Optimizely JavaScript SDK

This repository houses the official JavaScript SDK for use with Optimizely Full Stack and Optimizely Rollouts.

Optimizely Full Stack is A/B testing and feature flag management for product development teams. Experiment in any application. Make every feature on your roadmap an opportunity to learn. Learn more at https://www.optimizely.com/platform/full-stack/, or see the documentation.

Optimizely Rollouts is free feature flags for development teams. Easily roll out and roll back features in any application without code deploys. Mitigate risk for every feature on your roadmap. Learn more at https://www.optimizely.com/rollouts/, or see the documentation.

Packages

This repository is a monorepo. It houses the main Javascript SDK and its supporting packages.

Package Version Docs Description @optimizely/optimizely-sdk The Optimizely SDK @optimizely/js-sdk-datafile-manager Datafile Manager for Optimizely SDK @optimizely/js-sdk-event-processor Event Batching support for Optimizely SDK @optimizely/js-sdk-logging Logging Manager for Optimizely SDK @optimizely/js-sdk-utils Utility functions for Optimizely packages

About

@optimizely/optimizely-sdk is developed and maintained by Optimizely and many contributors. If you're interested in learning more about what Optimizely X Full Stack can do for your company, please get in touch!

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING.

Credits

First-party code (under packages/optimizely-sdk/lib/ , packages/datafile-manager/lib , packages/datafile-manager/src , packages/datafile-manager/__test__ , packages/event-processor/src , packages/event-processor/__tests__ , packages/logging/src , packages/logging/__tests__ , packages/utils/src , packages/utils/__tests__ ) is copyright Optimizely, Inc. and contributors, licensed under Apache 2.0.

Additional Code

Prod dependencies are as follows: