openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@opuscapita/react-searchbar

by OpusCapita
2.1.1 (see all)

Common search bar component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-searchbar

Description

SearchBar is suitable for both automatic filtering and searching.

There is two different use cases for the search bar:

  1. Search is started automatically after user's input.
  • In this case the user does not need to press the search icon (magnifier) to start the search and thus the icon is shown as gray with white background.
  • In this case the search bar should also have a parameter that can be used to adjust how many caharacters needs to be inputted after the search is started automatically. The default value for that parameter is 3 characters.
  • After the user has inputted the first character the search icon is changed to X -icon, which the user can click to clear all characters.
  1. Search is started only after the user clicks the search icon.
  • The search icon is shown in this case as white with dark gray background.
  • After the user has clicked the search icon the icon changes to X-icon, which the user can click to clear all characters.
  • If the user then modifies the inputted string, the X-icon is changed back to the search icon.
  • User should be able to move the keyboard focus to both input and icon area separately.

Installation

npm install @opuscapita/react-searchbar

Demo

View the DEMO

Change log

View the Change log

Migrate guide

View the Migrate guide between major versions

Builds

UMD

The default build with compiled styles in the .js file. Also minified version available in the lib/umd directory.

CommonJS/ES Module

You need to configure your module loader to use cjs or es fields of the package.json to use these module types. Also you need to configure sass loader, since all the styles are in sass format.

API

Prop nameTypeDefault / ParameterDescription
idstringoc-react-searchbarID prefix of HTML components
classNamestring''Component class
inputClassNamestring''Class for input
defaultValuestrings''Default keyword
minCharsnumber0Minimum chars allowed to search
tooltipDelaynumber0A millisecond delay amount to show and hide the tooltip once triggered.
allowEmptySearchboolfalseEnables search button even if the search query is empty
isDynamicbooleanfalseDynamic search enables automatic searching
isTooltipEnabledbooleanfalseIs tooltip visible
onSearchfunction(keyword: string)Callback function for searched keyword
onClearfunction()Callback function for clearing keyword
translationsobject{ tooltip: '', searchPlaceHolder: 'Search...' }Translations object

Code example

import React from 'react';
import SearchBar from '@opuscapita/react-searchbar';

export default class ReactView extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <SearchBar
        onSearch={this.handleSearch}
      />
    );
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial