Version 6

Font Awesome is the Internet's icon library and toolkit, used by millions of designers, developers, and content creators.

Documentation

Learn how to get started with Font Awesome and then dive deeper into other and advanced topics:

Docs for version 6

Where did Font Awesome 5, 4 (or 3) go?

Now that Font Awesome 6 has been released we are marking version 5 as Long Term Suport (LTS). Version 5 will get critical bug fixes only. Version 3 and 4 are now end-of-life and we don't plan on releasing any further versions of the 4.x or 3.x.

You can see a complete list of versions on our Versions page.

Change log

The change log for releases is now available directly on our site.

Looking for older versions of Font Awesome? Check the releases.

Upgrading

From time-to-time we'll have special upgrading instructions from one version to the next.

Code of conduct

We will behave ourselves if you behave yourselves. For more details see our CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md.

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues.

Versioning

Font Awesome will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

The major version "6" is part of an umbrella release. It includes many different types of files and technologies. Therefore we deviate from normal SemVer in the following ways:

Any release may update the design, look-and-feel, or branding of an existing icon

We will never intentionally release a patch version update that breaks backward compatibility

version update that breaks backward compatibility A minor release may include backward-incompatible changes but we will write clear upgrading instructions in UPGRADING.md

release but we will write clear upgrading instructions in UPGRADING.md A minor or patch release will never remove icons

or release will never remove icons Bug fixes will be addressed as patch releases unless they include backward incompatibility then they will be minor releases

License

Font Awesome Free is free, open source, and GPL friendly. You can use it for commercial projects, open source projects, or really almost whatever you want.

Icons — CC BY 4.0 License In the Font Awesome Free download, the CC BY 4.0 license applies to all icons packaged as .svg and .js files types.

Fonts — SIL OFL 1.1 License In the Font Awesome Free download, the SIL OLF license applies to all icons packaged as web and desktop font files.

Code — MIT License In the Font Awesome Free download, the MIT license applies to all non-font and non-icon files.



Attribution is required by MIT, SIL OLF, and CC BY licenses. Downloaded Font Awesome Free files already contain embedded comments with sufficient attribution, so you shouldn't need to do anything additional when using these files normally.

We've kept attribution comments terse, so we ask that you do not actively work to remove them from files, especially code. They're a great way for folks to learn about Font Awesome.

Team

