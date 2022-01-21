Demo and react documentation are powered by React Showroom
Detailed documentation for each package is coming soon.
Spring boot applications can benefit from Spring boot starter package found here:
Client implementation is an npm package which can be embed into your application. It uses React framework and supports connectors to different file storages. Predefined connectors are:
You can write you own custom connectors (documentation on how to do it will appear later).
Server Node API v1 Documentation
Install package
npm install --save @opuscapita/filemanager-server
Now you have at least two ways of using it:
let config = {
fsRoot: __dirname,
rootName: 'Root folder',
port: process.env.PORT || '3020',
host: process.env.HOST || 'localhost'
};
let filemanager = require('@opuscapita/filemanager-server');
filemanager.server.run(config);
Install packages
npm install --save @opuscapita/react-filemanager @opuscapita/react-filemanager-connector-node-v1
Use it as a child component of you application
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { FileManager, FileNavigator } from '@opuscapita/react-filemanager';
import connectorNodeV1 from '@opuscapita/react-filemanager-connector-node-v1';
const apiOptions = {
...connectorNodeV1.apiOptions,
apiRoot: `http://opuscapita-filemanager-demo-master.azurewebsites.net/` // Or you local Server Node V1 installation.
}
const fileManager = (
<div style={{ height: '480px' }}>
<FileManager>
<FileNavigator
id="filemanager-1"
api={connectorNodeV1.api}
apiOptions={apiOptions}
capabilities={connectorNodeV1.capabilities}
listViewLayout={connectorNodeV1.listViewLayout}
viewLayoutOptions={connectorNodeV1.viewLayoutOptions}
/>
</FileManager>
</div>
);
ReactDOM.render(fileManager, document.body);
In any directory with
Makefile (including repo's root) type
make to see available commands (requires
make utility to be installed locally, ideally GNU MAKE 4.2.1).
There're prebuilt docker images with tools needed for building code and deploying demo application:
make container-for-code # starts a container, where one can execute 'make' to test/build/etc code (both for JS and Spring boot parts)
// or
make container-for-deployment # starts a container, where one can execute 'make' with goals related to deployment of demo application
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0. See LICENSE for the full license text.