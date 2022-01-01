A bundle of example components built with Tonic.
To use this example component library, install the following dependencies, Then, either register the components you want to bundle.
npm install @socketsupply/tonic
npm install @socketsupply/components
inport Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic'
import { TonicInput } from '@socketsupply/components/input'
import { TonicIcon } from '@socketsupply/components/icon'
Tonic.add(TonicInput)
Tonic.add(TonicIcon)
import Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic'
import bundle from '@socketsupply/components'
bundle(Tonic) // attach everything
Tonic uses CSS variables (which work in all major browsers) to theme components. So you can use any css framework you want. The following variables are observed but are not required.
body {
--tonic-body: 'Inter', sans-serif;
--tonic-header: 'Inter Black', sans-serif;
--tonic-subheader: 'Inter Medium', sans-serif;
--tonic-monospace: 'FiraMono', monospace;
}
body, *[theme="light"] {
--tonic-background: rgba(245, 245, 245, 1);
--tonic-window: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--tonic-accent: rgba(56, 185, 255, 1);
--tonic-primary: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
--tonic-secondary: rgba(232, 232, 228, 1);
--tonic-light: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
--tonic-medium: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
--tonic-shadow: rgba(150, 150, 150, 0.25);
--tonic-dark: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
--tonic-disabled: rgba(152, 161, 175, 1);
--tonic-button-text: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
--tonic-button-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 33%);
--tonic-button-background: rgba(245, 245, 245, 1);
--tonic-button-background-hover: rgba(230, 230, 230, 1);
--tonic-button-background-focus: rgba(237, 237, 237, 1);
--tonic-input-text: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
--tonic-input-text-hover: rgba(228, 228, 228, 1);
--tonic-input-border: rgba(201, 201, 201, 1);
--tonic-input-border-hover: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
--tonic-input-background: rgba(248, 248, 248, 1);
--tonic-input-background-focus: rgba(238, 238, 238, 1);
--tonic-border: rgba(224, 224, 224, 1);
--tonic-border-accent: rgba(206, 206, 206, 1);
--tonic-error: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-notification: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-danger: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-success: rgba(133, 178, 116, 1);
--tonic-warning: rgba(249, 169, 103, 1);
--tonic-info: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
--tonic-overlay: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}
*[theme="dark"] {
--tonic-background: rgba(40, 40, 40, 1);
--tonic-window: rgba(49, 49, 49, 1);
--tonic-accent: rgba(56, 185, 255, 1);
--tonic-primary: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--tonic-secondary: rgba(195, 195, 195, 1);
--tonic-medium: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
--tonic-dark: rgba(41, 41, 41, 1);
--tonic-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
--tonic-disabled: rgba(170, 170, 170, 1);
--tonic-button-text: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--tonic-button-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 1);
--tonic-button-background: rgba(74, 74, 74, 1);
--tonic-button-background-hover: rgba(94, 94, 94, 1);
--tonic-button-background-focus: rgba(84, 84, 84, 1);
--tonic-input-text: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--tonic-input-text-hover: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
--tonic-input-background: rgba(45, 45, 45, 1);
--tonic-input-background-focus: rgba(30, 30, 30, 1);
--tonic-input-border: rgba(80, 80, 80, 1);
--tonic-input-border-hover: rgba(105, 105, 105, 1);
--tonic-border: rgba(72, 72, 72, 1);
--tonic-border-accent: rgba(90, 90, 90, 1);
--tonic-error: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-notification: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-caution: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
--tonic-success: rgba(133, 178, 116, 1);
--tonic-warn: rgba(249, 169, 103, 1);
--tonic-overlay: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.40);
}