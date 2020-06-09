Description

Datagrid is a component that can be used to present data in table. It supports inline edit, action bar and lot more. Component is highly customizable to meet different use cases.

Underneath it uses originally Facebook's, but later continued by Schrodinger fixed-data-table-2 react component, which is designed to handle large amounts amounts of data without sacraficing performance.

Installation

npm install @ opuscapita / react - grid npm install react-immutable-proptypes

Redux dependency

Datagrid uses redux as data store, so you must have redux set up in your project. It also depends on redux-thunk and react-intl-redux to be present. These dependencies comes from the fact that this component is separated from another project and it is known that these dependencies should be removed at some point.

Usage

First you have to connect your component to the redux. Then you can map the datagrid's state and actions to your component's props. The mappings are needed only for those parts that you need in your component. For example if you only load data to the grid, you can only map the setData action. If you need to know currently selected items, you need to map selectedItems from the grid state.

Create a GRID object that contains id and idKeyPath of your grid. This object is passed to every action you call and to the Datagrid component itself as prop.

object that contains and of your grid. This object is passed to every action you call and to the Datagrid component itself as prop. Create a column array that configures your grid's columns. Some actions needs this information as well.

Add Datagrid component to your render method and pass in the grid and columns props.

and props. Then to set the data to the grid, call setData action with grid , columns and data parameters.

, and parameters. You should now have a grid with data loaded.

Check the API section below to see what props the Datagrid supports, also GRID object and columns are documented there.

To see what actions are available, check the actions file.

Responsiveness

The grid component has logic to always take the space that is available on it's container component. Make sure to determine your container's width and height! If you make your container to grow and shrink with window size, the grid will follow and take the space that is has.

Grid listens to window.resize event. If you modify container size dynamically, remember to fire window.resize event to make grid follow new size. There's also redux action forceRefresh for the convenience.

Builds

UMD

The default build with compiled styles in the .js file. Also minified version available in the lib/umd directory.

CommonJS/ES Module

You need to configure your module loader to use cjs or es fields of the package.json to use these module types. Also you need to configure sass loader, since all the styles are in sass format.

With webpack use resolve.mainFields to configure the module type.

Add SASS loader to support importing of SASS styles.

API

Datagrid

Prop name Type Default Description grid object required Grid attributes and config object columns array required Array of column configuration objects rowsCount number Override rows count otherwise calculated from data idKeyPath array of strings Key path to unique ID value in the grid data, used in many features like row selecting and inline editing gridHeader node Grid header displayed on top of grid actionBar node Action bar element displayed at top right actionBarLeft node Action bar element displayed at top left cellSelect boolean false Enable cell selecting disableDropdown boolean false Don't use dropdown menu in the action bar disableFilteringControls boolean false Don't display the filtering controls (only used if disableDropdown is true) dropdownMenuItems array Additional dropdown menu items inlineEdit boolean false Enable inline editing inlineAdd boolean true Enable inline adding (defaults to true if inlineEdit is enabled) filtering boolean false Enable column filtering removing boolean false Enable item removing columnSettings boolean false Enable column settings popup (column selecting and re-ordering) rowSelect boolean false Enable row selecting rowSelectCheckboxColumn boolean false Enable additional checkbox column for row selecting multiSelect boolean false Enable multi selecting on row selecting selectComponentOptions Immutable.Map Options data for the react-select components selectComponentTranslations object Translation strings for react-select placeholder and noResultsText texts. isCreatableSelect bool With this option it's possible to create new select options on the fly disableActions boolean false Disable action bar actions, eg. when other grid busy disableActionsMessage object { messageId: 'GridActionsDisabledOtherGridBusy' } Message about the reason of disabled action bar actions disableActionBar boolean false Disable action bar rendering disableActionSave boolean false Disable Save action button enableArrowNavigation boolean false Enable navigation with arrow keys in editing mode onSave function Callback that is called when save button is clicked onRemove function Callback that is called when delete is clicked onCancel function Callback that is called when cancel is clicked onAddClick function Callback that is called when add is clicked onEditClick function Callback that is called when edit is clicked tabIndex number 1 tabIndex start value, needed when multiple grids on same page extraColumn object Extra column that cannot be hidden or re-ordered. It's rendered always as first colunn headerHeight number 40 Pixel height of the header row rowHeight number 40 Pixel height of rows containerStyle object Additional styles to be set on the container div scrollToColumn number Index of column to scroll to scrollTop number Value of vertical scroll scrollToRow number Index of row to scroll to scrollInEditMode boolean false Allow the usage of scrollToRow in edit mode onRowClick function Callback that is called when a row is clicked onRowDoubleClick function Callback that is called when a row is double clicked onRowMouseDown function Callback that is called when a mouse-down event happens on a row onRowMouseEnter function Callback that is called when a mouse-enter event happens on a row onRowMouseLeave function Callback that is called when a mouse-leave event happens on a row onScrollStart function Callback that is called when scrolling starts with current horizontal and vertical scroll values onScrollEnd function Callback that is called when scrolling ends or stops with new horizontal and vertical scroll values rowClassNameGetter function To get any additional CSS classes that should be added to a row, rowClassNameGetter(index) is called rowHeightGetter function If specified, rowHeightGetter(rowData, rowIndex) is called for each row and the returned value overrides rowHeight for particular row onContentHeightChange function Callback that is called when rowHeightGetter returns a different height for a row than the rowHeight prop. This is necessary because initially table estimates heights of some parts of the content showSelectAllCheckbox bool true Show Select all checkbox in the header when rowSelectCheckboxColumn is set to true contextMenuItems array Array of items in the context menu pagination object Object of pagination options

Datagrid - grid prop attributes

Prop name Type Default Description id string required ID of the datagrid idKeyPath array of strings Key path to unique ID value in the grid data, used in many defaultShowFilteringRow boolean false Show filtering row as default defaultSortColumn string columnKey of column sorted by default. ColumnKey is joined with '/' from valueKeyPath array, if columnKey is not defined in the column props defaultSortOrder string 'asc' Default sort order of default sort [asc/desc] disableRememberSelectedItems boolean false Disable remembering the selected rows disableRememberIsFiltering boolean false Disable remembering is filtering ebabled disableRememberFilterData boolean false Disable remembering the filters disableRememberSortData boolean false Disable remembering the sorting disableRememberColumnWidths boolean false Disable remembering the column widths language string 'en' Default taken from redux user state used in OC apps region string 'en-GB' Default taken from redux user state used in OC apps dateFormat string 'L' Default taken from redux user state used in OC apps thousandSeparator string ' ' Default taken from redux user state used in OC apps decimalSeparator string '.' Default taken from redux user state used in OC apps pagination boolean false True, if grid data is paginated. Otherwise false.

Datagrid - column prop attributes

Name Type Default Description header node Column header content columnKey string Column identifier key (required if no valueKeyPath, otherwise autogenerated) valueKeyPath string Column content value key path valueType string Value type [text/number/float/boolean/date] valueOptions object Options for the value rendering componentType string Input component type [boolean/checkbox/currency/date/float/multiselect/number/select/text] valueRender function Override value render, (rowData, rowIndex) as parameters editValueRender function Override value render in editing mode, (rowData, rowIndex, setRef, onKeyDown) as parameters editValueParser function Override value parser in editing mode, (value) as parameter createValueRender function Override value render in creating mode, (rowData, rowIndex, setRef, onKeyDown) as parameters filterValueRender function Override value render in filtering mode, (rowData, rowIndex) as parameters cell function Override cell content renderer, rowIndex as parameter cellEdit function Override content renderer in editing mode cellCreate function Override cell content renderer in creating mode cellFilter function Override cell content renderer in filtering mode renderComponentProps object Additional props for the render component editComponentProps object Additional props for the edit component createComponentProps object Additional props for the create component filterComponentProps object Additional props for the filter component width number 200 The pixel width of the column minWidth number 20 The minimum pixel width of the column maxWidth number The maximum pixel width of the column align number The horizontal alignment of the column fixed boolean Column is fixed fixedRight boolean Column is fixed to right allowCellsRecycling boolean Recycle cells that are outside viewport horizontally, better horizontal scrolling performance. disableResizing boolean Disable column resizing this column disableSorting boolean Disable column sorting this column disableEditing boolean Disable inline editing this column flexGrow number The grow factor relative to other columns valueEmptyChecker function Checker function defined when data is empty sortValueGetter function Getter function for the sort data sortComparator function Comparator function for the sort data filterMatcher function Matcher function that matches filter to data (parameters: rowData, filterValue) defaultValue string, number Default value for the item when creating new item isRequired bool Indicating if column value is required isHidden bool Column is hidden by default and can be enabled from column settings, enable columnSettings grid prop onValueMatchChangeValue object Change other column value if own value matches disableEditingOnValueMatch object Disable input element of this column when value at keyPath matches onEditValueChange function Called on edit value change, called with (value, valueKeyPath, rowIndex, dataId) onCreateValueChange function Called on create value change, called with (value, valueKeyPath, rowIndex) onCreateBlur function Called on create cell input blur, called with (value, rowIndex) onEditBlur function Called on edit cell input blur, called with (value, rowIndex, dataId) onLastCellTabPress function Called on tab keypress in edit/create cell when the last cell in the grid is being focused, called with original KeyPress event selectComponentOptions array Options data for the react-select component translations object Translations object isMultiselectTooltipDisabled boolean false Tooltip that shows selected items in view mode virtualized boolean false If true and input component type is multiselect, filter option list is virtualized

Datagrid - valueOptions prop attributes for currency value type

Name Type Default Description currencyKeyPath array ['currency'] Currency code key path to calculate number of decimals from decimals number Number of decimals thousandSeparator string Defaults to datagrid config decimalSeparator array Defaults to datagrid config currency string Defaults to datagrid config multiplier number If defined, values of columns, with componentType currency, are multiplied by multiplier in view mode. Note that in create and edit mode values are real, not multiplied.

Datagrid - onValueMatchChangeValue prop attributes

Name Type Default Description matchValue any When this columns data match to this newValueKeyPath array of strings Change value at this keyPath newValue any The new value to be inserted

Datagrid - disableEditingOnValueMatch prop attributes

Name Type Default Description matchValueKeyPath array of strings Keypath of the value to be matched matchValue any The value to be matched

Datagrid - extraColumn prop attributes

Name Type Default Description width number 40 Column width in pixels valueRender function Value render function cellEdit function Render function for edit mode cellCreate function Render function for create mode cellFilter function Render function for create mode isResizable boolean false Is column resisable

Datagrid - contextMenuItems prop array attributes

Name Type Default Description id string Item id title any Value to display in the menu icon any Icon element to display with item onClick function onClick handles, parameters (selectedIds :: List, selectedData :: List) disabled boolean, function false Is item disabled, parameters (selectedIds :: List, selectedData :: List)

Datagrid - contextMenuItems prop array attributes

Name Type Default Description value any Value to display in the menu onClick function onClick handles, parameters (selectedIds :: List, selectedData :: List) title string Item title to show when mouse overing disabled boolean, function false Is item disabled, parameters (selectedIds :: List, selectedData :: List) header boolean false Is item a header divider boolean false Is item a divider

Datagrid - pagination prop attributes

Name Type Default Description pageSize number Row count on page totalLimit number Limit for total amount of rows totalSize number Total amount of rows getData function Callback function to request paginated data, parameters (offset :: number, count :: number, filters :: Map, sortColumn :: string or number, sortOrder :: string)

Datagrid column - translations prop attributes

Name Type Default Description columnHeaderTooltip string or node Specifies optional tooltip for column header

Code example

import React from 'react' ; import { Datagrid } from '@opuscapita/react-grid' ; export default class DatagridView extends React . Component { render() { const GRID = { id : 'accounts' , idKeyPath : [ 'accountId' ], }; const columns = [ { header : 'Account Name' , valueKeyPath : [ 'name' ], valueType : 'text' , width : 200 , }, { header : 'Account number' , valueKeyPath : [ 'accountNumber' ], valueType : 'text' , width : 200 , }, { header : 'Amount' , valueKeyPath : [ 'amount' ], valueType : 'currency' , valueOtions : { decimals : 3 , }, width : 200 , }, ]; return ( < Datagrid grid = {GRID} columns = {columns} /> ); } }

