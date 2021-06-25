React Markdown

Built using slate-js

Usage

Install npm package:

npm install -E @opuscapita/react-markdown

Import it to your application

import MarkdownInput from '@opuscapita/react-markdown

See interactive example for more details: https://opuscapita.github.io/react-markdown

Demo powered by React Showroom

If you want to use together with Bootstrap Modal, you need to add styles:

.markdown-input_fullscreen { overflow : hidden; } .markdown-input_fullscreen .modal .in .modal-dialog { transform : none; }

How it works

MarkdownEditor supports the following decorators:

bold

italic

strikethrough

heading-1

heading-2

heading-3

heading-4

heading-5

heading-6

list

ordered-list

Buttons (their groups, sequence)

[B, I, S] [A] [H1, H2, H3, H4, H5, H6], [UL, OL]

inline text actions [B] - bold mark [I] - italic mark [S] - strikethrough mark

link [A] - anchor insert

text block actions [H1] - header 1 block [H2] - header 2 block [H3] - header 3 block [H4] - header 4 block [H5] - header 5 block [H6] - header 6 block

lists [UL] - list block [OL] - ordered list block



Note for multi-line selection: only list and ordered list are available for multi-line selection, other buttons in a toolbar are disabled, because otherwise markdown highlighting becomes inconsistent.

Behaviour

Block elements

List [UL] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

Insert marker '* ' at the beginning of the line if line does not start with ['{number}. ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']

Replace with marker '* ' if line starts with ['{number}. ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']

Insert marker '* ' at the beginning of the next line if enter is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contain any text

is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contain any text Clear line from '* ' and put cursor to a new line if user pressed enter at the end of the line that marked as list item but does not contain any text

Ordered list [OL] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

Insert marker '1. ' at start of the line if it does not start with ['* ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']

Replace with marker '1. ' if line starts with ['* ', '# ', '## ', '### ', '#### ', '##### ', '###### ']

Insert marker '{number+1} ' at the beginning of in the next line if enter is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contains any text

is pressed at the end of the line that is marked as list item if item contains any text Clear line from '{number} ' and put cursor to a new line if user pressed enter at the end of the line that is marked as ordered list item but does not contain any text

Header item [h1-h6] buttons

Here is specification by video example for [H2] button (other header buttons work correspondingly)

Insert marker '# ' - '###### ' (in depends on button) at start of the line if it does not start with ['* ', '{number}. ']

Replace with marker '# ' - '###### ' (in depends on button) if line stars with ['* ', '{number}. ']

Remove existing header marker if corresponding header button is clicked

Update existing header marker to another header marker one if current header marker does not correspond to pressed header button

Marked elements

Here is specification by video example for these buttons

Bold [B] button

Selected text is wrapped with '**', e.g. {selected_text} -> **{selected_text}**

If selected text contains bold text then it is unwrapped, for example **{selected_text}** -> {selected_text}

Inserts '**{cursor}**' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside

Italic [I] button

Selected text is wrapped with '_', e.g. {selected_text} -> _{selected_text}_

If selected text is marked as italic then it is unwrapped, for example _{selected_text}_ -> {selected_text}

Inserts '_{cursor}_' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside

Strikethrough [S] button

Selected text is wrapped with '~~', e.g. {selected_text} -> ~~{selected_text}~~

If selected text is marked as strikethrough then it is unwrapped, for example ~~{selected_text}~~ -> {selected_text}

Inserts '~~{cursor}~~' into cursor position if text is not selected, and cursor is placed inside

Inline elements

External anchor [A] button

Here is specification by video example for this button

Wraps selected text with '[' and '](http://example.com)', for example {selected_text} -> [{selected_text}](http://example.com)

Inserts text [link text](http://example.com) into cursor position if text is not selected.

Known issues

In case of multi line selection toolbar all buttons except list and ordered list are not available (no action is supported)

and are not available (no action is supported) Code blocks are not supported

Contributors

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.