValidator.js.

The latest stable version is always in the master branch. If you need previous versions, you’ll find them on the releases page.

Do not use any branches other than master. Branches starting with release/ are development branches and they will most likely be broken.

How to use

Run validation every time a field value changes:

$('#cc_number').validateCreditCard(function(result) {
    if (result.valid) {
        $(this).addClass('cc-valid');
    } else {
        $(this).removeClass('cc-valid');
    }
});

Run validation once:

const result = $('#cc_number').validateCreditCard();

if (result.valid) {
    $(this).addClass('cc-valid');
} else {
    $(this).removeClass('cc-valid');
}

Documentation

For full documentation see the jQuery Credit Card Validator website.

