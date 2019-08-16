SearchBar is suitable for both automatic filtering and searching.
There is two different use cases for the search bar:
npm install @opuscapita/react-searchbar
View the DEMO
View the Change log
View the Migrate guide between major versions
The default build with compiled styles in the .js file. Also minified version available in the lib/umd directory.
You need to configure your module loader to use
cjs or
es fields of the package.json to use these module types.
Also you need to configure sass loader, since all the styles are in sass format.
|Prop name
|Type
|Default / Parameter
|Description
|id
|string
|oc-react-searchbar
|ID prefix of HTML components
|className
|string
|''
|Component class
|inputClassName
|string
|''
|Class for input
|defaultValue
|strings
|''
|Default keyword
|minChars
|number
|0
|Minimum chars allowed to search
|tooltipDelay
|number
|0
|A millisecond delay amount to show and hide the tooltip once triggered.
|allowEmptySearch
|bool
|false
|Enables search button even if the search query is empty
|isDynamic
|boolean
|false
|Dynamic search enables automatic searching
|isTooltipEnabled
|boolean
|false
|Is tooltip visible
|onSearch
|function
|(keyword: string)
|Callback function for searched keyword
|onClear
|function
|()
|Callback function for clearing keyword
|translations
|object
|{ tooltip: '', searchPlaceHolder: 'Search...' }
|Translations object
import React from 'react';
import SearchBar from '@opuscapita/react-searchbar';
export default class ReactView extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<SearchBar
onSearch={this.handleSearch}
/>
);
}
}