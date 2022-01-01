openbase logo
@optoolco/components

by socketsupply
12.3.31

Example Components (Built with Tonic)

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

55

55

55

Maintenance

Package

Package

0

0

ISC

ISC

Built-In

Built-In

No?

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

SYNOPSIS

A bundle of example components built with Tonic.

USAGE

To use this example component library, install the following dependencies, Then, either register the components you want to bundle.

npm install @socketsupply/tonic
npm install @socketsupply/components

INCLUDE INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS

inport Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic'
import { TonicInput } from '@socketsupply/components/input'
import { TonicIcon } from '@socketsupply/components/icon'

Tonic.add(TonicInput)
Tonic.add(TonicIcon)

INCLUDE COMPONENT COLLECTION

import Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic'
import bundle from '@socketsupply/components'

bundle(Tonic) // attach everything

THEME

Tonic uses CSS variables (which work in all major browsers) to theme components. So you can use any css framework you want. The following variables are observed but are not required.

FONTS

body {
  --tonic-body: 'Inter', sans-serif;
  --tonic-header: 'Inter Black', sans-serif;
  --tonic-subheader: 'Inter Medium', sans-serif;
  --tonic-monospace: 'FiraMono', monospace;
}

LIGHT THEME (DEFAULT)

body, *[theme="light"] {
  --tonic-background: rgba(245, 245, 245, 1);
  --tonic-window: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  --tonic-accent: rgba(56, 185, 255, 1);
  --tonic-primary: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
  --tonic-secondary: rgba(232, 232, 228, 1);
  --tonic-light: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
  --tonic-medium: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
  --tonic-shadow: rgba(150, 150, 150, 0.25);
  --tonic-dark: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
  --tonic-disabled: rgba(152, 161, 175, 1);
  --tonic-button-text: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
  --tonic-button-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 33%);
  --tonic-button-background: rgba(245, 245, 245, 1);
  --tonic-button-background-hover: rgba(230, 230, 230, 1);
  --tonic-button-background-focus: rgba(237, 237, 237, 1);
  --tonic-input-text: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
  --tonic-input-text-hover: rgba(228, 228, 228, 1);
  --tonic-input-border: rgba(201, 201, 201, 1);
  --tonic-input-border-hover: rgba(54, 57, 61, 1);
  --tonic-input-background: rgba(248, 248, 248, 1);
  --tonic-input-background-focus: rgba(238, 238, 238, 1);
  --tonic-border: rgba(224, 224, 224, 1);
  --tonic-border-accent: rgba(206, 206, 206, 1);
  --tonic-error: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-notification: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-danger: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-success: rgba(133, 178, 116, 1);
  --tonic-warning: rgba(249, 169, 103, 1);
  --tonic-info: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
  --tonic-overlay: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.75);
}

DARK THEME

*[theme="dark"] {
  --tonic-background: rgba(40, 40, 40, 1);
  --tonic-window: rgba(49, 49, 49, 1);
  --tonic-accent: rgba(56, 185, 255, 1);
  --tonic-primary: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  --tonic-secondary: rgba(195, 195, 195, 1);
  --tonic-medium: rgba(153, 157, 160, 1);
  --tonic-dark: rgba(41, 41, 41, 1);
  --tonic-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
  --tonic-disabled: rgba(170, 170, 170, 1);
  --tonic-button-text: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  --tonic-button-shadow: rgba(0, 0, 0, 1);
  --tonic-button-background: rgba(74, 74, 74, 1);
  --tonic-button-background-hover: rgba(94, 94, 94, 1);
  --tonic-button-background-focus: rgba(84, 84, 84, 1);
  --tonic-input-text: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  --tonic-input-text-hover: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  --tonic-input-background: rgba(45, 45, 45, 1);
  --tonic-input-background-focus: rgba(30, 30, 30, 1);
  --tonic-input-border: rgba(80, 80, 80, 1);
  --tonic-input-border-hover: rgba(105, 105, 105, 1);
  --tonic-border: rgba(72, 72, 72, 1);
  --tonic-border-accent: rgba(90, 90, 90, 1);
  --tonic-error: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-notification: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-caution: rgba(240, 102, 83, 1);
  --tonic-success: rgba(133, 178, 116, 1);
  --tonic-warn: rgba(249, 169, 103, 1);
  --tonic-overlay: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.40);
}

