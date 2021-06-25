openbase logo
@opuscapita/react-markdown

by OpusCapita
2.3.13

Markdown editor (input) based on React

Readme

React Markdown

CircleCI Status badge-npm-version badge-license NPM Downloads

demo

Built using slate-js

Usage

Install npm package:

npm install -E @opuscapita/react-markdown

Import it to your application

import MarkdownInput from '@opuscapita/react-markdown

See interactive example for more details: https://opuscapita.github.io/react-markdown

Demo powered by React Showroom

If you want to use together with Bootstrap Modal, you need to add styles:

.markdown-input_fullscreen { // pass this class to Modal component
  overflow: hidden;
}
.markdown-input_fullscreen.modal.in .modal-dialog {
  transform: none;
}

How it works

MarkdownEditor supports the following decorators:

  • bold
  • italic
  • strikethrough
  • heading-1
  • heading-2
  • heading-3
  • heading-4
  • heading-5
  • heading-6
  • list
  • ordered-list

Buttons (their groups, sequence)

[B, I, S] [A] [H1, H2, H3, H4, H5, H6], [UL, OL]

  • inline text actions
    • [B] - bold mark
    • [I] - italic mark
    • [S] - strikethrough mark
  • link
    • [A] - anchor insert
  • text block actions
    • [H1] - header 1 block
    • [H2] - header 2 block
    • [H3] - header 3 block
    • [H4] - header 4 block
    • [H5] - header 5 block
    • [H6] - header 6 block
  • lists
    • [UL] - list block
    • [OL] - ordered list block

Note for multi-line selection: only list and ordered list are available for multi-line selection, other buttons in a toolbar are disabled, because otherwise markdown highlighting becomes inconsistent.

Behaviour

Block elements

List [UL] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

list-button-optimized

  • Insert marker '* ' at the beginning of the line if line does not start with ['{number}. ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']
  • Replace with marker '* ' if line starts with ['{number}. ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']
  • Insert marker '* ' at the beginning of the next line if enter is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contain any text
  • Clear line from '* ' and put cursor to a new line if user pressed enter at the end of the line that marked as list item but does not contain any text
Ordered list [OL] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

ordered-list-button-optimized

  • Insert marker '1. ' at start of the line if it does not start with ['* ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']
  • Replace with marker '1. ' if line starts with ['* ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']
  • Insert marker '{number+1} ' at the beginning of in the next line if enter is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contains any text
  • Clear line from '{number} ' and put cursor to a new line if user pressed enter at the end of the line that is marked as ordered list item but does not contain any text
Header item [h1-h6] buttons

Here is specification by video example for [H2] button (other header buttons work correspondingly)

h2-button-optimized

  • Insert marker '# ' - '###### ' (in depends on button) at start of the line if it does not start with ['* ', '{number}. ']
  • Replace with marker '# ' - '###### ' (in depends on button) if line stars with ['* ', '{number}. ']
  • Remove existing header marker if corresponding header button is clicked
  • Update existing header marker to another header marker one if current header marker does not correspond to pressed header button

Marked elements

Here is specification by video example for these buttons

bold-italic-strikethrough-optimized

Bold [B] button
  • Selected text is wrapped with '**', e.g. {selected_text} -> **{selected_text}**
  • If selected text contains bold text then it is unwrapped, for example **{selected_text}** -> {selected_text}
  • Inserts '**{cursor}**' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside
Italic [I] button
  • Selected text is wrapped with '_', e.g. {selected_text} -> _{selected_text}_
  • If selected text is marked as italic then it is unwrapped, for example _{selected_text}_ -> {selected_text}
  • Inserts '_{cursor}_' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside
Strikethrough [S] button
  • Selected text is wrapped with '~~', e.g. {selected_text} -> ~~{selected_text}~~
  • If selected text is marked as strikethrough then it is unwrapped, for example ~~{selected_text}~~ -> {selected_text}
  • Inserts '~~{cursor}~~' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside

Inline elements

External anchor [A] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

link-button-optimized

Known issues

  • In case of multi line selection toolbar all buttons except list and ordered list are not available (no action is supported)
  • Code blocks are not supported

Contributors

Alexey Sergeev
Dmitry Divin
Dmitry Sanko
Aleksandr Baliunov
Kirill Volkovich

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.

