@orbit-ui/css-normalize

by gsoft-inc
4.0.0 (see all)

The design system for ShareGate web apps.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

232

GitHub Stars

84

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

ShareGate Orbit

Orbit, the design system for ShareGate.

build

lerna yarn

Orbit is a design system developed by ShareGate to help create the best experience for our customers and drive consistency between all our web apps.

Documentation website

Netlify Status

The documentation website contains information about installation, the Orbit foundation and Orbit components.

https://orbit.sharegate.design/

Storybook website

Netlify Status

The storybook website contains stories for Orbit custom components.

https://sg-storybook.netlify.com

Maintainers

View the contributors documentation.

License

Copyright © 2019, GSoft inc. This code is licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. You may obtain a copy of this license at https://github.com/gsoft-inc/gsoft-license/blob/master/LICENSE.

