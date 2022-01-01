SYNOPSIS

A bundle of example components built with Tonic.

USAGE

To use this example component library, install the following dependencies, Then, either register the components you want to bundle.

npm install @socketsupply/tonic npm install @socketsupply/components

INCLUDE INDIVIDUAL COMPONENTS

inport Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic' import { TonicInput } from '@socketsupply/components/input' import { TonicIcon } from '@socketsupply/components/icon' Tonic.add(TonicInput) Tonic.add(TonicIcon)

INCLUDE COMPONENT COLLECTION

import Tonic from '@socketsupply/tonic' import bundle from '@socketsupply/components' bundle(Tonic)

THEME

Tonic uses CSS variables (which work in all major browsers) to theme components. So you can use any css framework you want. The following variables are observed but are not required.

FONTS

body { --tonic-body : 'Inter' , sans-serif; --tonic-header : 'Inter Black' , sans-serif; --tonic-subheader : 'Inter Medium' , sans-serif; --tonic-monospace : 'FiraMono' , monospace; }

LIGHT THEME (DEFAULT)

body , * [theme="light"] { --tonic-background : rgba (245, 245, 245, 1); --tonic-window : rgba (255, 255, 255, 1); --tonic-accent : rgba (56, 185, 255, 1); --tonic-primary : rgba (54, 57, 61, 1); --tonic-secondary : rgba (232, 232, 228, 1); --tonic-light : rgba (153, 157, 160, 1); --tonic-medium : rgba (153, 157, 160, 1); --tonic-shadow : rgba (150, 150, 150, 0.25); --tonic-dark : rgba (54, 57, 61, 1); --tonic-disabled : rgba (152, 161, 175, 1); --tonic-button-text : rgba (54, 57, 61, 1); --tonic-button-shadow : rgba (0, 0, 0, 33%); --tonic-button-background : rgba (245, 245, 245, 1); --tonic-button-background-hover : rgba (230, 230, 230, 1); --tonic-button-background-focus : rgba (237, 237, 237, 1); --tonic-input-text : rgba (54, 57, 61, 1); --tonic-input-text-hover : rgba (228, 228, 228, 1); --tonic-input-border : rgba (201, 201, 201, 1); --tonic-input-border-hover : rgba (54, 57, 61, 1); --tonic-input-background : rgba (248, 248, 248, 1); --tonic-input-background-focus : rgba (238, 238, 238, 1); --tonic-border : rgba (224, 224, 224, 1); --tonic-border-accent : rgba (206, 206, 206, 1); --tonic-error : rgba (240, 102, 83, 1); --tonic-notification : rgba (240, 102, 83, 1); --tonic-danger : rgba (240, 102, 83, 1); --tonic-success : rgba (133, 178, 116, 1); --tonic-warning : rgba (249, 169, 103, 1); --tonic-info : rgba (153, 157, 160, 1); --tonic-overlay : rgba (255, 255, 255, 0.75); }

DARK THEME