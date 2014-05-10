backbone-pageable and backbone.paginator have merged. Please use
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone.paginator>_ instead.
|travis-status|_
A pageable, drop-in replacement for Backbone.Collection inspired by
Backbone.Paginator <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone.paginator>_, but much better.
This major version of backbone-pageable (1.4) will be the last version carrying
the name. Future development of this plugin will be done over at
Backbone.Paginator <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone.paginator>_, effectively
replacing it. So stay tuned at developement over there.
Special thanks to @addyosmani for the original idea of a pageable Backbone Collection.
.. contents:: Table of Contents :backlinks: none
Supports client-side and server-side operations
You can initialize
Backbone.PageableCollection to paginate and/or sort on
the client-side, server-side or both.
Infinite paging
Many public APIs like
Github <http://developer.github.com/v3/#pagination>
or
Facebook <https://developers.facebook.com/docs/reference/api/pagination/> support
infinite paging,
Backbone.PageableCollection can handle them easily.
Comes with reasonable defaults
Server API parameters preconfigured to work with most Rails RESTful APIs by
default.
Works well with existing server-side APIs
Query parameter mappings are all configurable, and you can use either 0-based
or 1-based indices.
Bi-directional event handling
In client-mode, any changes done on one page is immediately reflected on the
others with the appropriate events propagated.
100% compatible with existing code
Backbone.PageableCollection is a strict superset of
Backbone.Collection and passes its
test suite <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone-pageable/test/index.html>_.
Well tested
Comes with 100s of tests in addition to the
Backbone.Collection test
suite.
Well documented
Use cases and functionality are thoroughly documented.
No surprising behavior
Backbone.PageableCollection performs internal state sanity checks at
appropriate times, so it is next to impossible to get into a weird state.
Light-weight
The library is only 4.2KB minified and gzipped.
The following examples utilizes
Backgrid.js <http://backgridjs.com>_ to render the collections.
Installing from Node.js +++++++++++++++++++++++
.. code-block:: bash
npm install backbone-pageable
Installing from Bower +++++++++++++++++++++
.. code-block:: bash
bower install backbone-pageable
Browser +++++++
.. code-block:: html
Getting to the Backbone.PageableCollection Class from Node.js and AMD +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
.. code-block:: javascript
var PageableCollection = require("backbone-pageable");
Getting to the Backbone.PageableCollection Class in the Browser +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
.. code-block:: javascript
var PageableCollection = Backbone.PageableCollection;
Like Backbone.Collection, you can provide a URL endpoint, configure your initial
pagination state and server API mapping by extending
Backbone.PageableCollection:
.. code-block:: javascript
var Book = Backbone.Model.extend({});
var Books = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ model: Book, url: "api.mybookstore.com/books",
// Any `state` or `queryParam` you override in a subclass will be merged with
// the defaults in `Backbone.PageableCollection` 's prototype.
state: {
// You can use 0-based or 1-based indices, the default is 1-based.
// You can set to 0-based by setting ``firstPage`` to 0.
firstPage: 0,
// Set this to the initial page index if different from `firstPage`. Can
// also be 0-based or 1-based.
currentPage: 2,
// Required under server-mode
totalRecords: 200
},
// You can configure the mapping from a `Backbone.PageableCollection#state`
// key to the query string parameters accepted by your server API.
queryParams: {
// `Backbone.PageableCollection#queryParams` converts to ruby's
// will_paginate keys by default.
currentPage: "current_page",
pageSize: "page_size"
}
});
You can initialize
state and
queryParams from the constructor too:
.. code-block:: javascript
var Books = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ model: Book, url:"api.mybookstore.com/books" });
var books = new Books([], {
// All the `state` and `queryParams` key value pairs are merged with
// the defaults too.
state: {
firstPage: 0,
currentPage: 0
},
queryParams: {
currentPage: "current_page",
pageSize: "page_size"
}
});
Adapting to a Server API ++++++++++++++++++++++++
To adapt to an existing server API that do not use
will_paginate keys, you
can configure the
queryParams object hash to map
state keys to the query
parameters your server will accept. Those query parameters will be in the query
string of the URL used for fetching. You can also put extra items into
queryParams and they will be in the query string as is. Setting
null as
the value of any mapping will remove it from the query string. Finally, the
values in the
queryParams can be either a literal value or a parameter-less
function that returns a value.
This is a listing of the default
state and
queryParam values.
============ ===== ============= ============================
state
queryParams
Attribute Value Attribute Value ============ ===== ============= ============================ firstPage 1 lastPage null currentPage null currentPage "page" pageSize 25 pageSize "per_page" totalPages null totalPages "total_pages" totalRecords null totalRecords "total_entries" sortKey null sortKey "sort_by" order -1 order "order" \ directions { "-1": "asc", "1": "desc" } ============ ===== ============= ============================
You can consult the
API documentation <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone-pageable/#!/api/Backbone.PageableCollection>_
for a detailed explaination of these fields.
Fetching Data and Managing States +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
You can access the pageable collection's internal state by looking at the
state object attached to it. This state object, however, is generally
read-only after initialization. There are various methods to help you manage
this state, you should use them instead of manually modifying it. For the
unusual circumstances where you need to modify the
state object directly, a
sanity check will be performed at the next time you perform any
pagination-specific operations to ensure internal state consistency.
================================ ===============================================
Method Use When
================================ ===============================================
setPageSize Changing the page size
setSorting Changing the sorting
switchMode Switching between modes
state Need to read the internal state
get*Page Need to go to a different page
hasPreviousPage, hasNextPage Check if paging backward or forward is possible
================================ ===============================================
In addition to the above methods, you can also synchronize the state with the
server during a fetch.
Backbone.PageableCollection overrides the default
Backbone.Collection#parse <http://backbonejs.org/#Collection-parse>_ method to
support an additional response data structure that contains an object hash of
pagination state. The following is a table of the response data structure
formats
Backbone.PageableCollection accepts.
================= ========================================
Without State With State
================= ========================================
[{}, {}, ...]
[{ pagination state }, [{}, {} ...]]
================= ========================================
Most of the time, providing something like this in your response is sufficient for updating the pagination state.
[{"total_entries": 100}, [{}, {}, ...]]
Since 1.1.7, customizing
parse has been simplified and the default
implementation now delegates to two new methods -
parseState and
parseRecords. You are encouraged to override them instead of
parse if it
is not clear how to do so. For infinite mode, you should override
parseLinks
instead of
parseState to return an object of links.
See the examples below or the
API <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone-pageable/>_ for details on
customizing
parseState,
parseRecords and
parseLinks.
Backbone.PageableCollection is 100% compatible with
Backbone.Collection
's interface, so you can bootstrap the models and supply a comparator to the
constructor just like you are used to:
.. code-block:: javascript
// Bootstrap with just 1 page of data for server-mode, or all the pages for
// client-mode.
var books = new Books([
{ name: "A Tale of Two Cities" },
{ name: "Lord of the Rings" },
// ...
], {
// Paginate and sort on the client side, default is
server.
mode: "client",
// This will maintain the current page in the order the comparator defined
// on the client-side, regardless of modes.
comparator: function (model) { return model.get("name"); }
});
Server-Mode +++++++++++
Backbone.Pagination defaults to server-mode, which means it only holds one
page of data at a time. All of the
get*page operations are done by
delegating to
fetch. They return a
jqXHR in this mode.
.. code-block:: javascript
books.getFirstPage(); books.getPreviousPage(); books.getNextPage(); books.getLastPage();
// All the
get*Page methods under server-mode delegates to
fetch, so you
// can attach a callback to the returned
jqXHR objects'
done event.
books.getPage(2).done(function () {
// do something ...
});
All of the
get*Page methods accept the same options
Backbone.Collection#fetch <http://backbonejs.org/#Collection-fetch>_ accepts
under server-mode.
Client-Mode +++++++++++
Client-mode is a very convenient mode for paginating a handful of pages entirely on the client side without going through the network page-by-page. This mode is best suited if you only have a small number of pages so sending all of the data to the client is not too time-consuming.
.. code-block:: javascript
var books = new Books([ // Bootstrap all the records for all the pages here ], { mode: "client" });
All of the
get*Page methods reset the pageable collection's data to the models
belonging to the current page and return the collection itself instead of a
jqXHR.
.. code-block:: javascript
// You can immediately operate on the collection without waiting for jQuery to
// call your
done callback.
var json = JSON.stringify(books.getLastPage());
// You can force a fetch in client-mode to get the most updated data if the // collection has gone stale. books.getFirstPage({ fetch: true });
// Do something interesting with books...
Infinite-Mode +++++++++++++
Infinite paging mode is a hybrid of server mode and client mode. Once initialized and bootstrapped, paging backwards will be done on the client-side by default while paging forward will be done by fetching.
As before, you can make use of
getFirstPage,
getPreviousPage,
getNextPage, and
getLastPage for navigation under infinite-mode. If a
page has been fetched, you can use
getPage directly with the page number, an
error will be thrown if the page has not been fetched yet.
By default,
Backbone.PageableCollection parses the response headers to find
out what the
first,
next and
prev links are. The parsed links are
available in the
links field.
.. code-block:: javascript
var Issues = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({ url: "https://api.github.com/repos/documentclound/backbone/issues?state=closed", mode: "infinite"
// Initial pagination states
state: {
pageSize: 15,
sortKey: "updated",
order: 1
},
// You can remap the query parameters from ``state`` keys from the default
// to those your server supports. Setting ``null`` on queryParams removed them
// from being appended to the request URLs.
queryParams: {
totalPages: null,
totalRecords: null,
sortKey: "sort",
order: "direction",
directions: {
"-1": "asc",
"1": "desc"
}
}
});
var issues = new Issues();
issues.getFirstPage().done(function () { // do something interesting... });
If your server API does not return the links using the
Link header like
Github <http://developer.github.com/v3/#pagination>_ does, you can subclass
Backbone.PageableCollection to override the
parseLinks methods to
return a links object.
.. code-block:: javascript
var FBComment = Backbone.Model.extend({});
var FBComments = Backbone.PageableCollection.extend({
model: FBComment,
url: "https://graph.facebook.com/A_REALLY_LONG_FACEBOOK_OBJECT_ID",
mode: "infinite",
// Set the indices to 0-based for Graph API.
state: {
firstPage: 0
},
queryParams: {
pageSize: "limit",
// Setting a parameter mapping value to null removes it from the query string
currentPage: null,
// Any extra query string parameters are sent as is, values can be functions,
// which will be bound to the pageable collection instance temporarily
// when called.
offset: function () { return this.state.currentPage * this.state.pageSize; }
},
// Return all the comments for this Facebook object
parseRecords: function (resp) {
return resp.comments.data;
},
// Facebook's
paging object is in the exact format
//
Backbone.PageableCollection accepts.
parseLinks: function (resp, xhr) {
return resp.comments.paging;
}
});
To act on the newly fetched models under infinite mode, you can listen to the
fullCollection reference's
add event like you would under client mode,
and render the newly fetched models accordingly.
.. code-block:: javascript
var ToiletPaper = Backbone.View.extend({
events: {
"scroll": "fetchSheets"
},
initialize: function (options) {
this.listenTo(this.collection.fullCollection, "add", this.addSheet);
},
addSheet: function () {
// ...
},
fetchSheets: function () {
this.collection.getNextPage();
},
// ...
});
var wordsOfTheDay = new Backbone.PageableCollection({ mode: "infinite", // url, initial state, etc... });
var toiletPaper = new ToiletPaper({collection: wordsOfTheDay});
$("#toilet-paper-dispenser").append(toiletPaper.render().el);
wordsOfTheDay.fetch();
Note: +++++
Don't override
parseState or send down a stateful list of records from
the server.
Under infinite mode,
totalRecords will always equal to the number of models
inside
fullCollection i.e.
fullCollection.length. PagebleCollection will
automatically keep all the states consistent. Modifying the state during
infinite paging results in undefined behavior. As such, you shouldn't override
parseState and should only send down a stateless list of records as
described in
Fetching Data and Managing States_.
Sorting has been drastically simplified in the 1.0 release while retaining the full power it had in older versions.
The main way to define a sorting for a pageable collection is to utilize the
setSorting method. Given a
sortKey and an
order,
setSorting
sets
state.sortKey and
state.order to the given values. If
order is
not given,
state.order is assumed. By default a comparator is applied to the
full collection under client mode. Calling
sort on the full collection will
then get the entire pageable collection sorted globally. When operating under
server or infinite mode, no comparator will be applied to the collection as
sorting is assumed to be done on the server by default. Set
options.full to
false to apply a comparator to the current page under any mode. To sort a
pageable collection under infinite mode on the client side, set
options.side
to
"client" will apply a comparator to the full collection.
Setting
sortKey to
null removes the comparator from both the current
page and the full collection.
.. code-block:: javascript
var books = new Books([ ... ], { mode: "client" });
// Sets a comparator on
#fullCollection that sorts the title in ascending
// order
books.setSorting("title");
// Don't forget to call
sort just like you would on a
Backbone.Collection
books.fullCollection.sort();
// Clears the comparator books.setSorting(null);
// Sets a comparator on the current page that sorts the title in descending // order books.setSorting("title", 1, {full: false}) books.sort();
books.switchMode("infinite");
// Sorts the books collection under infinite paging mode on the client side books.setSorting("title", -1, {side: "client"}); books.fullCollection.sort();
books.switchMode("server");
// Sets a comparator on the current page under server mode books.setSorting("title", {side: "client", full: false}); books.sort();
This is one of the areas where
Backbone.PageableCollection truely shines. A
Backbone.PageableCollection instance not only can do everything a plain
Backbone.Collection can for the current page, in client-mode, it can also
synchronize changes and events across all of the pages. For example, you can add
or remove a model from either a
Backbone.PageableCollection instance, which
is holding the current page, or the
Backbone.PageableCollection#fullCollection collection, which is a plain
Backbone.Collection holding the models for all of the pages, and the pages
will all update themselves to maintain within a page size. Any additions,
removals, resets, model attribute changes and synchronization actions are
communicated between all the pages throught the two collections.
.. code-block:: javascript
// The books collection is initialized to start at the first page. var books = new Books([ // bootstrap with all of the models for all of the pages here ], { mode: "client" });
// A book is added to the end of the current page, which will overflow to the
// next page and trigger an
add event on
fullCollection.
books.push({ name: "The Great Gatsby"});
books.fullCollection.at(books.state.currentPage - 1 * books.state.pageSize).get("name");
"The Great Gatsby"
// Add a new book to the beginning of the first page. books.fullCollection.unshift({ name: "Oliver Twist" }); books.at(0).get("name");
"Oliver Twist"
See
here <http://backbone-paginator.github.io/backbone-pageable/>_.
#. Why another paginator?
This project was born out of the needs for a backing model for
Backgrid.Extension.Paginator <http://backgridjs.com/api/#api-paginator> -
an extension for the
Backgrid.js <http://backgridjs.com> project. The
project needed a smart and intuitive model that is well-documented and
well-tested to manage the paginator view.
#. Which package managers does backbone-pageable support?
bower, npm, CommonJS and AMD as of 0.9.0. Component as of 1.4.1.
#. Why doesn't backbone-pageable support filtering?
Wheels should be reinvented only when they are crooked. backbone-pageable aims to do one thing only and does it well, which is pagination and sorting. Besides, since Backbone.PageableCollection is 100% compatible with Backbone.Collection, you can do filtering fairly easily with Backbone's built-in support for Underscore.js methods.
1.4.8
- Exactly the same as 1.4.6, bumped to deal with the README on npm.
1.4.7
- Exactly the same as 1.4.6, bumped to deal with a recent change in npm.
1.4.6
- Really really fixed `(Issue #114)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/114>`_
- Deprecated `hasPrevious` and `hasPrevious` in favor of `hasPreviousPage`
and `hasNextPage`. `(Issue #148)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/148>`_
- Fixed RangeError when downsizing a 0-based non-server mode pageable
collection. `(Issue #158)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/158>`_
1.4.5
- A more correct parsing of RFC 5988 Links header relations in
`parseLinks`. `(Issue #140)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/140>`_
- `parseLinks` will no longer update states. `(Issue #141)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/141>`_
1.4.4
- Fixed bug where `parse` is called twice under infinite mode. `(Issue #134)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/134>`_
1.4.3
- Fixed a regression where removing a model from the current page doesn't
get a model shifted back from the full collection. `(Issue #132)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/132>`_
- Fixed a regression where fetching under infinite mode will no longer
trigger a `reset` from the current page. `(Issue #133)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/133>`_
1.4.2
- Fixed a regression where `state.totalRecords` is not decremented properly
when a model is shifted from the `fullCollection` to the currege page
after a direct removal from the current page. `(Issue #129)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/129>`_
1.4.1
- Fixed a slight oversight when fixing #108. Now the current page's
comparator will be set to null explicitly even when the comparator is
given to the constructor with `options.full` set to `true`. `(Issue #108)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/108>`_
1.4.0
- Models passed to the constructor are now copied. `(Issue #114)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/114>`_
- Fixed an edge case where someone attempting to replace Backbone.Collection
with PageableCollection will cause an infinite loop. `(Issue #120)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/120>`_
- The lower bound of `lastPage` is set to equal to `firstPage` now when
`totalRecords` is 0. `(Issue #100)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/100>`_
- Fixed bug where query string parameter values in the supplied URL weren't
URI decoded when merging. `(Issue #117)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/117>`_
- Models passed to the constructor will now be parsed correctly. `(Issue
#112) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/112>`_
- Removing from the fullCollection will no longer calculate the wrong index
to insert into the current page. `(Issue #122)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/122>`_
- `setSorting` will now set the comparators to null to prevent inadvertently
inheriting the comparators defined on the collection prototype. `(Issue
#108) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/108>`_
- `remove` event handlers on the current page are called before `add`
handlers under client mode when removing from the current page. `(Issue
#118) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/118>`_
1.3.2
- Removed support for Backbone <= 1.0.0.
- Switched build system to Grunt
- `Backbone.PageableCollection` is now set to PageableCollection under all
supported environments (CommonJS, AMD and browser).
- Fetching under infinite mode no longer triggers a`reset` event everytime. `(Issue #96)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/96>`_
- Setting a page size via `setPageSize` no longer throws exception when the
collection is empty. `(Issue #93)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/93>`_
- Fixed broken demos `(Issue #99)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/99>`_
1.3.1
- Exclude extra query parameters with null values from the query string. `(Issue
#90) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/90>`_
- Propagate options from ``parse`` to ``parseState`` and
``parseRecords``. `(Pull #91)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/91>`_
- Custom value extractor (sortValue) for ``setSorting`` and
``_makeComparator``. `(Issue #89)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/89>`_
- Changing page size at boundary pages no longer throws errors. `(Issue #92)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/89>`_
1.3.0
- Pass ``from`` and ``to`` to the ``options`` object sent to event handlers
after ``get*Page``.
- Fetching new page under infinite mode no longer silences ``add`` and
triggers ``reset``. It will now simple triggers ``add``.
- Slight code clean up.
1.2.4
- Moved initialization from ``initialize`` code to the
constructor. `(Issue #83)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/83>`_
1.2.3
- Support non-array elements in the constructor. (Thanks Gabriel Bédard
Sicé) `(Pull
#76) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/76>`_
- Added ``getPageByOffset`` method. (Thanks Kee-Yip Chan) `(Pull #77)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/pull/77>`_
1.2.2
- ``parseRecords`` doesn't get called twice during client and infinite mode
anymore. `(Issue #71)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/71>`_
- No ``RangeError`` should be thrown if ``firstPage == 1``, ``currentPage ==
1`` and ``totalPages == 0``. `(Issues #74)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/74>`_
1.2.1
- ``parseLinks`` now returns an empty object instead of throwing an error if
there's no ``Links`` header found. `(Issue #69)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/69>`_
1.2.0
- Tested against Backbone 1.0 and Underscore 1.4.4. `(Issue #56)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/56>`_
1.1.9 Bugs Fixed
- Copy instance properties from pageable collection to full
collection. `(Issue #55)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/55>`_
1.1.8 Bugs Fixed
- Server can now return partial state and 0 for totalRecords. `(Issue #41)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/41>`_, `(Issue #52)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/52>`_.
- 0-based infinite mode pageable collection now initializes
correctly. `(Issue #51)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/51>`_.
1.1.7 Changes
- Simplified ``parse``. ``parse`` now delegates to two new methods -
``parseState`` and ``parseRecords``. `(Issue #49)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/49>`_.
Bugs Fixed
- ``fetch`` now accepts function as its ``options.url`` value. `(Issue #50)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/50>`_.
1.1.6 Bugs Fixed
- Fixed bug where a page of models disappeared after adding an array of
models to the current page under client mode. `(Issue #43)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/43>`_.
1.1.5 Bugs Fixed
- Add event handlers should be triggered before remove handlers during
client mode. `(Issue #42)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/42>`_.
1.1.4 Changes
- Dropped Backbone 0.9.2 support
Bugs Fixed
- TypeError thrown when adding a model to an empty client mode
collection. `(Issue #38)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/38>`_.
- Adding with an index inserts into the wrong page under client
mode. `(Issue #39)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/39>`_.
1.1.3 Bugs Fixed
- Updating after fetching under infinite mode should not create useless
``add``, ``remove`` and ``sort`` events. `(Issue #34)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/34>`_.
- RangeError when emptying fullCollection during reset `(Issue #37)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/37>`_.
1.1.2 Bugs Fixed
- Fix off by 1 error with ``hasNext`` and ``hasPrevious`` `(Issue #32)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/32>`_.
1.1.1 Bugs Fixed
- Fix regression where ``fetch`` errors out if ``url`` is a function `(Issue
#30) <https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/30>`_.
- Fix temperatory state inconsistency when accessing ``state`` in event
handlers during client mode. `(Issue #27)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/27>`_.
1.1 Bugs Fixed
- Lots of fixes for infinite paging.
- Fixed incompatibility with Zepto.
Enhancements
- Introduced ``hasPrevious`` and ``hasNext`` for checking if the pageable
collection can be paged backward or forward.
- Tested against Backbone 0.9.10, jQuery 1.9 and Zepto 1.0rc1.
1.0 Bugs Fixed
- Regression from 0.9.9 where ``mode`` wasn't saved after called ``switchMode``.
Changed
- ``makeComparator`` has been renamed to ``_makeComparator`` and is now a
protected method.
Enhancements
- Improved infinite-mode. Infinite paging mode now runs in a hybrid
mode. `(Issue #17)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/17>`_.
- Greatly simplified sorting. `(Issue #19)
<https://github.com/backbone-paginator/backbone-pageable/issues/19>`_.
0.9.13 Bugs Fixed
- ``pageSize`` cannot be larger than ``totalRecords``.
- Off by 1 problem when shifting a model to the current page after removing
from ``fullCollection``.
- ``RangeError`` when removing the last element from the last page when
``totalPages`` is > 1.
0.9.12 Enhancements
- Switching modes now resets the states by default.
- Infinite mode now updates ``currentPage`` as well.
Bugs Fixed
- ``state`` counters will now update automatically under client mode.
0.9.11 Changed
- ``links.first`` and ``links.next`` is now initialized to ``url`` for
infinite mode. Calling ``fetch`` in infinite mode is now equivalent to
calling ``getNextPage``.
0.9.10 Bugs Fixed
- The initial call to ``getFirstPage`` will no longer fail under
infinite-mode and will now default to fetch from the collection's ``url``.
- Function values in ``queryParams`` now has ``this`` bound to the
collection instance when called.
0.9.9 Changed
- ``switchMode`` now accepts a ``mode`` as the first parameter.
- ``state.isClientMode`` is removed. There is now a new
``Backbone.PageableCollection#mode`` attribute for this purpose.
- ``queryParams.totalRecords`` now maps to ``"total_entries"``.
- ``queryParams.directions`` now maps to ``{"-1": "asc", "1": "desc"}``.
Enhancements
- Support extra ``queryParam`` parameters and function values.
- Infinite paging.
0.9.2 This release is tested against Backbone.js 0.9.2 and 0.9.9.
Enhancements
- ``currentPage`` defaults to ``firstPage``.
0.9.1 Bugs Fixed
- Instantiating a ``PageableCollection`` in client-mode without giving it
any models no longer throws errors.
Enhancements
- Overriding ``state`` and ``queryParams`` in a subclass's prototype now
merge with the defaults in ``Backbone.PageableCollection.prototype``.
- fullCollection now respect the parent's prototype.
0.9.0 Initial release
Copyright (c) 2013 Jimmy Yuen Ho Wong
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
