SearchBar is suitable for both automatic filtering and searching.

There is two different use cases for the search bar:

Search is started automatically after user's input.

In this case the user does not need to press the search icon (magnifier) to start the search and thus the icon is shown as gray with white background.

In this case the search bar should also have a parameter that can be used to adjust how many caharacters needs to be inputted after the search is started automatically. The default value for that parameter is 3 characters.

After the user has inputted the first character the search icon is changed to X -icon, which the user can click to clear all characters.

Search is started only after the user clicks the search icon.

The search icon is shown in this case as white with dark gray background.

After the user has clicked the search icon the icon changes to X-icon, which the user can click to clear all characters.

If the user then modifies the inputted string, the X-icon is changed back to the search icon.

User should be able to move the keyboard focus to both input and icon area separately.

Installation

npm install @ opuscapita / react - searchbar

Builds

UMD

The default build with compiled styles in the .js file. Also minified version available in the lib/umd directory.

CommonJS/ES Module

You need to configure your module loader to use cjs or es fields of the package.json to use these module types. Also you need to configure sass loader, since all the styles are in sass format.

With webpack use resolve.mainFields to configure the module type.

Add SASS loader to support importing of SASS styles.

API

Prop name Type Default / Parameter Description id string oc-react-searchbar ID prefix of HTML components className string '' Component class inputClassName string '' Class for input defaultValue strings '' Default keyword minChars number 0 Minimum chars allowed to search tooltipDelay number 0 A millisecond delay amount to show and hide the tooltip once triggered. allowEmptySearch bool false Enables search button even if the search query is empty isDynamic boolean false Dynamic search enables automatic searching isTooltipEnabled boolean false Is tooltip visible onSearch function (keyword: string) Callback function for searched keyword onClear function () Callback function for clearing keyword translations object { tooltip: '', searchPlaceHolder: 'Search...' } Translations object

